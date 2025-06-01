IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Weather no threat as PBKS and MI prepare for battle

As the Punjab Kings prepare to take on Mumbai Indians in a high-stakes IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 clash, all eyes are not just on the players, but also on the skies above the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The match is set for Sunday, June 1, and the atmosphere is already electric — but fans have one burning question: Will the weather hold up?

Punjab Kings are chasing history, hoping to reach their first-ever IPL final after 14 long seasons.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are eyeing a record-extending sixth title. With so much on the line, the weather could play a crucial role — but here’s the good news.

The latest updates suggest that rain is unlikely to impact the game.

The skies are expected to remain mostly clear throughout the evening with no significant cloud cover or storm warnings.

However, the temperature will stay on the hotter side, and humidity is the only discomfort fans and players might have to deal with.

There was some light drizzle on Saturday, but Sunday looks dry and clear, much to the relief of players and fans alike.

What If Rain Interrupts the Match?

While the chances are minimal, there’s always a contingency plan. If rain were to unexpectedly halt play and the match cannot be completed, the team that finished higher in the league standings will advance to the final.

In this scenario, Punjab Kings would move on, having placed above Mumbai in the points table. Still, with the current forecast showing no signs of interruption, this outcome seems unlikely.

All signs point to a full, uninterrupted contest under the lights at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Fans can breathe easy and get ready for a thrilling battle between two of IPL’s most determined teams.

Fans in Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Television from 5:30 pm to watch the match live.