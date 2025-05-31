Mumbai eliminate Gujarat to keep alive IPL final hopes

Powerhouse Mumbai Indians kept alive their hopes of reaching the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a 20-run victory against Gujarat Titans in the eliminator of the 10-team league on Friday.

Electing to bat, Mumbai racked up a commanding 228-5 after their frontline batters hit a combined 17 sixes.

Gujarat managed 208-6 in reply despite defiant knocks by opener Sai Sudharshan (80) and all-rounder Washington Sundar (48).

Five-time champions Mumbai will play Punjab Kings on Sunday for a place in Tuesday’s final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

After Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya elected to bat, Jonny Bairstow, replacing Ryan Rickelton, smashed 47 off 22 balls in his first match of the season in a blistering opening stand of 84 with Rohit Sharma.

Rohit, dropped twice early in his knock, struck 81 to punish Gujarat.

Suryakumar Yadav (33), Tilak Varma (25) and Pandya (22 not out) produced whirlwind cameos to take Mumbai past the 200-mark.

The chase was steep and Gujarat stuttered early in their reply losing skipper Shubman Gill trapped lbw by Trent Boult in the opening over of the innings.

Kusal Mendis (20) fell hit wicket but Sudharsan, the tournament’s leading scorer, revived Gujarat’s chase with his sixth fifty of the tournament.

He found an able ally in Sundar who smashed Boult for back-to-back sixes to turn the pressure back on Mumbai.

Pandya brought back Jasprit Bumrah and the pace bowler slipped in a yorker between Sundar’s legs to flatten his leg stump.

South African Richard Gleeson bowled Sudharsan as Mumbai reclaimed control of the contest through their seamers.

Sunday, June 1: Qualifier 2

Sunday’s match will see Mumbai Indians take on Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Fans in Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Television from 5:30pm to watch the match live.