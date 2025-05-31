Sport
Mumbai eliminate Gujarat to keep alive IPL final hopes
Powerhouse Mumbai Indians kept alive their hopes of reaching the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a 20-run victory against Gujarat Titans in the eliminator of the 10-team league on Friday.
Electing to bat, Mumbai racked up a commanding 228-5 after their frontline batters hit a combined 17 sixes.
Gujarat managed 208-6 in reply despite defiant knocks by opener Sai Sudharshan (80) and all-rounder Washington Sundar (48).
Five-time champions Mumbai will play Punjab Kings on Sunday for a place in Tuesday’s final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
After Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya elected to bat, Jonny Bairstow, replacing Ryan Rickelton, smashed 47 off 22 balls in his first match of the season in a blistering opening stand of 84 with Rohit Sharma.
Rohit, dropped twice early in his knock, struck 81 to punish Gujarat.
Suryakumar Yadav (33), Tilak Varma (25) and Pandya (22 not out) produced whirlwind cameos to take Mumbai past the 200-mark.
The chase was steep and Gujarat stuttered early in their reply losing skipper Shubman Gill trapped lbw by Trent Boult in the opening over of the innings.
Kusal Mendis (20) fell hit wicket but Sudharsan, the tournament’s leading scorer, revived Gujarat’s chase with his sixth fifty of the tournament.
He found an able ally in Sundar who smashed Boult for back-to-back sixes to turn the pressure back on Mumbai.
Pandya brought back Jasprit Bumrah and the pace bowler slipped in a yorker between Sundar’s legs to flatten his leg stump.
South African Richard Gleeson bowled Sudharsan as Mumbai reclaimed control of the contest through their seamers.
Sunday, June 1: Qualifier 2
Sunday’s match will see Mumbai Indians take on Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.
Fans in Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Television from 5:30pm to watch the match live.
Sport
Kohli eyes long-awaited IPL glory as playoffs begin
Virat Kohli is on the brink of finally capturing the elusive Indian Premier League (IPL) title as the playoffs kick off this week.
Nine years after leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a heartbreaking final defeat as captain, the legendary batter is eager to rewrite his IPL legacy.
RCB will take on top-seeded Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on Thursday, after clinching second place with a stunning chase of 228 runs to beat Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday. The winner of Thursday’s clash will book a direct ticket to the final in Ahmedabad on 3 June.
Even in defeat, Bengaluru will still have a shot at the title. The loser of Thursday’s qualifier gets another chance against the winner of Friday’s eliminator between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.
At 36, Kohli has stepped away from Test and T20 international cricket, following a triumphant run with India in the 2023 World Cup and this year’s Champions Trophy. But the IPL trophy—still missing from his cabinet—remains his burning ambition.
“I had two heartbreaks in 2016,” Kohli told India’s media. “First the World T20, then the IPL final.”
Affectionately dubbed “King Kohli,” he is the IPL’s all-time leading run-scorer and the only player to remain with a single franchise—RCB—for all 18 seasons since the league began in 2008. Kohli has experienced final defeats in 2009, 2011, and 2016, but fans hope that the number on his jersey—18—will bring luck in RCB’s 18th season.
He has been in vintage form this year, scoring 602 runs at an average of 60.20, including eight half-centuries. His 54-run knock on Tuesday laid the foundation for RCB’s playoff berth.
Hazelwood returns, international absences loom
Australia’s Josh Hazlewood has rejoined the RCB squad and is expected to play Thursday after returning from a shoulder issue. He had previously departed when the IPL paused on 9 May due to regional tensions.
Punjab Kings, meanwhile, will miss left-arm pacer Marco Jansen, who has joined South Africa’s camp ahead of their World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s on 11 June.
“We’re missing players like everyone else,” said Punjab coach Ricky Ponting. “But we believe we have the depth to step up despite Marco being a big loss.”
Mumbai Indians, five-time IPL champions now captained by Hardik Pandya, are the most depleted squad, missing England’s Will Jacks and South African duo Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch ahead of their eliminator clash.
Gujarat Titans, champions in their 2022 debut season, boast a fearsome batting order even without Jos Buttler. Captain Shubman Gill and opener Sai Sudharsan are the top two on this season’s batting charts, with 679 and 649 runs respectively.
Gill will take charge of India for the first time when they embark on a five-Test tour of England, starting at Headingley, Leeds, on 20 June.
Sport
Italian appointed as head coach of Afghanistan national football team
The 40-year-old Italian replaces Uzbek coach Usman Toshev, who resigned following a series of poor results.
The Afghanistan Football Federation has announced the appointment of Vincenzo Alberto from Italy as the new head coach of the country’s national football team.
The federation made the announcement on Tuesday, April 26, confirming that Vincenzo Alberto will take charge of the team starting with the third round of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, where Afghanistan will face Syria on June 10.
The 40-year-old Italian replaces Uzbek coach Usman Toshev, who resigned following a series of poor results.
Vincenzo Alberto began his coaching career in 2010 in Italy’s third division and moved to Armenia in the 2015–2016 season to become the technical coach of the national U-19 team. Since then, he has coached several teams in different countries, though without notable success.
In 2020, he joined India’s top-tier football league as the head coach of Gokulam Kerala FC, where he won the league championship twice.
Several Afghan national players, including Islamuddin Amiri, Farshad Noor, and Sharif Mohammadi, have previously played under Vincenzo Alberto at Gokulam Kerala.
In 2023, he became the head coach of the Nepal national football team, where he recorded three wins, three draws, and four losses in international matches.
Sport
ATN holds draw for Afghanistan Futsal Premier League Season 4
Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN) on Saturday held the draw for the fourth season of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) at its sports studio on Saturday, with officials from the country’s Sports Authority and Football Federation in attendance.
The ceremony, broadcast live on ATN and Ariana News channels, determined the fixtures for all 18 weeks of the fourth season of the Premier Futsal League, allowing teams to learn who their opponents will be.
Ten teams will compete in this season of the Afghanistan Premier Futsal League. The matches are scheduled to begin on June 6 and will be held at the futsal gymnasium of the Afghanistan Football Federation.
According to the draw, Sadaqat FC and Noorzad FC will play the opening match.
Other first-week fixtures include:
Perozi Panjshir vs. FC Arya Forj
Omid FC vs. Zaher Asad
Zaitoon FC vs. Deyar-E-Sanayee
Jawanan Maihan vs. Etihad FC
In a joint initiative by the Futsal Committee and Ariana Television, the full fixture list for all 18 weeks has been released in advance, so teams are fully aware of their opponents throughout the season.
ATN holds exclusive rights to produce and broadcast the fourth season of Afghanistan’s Premier Futsal League live on its TV channels and digital platforms.
The fourth season of the Afghan Futsal Premier League will include 90 matches, and for the first time, the tournament will be played on a round-robin basis.
Two matches will be held every day, except Saturdays. The first match will start at 4:00 PM and the second match at 6:00 PM.
ATN’s support helps futsal flourish
ATN has consistently supported the development of futsal in Afghanistan and made sure that the growing fan base across the country got to see their national team in action at the FIFA Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan last year.
Matches were broadcast live and millions of viewers cheered their team on in what was Afghanistan’s first ever appearance at the global showpiece.
A World Cup debut wasn’t however Afghanistan’s only high during the course of 2024 as they also played in the AFC Futsal Championship for the first time.
While Afghanistan appears to be scripting yet another sporting fairy tale, this time in futsal, development of players on home ground is critical – hence the importance of domestic tournaments such as the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League.
Futsal fans around the country will meanwhile be able to watch this exciting tournament live and exclusively in Afghanistan on Ariana Television.
With only three weeks to go before kick off, fans can follow Ariana News and Ariana Television’s social media pages for news, updates and schedules on this upcoming tournament.
