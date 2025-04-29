Connect with us

Afghanistan-India trade volume totalled $890 million in last solar year

However, Afghanistan’s trade with India through Pakistan has been halted due to closure of the Attari-Wagah border this week.

Afghanistan’s trade with India continued to grow through solar year 1403, with Afghan exports accounting for a significant percentage of the total $890 million.

According to Abdul Salam Jawad, the spokesman for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Afghanistan’s exports to India amounted to $627 million.

Imports were however considerably less, totalling $263 million.

Jawad stated that Afghanistan’s exports were primarily agricultural and herbal products.

The main items included dried figs, asafetida, asafetida seeds, saffron, raisins, cumin, and almonds.

India remains one of Afghanistan’s key regional trade partners, and trade figures highlight the ongoing demand for Afghan goods despite broader geopolitical and logistical challenges.

However, Afghanistan’s trade with India through Pakistan has been halted due to closure of the Attari-Wagah border this week.

Indian media reported that the border, which is the only land route allowed for trade, is now closed.

This route is vital for importing goods from Afghanistan to India, and if it is stopped, trade with Afghanistan will be severely affected.

Some traders have said they will seek alternate routes.

India closed its border crossing this week after gunmen shot and killed at least 26 tourists on Tuesday at a resort in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Police blamed Pakistani militants for the attack.

