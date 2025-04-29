Business
Afghanistan-India trade volume totalled $890 million in last solar year
However, Afghanistan’s trade with India through Pakistan has been halted due to closure of the Attari-Wagah border this week.
Afghanistan’s trade with India continued to grow through solar year 1403, with Afghan exports accounting for a significant percentage of the total $890 million.
According to Abdul Salam Jawad, the spokesman for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Afghanistan’s exports to India amounted to $627 million.
Imports were however considerably less, totalling $263 million.
Jawad stated that Afghanistan’s exports were primarily agricultural and herbal products.
The main items included dried figs, asafetida, asafetida seeds, saffron, raisins, cumin, and almonds.
India remains one of Afghanistan’s key regional trade partners, and trade figures highlight the ongoing demand for Afghan goods despite broader geopolitical and logistical challenges.
Indian media reported that the border, which is the only land route allowed for trade, is now closed.
This route is vital for importing goods from Afghanistan to India, and if it is stopped, trade with Afghanistan will be severely affected.
Some traders have said they will seek alternate routes.
India closed its border crossing this week after gunmen shot and killed at least 26 tourists on Tuesday at a resort in Indian-controlled Kashmir.
Police blamed Pakistani militants for the attack.
Afghan businessman to invest up to $12 million in iron ore extraction in Panjshir
An unnamed Afghan businessman is reportedly ready to invest up to $12 million in iron ore mining in Panjshir province, the provincial governor’s spokesman Saifuddin Laton said Sunday.
According to Laton, the businessman has shown interest in investing between $3 and $12 million to mine an area covering 22 square kilometers in Paryan district in Panjshir.
Laton said the contract for this project has been approved by the Economic Directorate of the Prime Minister’s Office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
In addition to extraction, the businessman will also carry out the processing and packaging of the iron ore within the province to create greater added value.
Laton said that in the first phase, the company will launch an exploratory program of the reserves over six months, during which around 500 jobs will be created.
After completing this phase, formal extraction work will begin, he said.
Afghanistan possesses substantial iron ore reserves, estimated at 2.2 billion tonnes, making it a top 10 country for extractable iron.
The largest deposit, Hajigak, is located in Bamiyan province, and contains an estimated 1.7 billion tonnes of high-grade ore.
Afghan deputy agriculture minister leaves for Iran’s international expo
Sadri Azam Osmani, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, on Saturday left Kabul to participate in the 7th International Exhibition of Iran’s Export Capabilities in Tehran.
The expo will be held from April 28 to May 2. According to the organizers, between 2,000 and 3,000 foreign traders from around the world are expected to attend.
Osmani expressed hope that this trip will pave the way for the growth of trade and attract more investments to Afghanistan.
Pakistan’s deputy PM discusses Trans-Afghan Railway Line project with Uzbek FM
On Thursday, in a post on X, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said Dar hoped that the three countries would soon sign the framework agreement for this important regional connectivity project.
Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, Saidov Bakhtiyor Odilovich, on Thursday to discuss the Trans-Afghan Railway Line Project.
This comes after Dar’s recent visit to Kabul, where he held talks with officials on the planned Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan Railway Line Project.
The three neighboring countries signed an agreement in February 2021 to construct a 573-kilometer railway line through Afghanistan, connecting landlocked Central Asia to Pakistan seaports, with an estimated cost of $4.8 billion to enhance regional economic connectivity.
The two leaders also discussed strengthening bilateral relations, enhancing economic and trade connectivity, promoting people-to-people ties, and exchanged views on current regional and international issues.
