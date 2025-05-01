Business
Iran-Afghanistan trade conference held on sidelines of Iran Expo 2025
The annual Iran Expo, which opened in Tehran on Monday, aims to introduce economic opportunities and promote international trade cooperation between Iran and other countries.
The Iran-Afghanistan Trade and Investment Opportunities Conference was held on the sidelines of the 7th Iran Export Capabilities Exhibition (Iran Expo 2025) in Tehran, with the participation of Afghan officials and business leaders.
During the conference, speakers examined the economic and trade capacities of both countries, discussed current obstacles and challenges, and explored opportunities for investment and the expansion of bilateral ties. The event concluded with bilateral dialogue sessions between Iranian and Afghan private sector representatives to explore avenues for mutual cooperation and agreements.
Abdulsadeh Neysi, Director General for the Indian Subcontinent at Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), stated that the TPO is actively working to enhance bilateral and multilateral trade with Afghanistan by establishing the necessary infrastructure and facilitating trade mechanisms.
He also noted that Afghanistan ranks among Iran’s top five trading partners.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Younus Mohmand, President of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI), raised the issue at the conference of the failure to implement previous economic agreements between the two countries.
He highlighted key challenges facing Afghan traders in Iran, including a lack of infrastructure at Chabahar Port and complicated transit and quarantine procedures.
“For years, we’ve been discussing economic cooperation, but unfortunately, many of these discussions have not translated into action,” Mohmand said.
“The Joint Economic Commission must move beyond formal frameworks and adopt a practical and operational approach.”
Mohmand then proposed several strategic recommendations to strengthen trade and economic relations between Iran and Afghanistan.
He also announced that Afghanistan would host the “Imam Abu Hanifa (RA)” Trade Exhibition in Kabul within the next three months, and invited economic stakeholders from both countries to participate, calling it a valuable opportunity to deepen bilateral trade relations.
Business
Afghanistan-India trade volume totalled $890 million in last solar year
However, Afghanistan’s trade with India through Pakistan has been halted due to closure of the Attari-Wagah border this week.
Afghanistan’s trade with India continued to grow through solar year 1403, with Afghan exports accounting for a significant percentage of the total $890 million.
According to Abdul Salam Jawad, the spokesman for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Afghanistan’s exports to India amounted to $627 million.
Imports were however considerably less, totalling $263 million.
Jawad stated that Afghanistan’s exports were primarily agricultural and herbal products.
The main items included dried figs, asafetida, asafetida seeds, saffron, raisins, cumin, and almonds.
India remains one of Afghanistan’s key regional trade partners, and trade figures highlight the ongoing demand for Afghan goods despite broader geopolitical and logistical challenges.
Indian media reported that the border, which is the only land route allowed for trade, is now closed.
This route is vital for importing goods from Afghanistan to India, and if it is stopped, trade with Afghanistan will be severely affected.
Some traders have said they will seek alternate routes.
India closed its border crossing this week after gunmen shot and killed at least 26 tourists on Tuesday at a resort in Indian-controlled Kashmir.
Police blamed Pakistani militants for the attack.
Business
Afghan businessman to invest up to $12 million in iron ore extraction in Panjshir
An unnamed Afghan businessman is reportedly ready to invest up to $12 million in iron ore mining in Panjshir province, the provincial governor’s spokesman Saifuddin Laton said Sunday.
According to Laton, the businessman has shown interest in investing between $3 and $12 million to mine an area covering 22 square kilometers in Paryan district in Panjshir.
Laton said the contract for this project has been approved by the Economic Directorate of the Prime Minister’s Office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
In addition to extraction, the businessman will also carry out the processing and packaging of the iron ore within the province to create greater added value.
Laton said that in the first phase, the company will launch an exploratory program of the reserves over six months, during which around 500 jobs will be created.
After completing this phase, formal extraction work will begin, he said.
Afghanistan possesses substantial iron ore reserves, estimated at 2.2 billion tonnes, making it a top 10 country for extractable iron.
The largest deposit, Hajigak, is located in Bamiyan province, and contains an estimated 1.7 billion tonnes of high-grade ore.
Business
Afghan deputy agriculture minister leaves for Iran’s international expo
Sadri Azam Osmani, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, on Saturday left Kabul to participate in the 7th International Exhibition of Iran’s Export Capabilities in Tehran.
The expo will be held from April 28 to May 2. According to the organizers, between 2,000 and 3,000 foreign traders from around the world are expected to attend.
Osmani expressed hope that this trip will pave the way for the growth of trade and attract more investments to Afghanistan.
