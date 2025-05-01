Iran-Afghanistan trade conference held on sidelines of Iran Expo 2025

(Last Updated On: )

The Iran-Afghanistan Trade and Investment Opportunities Conference was held on the sidelines of the 7th Iran Export Capabilities Exhibition (Iran Expo 2025) in Tehran, with the participation of Afghan officials and business leaders.

During the conference, speakers examined the economic and trade capacities of both countries, discussed current obstacles and challenges, and explored opportunities for investment and the expansion of bilateral ties. The event concluded with bilateral dialogue sessions between Iranian and Afghan private sector representatives to explore avenues for mutual cooperation and agreements.

Abdulsadeh Neysi, Director General for the Indian Subcontinent at Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), stated that the TPO is actively working to enhance bilateral and multilateral trade with Afghanistan by establishing the necessary infrastructure and facilitating trade mechanisms.

He also noted that Afghanistan ranks among Iran’s top five trading partners.

The annual Iran Expo, which opened in Tehran on Monday, aims to introduce economic opportunities and promote international trade cooperation between Iran and other countries.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Younus Mohmand, President of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI), raised the issue at the conference of the failure to implement previous economic agreements between the two countries.

He highlighted key challenges facing Afghan traders in Iran, including a lack of infrastructure at Chabahar Port and complicated transit and quarantine procedures.

“For years, we’ve been discussing economic cooperation, but unfortunately, many of these discussions have not translated into action,” Mohmand said.

“The Joint Economic Commission must move beyond formal frameworks and adopt a practical and operational approach.”

Mohmand then proposed several strategic recommendations to strengthen trade and economic relations between Iran and Afghanistan.

He also announced that Afghanistan would host the “Imam Abu Hanifa (RA)” Trade Exhibition in Kabul within the next three months, and invited economic stakeholders from both countries to participate, calling it a valuable opportunity to deepen bilateral trade relations.