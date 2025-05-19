IEA working to transform Afghanistan from conflict zone into hub of cooperation: Muttaqi

Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, has said the Islamic Emirate is working to transform Afghanistan from a point of contention among global powers into a center of understanding and cooperation among nations.

Speaking at the Tehran Dialogue Forum, Muttaqi emphasized that Afghanistan has entered a new phase in its political life, after nearly half a century of turmoil, and can now play a positive role as a regional hub for connectivity, trade, and energy transit in both regional and international developments.

In his remarks, Muttaqi acknowledged both challenges and opportunities in Afghanistan’s relationship with Iran.

He stressed that the Islamic Emirate holds no ill intentions toward Iran and is committed to upholding its water rights from the Helmand River in accordance with existing treaties.

“Afghanistan has entered a new phase in its political life after 47 years of disorder, particularly following the last two decades of foreign occupation. Today, the country can serve as a crossroads for regional convergence, trade, and energy transit,” Muttaqi said.

“In less than four years, we have successfully ensured nationwide security and eliminated threats from ISIS and other destabilizing elements.”

He also highlighted that the Islamic Emirate pursues a balanced, economy-driven foreign policy.

“We proceed cautiously and deliberately,” he said, “crafting a foreign policy that is both balanced and centered on economic cooperation. We are engaging with all parties and collaborating with regional and extra-regional countries based on mutual respect and shared interests.

Our goal is to safeguard current security and stability while fostering economic prosperity through close regional partnerships.”

Addressing a question on Iran’s water rights, Muttaqi reiterated that the Islamic Emirate considers the delivery of water under the Helmand Treaty not only a legal obligation but a religious duty.

“This is both a religious and moral responsibility for us. If a fellow Muslim is suffering from thirst and we are in a position to help, we see it as both a virtuous act and sound policy.

“The people of the Islamic Republic of Iran should have no concerns; we harbor no ill intent.”

Muttaqi also touched on the issue of Afghan refugees in Iran, expressing deep appreciation for the hospitality extended by Iran over the past four decades. “Afghanistan will not forget Iran’s support in hosting Afghan refugees during difficult times.”

Meanwhile, Iranian police chief General Ahmad Reza Radan, in a separate meeting with Iranian security officials, asserted that the identification and deportation of Afghan migrants would continue.