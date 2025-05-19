Latest News
Afghan deportees from US assured security upon return
Acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriation Mawlawi Abdul Kabir has said Afghan nationals deported from the United States will not face threats to their safety upon returning home.
Kabir said this in a statement read by Zakirullah Zakir, head of managing the affairs of the Prime Minister’s office, at a ceremony to distribute aid from India to returnees in Kabul.
Kabir said that the Islamic Emirate is prepared to welcome deportees and returning refugees warmly.
“You may have heard that the U.S. is set to deport around 14,000 Afghan refugees,” Zakir said.
“These individuals are our brothers and fellow citizens. We warmly welcome them. The situation in Afghanistan has improved significantly—both living and working conditions are better.
“Everyone’s life and property are secure. With the general amnesty in place, no one is questioned for their past employment.”
The aid from India, distributed during the ceremony, is expected to benefit 5,000 vulnerable families among the returnees.
Afghan officials expressed gratitude to India and other donor countries for their continued support.
Kalim-ur-Rehman Fani, Deputy Minister of Finance and Administration at the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation, acknowledged the challenges that returnees face.
“Those who come back from abroad inevitably encounter difficulties,” he said. “We are grateful to everyone who extends their assistance in this regard.”
Despite the Islamic Emirate’s efforts to provide support and housing, officials underscored the ongoing need for international assistance.
The government has announced plans to construct 58 new townships in 31 provinces to accommodate returnees and facilitate their reintegration.
Latest News
Acting Afghan FM Muttaqi arrives in China for talks
Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has arrived in China for talks, it was announced on Monday.
The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Ahmadullah Zahid, deputy minister of industry and commerce, is also part of the delegation.
Muttaqi is expected to discuss bilateral political, economic and trade relations with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.
He will also attend a joint meeting with the foreign ministers of China and Pakistan.
Latest News
IEA working to transform Afghanistan from conflict zone into hub of cooperation: Muttaqi
Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, has said the Islamic Emirate is working to transform Afghanistan from a point of contention among global powers into a center of understanding and cooperation among nations.
Speaking at the Tehran Dialogue Forum, Muttaqi emphasized that Afghanistan has entered a new phase in its political life, after nearly half a century of turmoil, and can now play a positive role as a regional hub for connectivity, trade, and energy transit in both regional and international developments.
In his remarks, Muttaqi acknowledged both challenges and opportunities in Afghanistan’s relationship with Iran.
He stressed that the Islamic Emirate holds no ill intentions toward Iran and is committed to upholding its water rights from the Helmand River in accordance with existing treaties.
“Afghanistan has entered a new phase in its political life after 47 years of disorder, particularly following the last two decades of foreign occupation. Today, the country can serve as a crossroads for regional convergence, trade, and energy transit,” Muttaqi said.
“In less than four years, we have successfully ensured nationwide security and eliminated threats from ISIS and other destabilizing elements.”
He also highlighted that the Islamic Emirate pursues a balanced, economy-driven foreign policy.
“We proceed cautiously and deliberately,” he said, “crafting a foreign policy that is both balanced and centered on economic cooperation. We are engaging with all parties and collaborating with regional and extra-regional countries based on mutual respect and shared interests.
Our goal is to safeguard current security and stability while fostering economic prosperity through close regional partnerships.”
Addressing a question on Iran’s water rights, Muttaqi reiterated that the Islamic Emirate considers the delivery of water under the Helmand Treaty not only a legal obligation but a religious duty.
“This is both a religious and moral responsibility for us. If a fellow Muslim is suffering from thirst and we are in a position to help, we see it as both a virtuous act and sound policy.
“The people of the Islamic Republic of Iran should have no concerns; we harbor no ill intent.”
Muttaqi also touched on the issue of Afghan refugees in Iran, expressing deep appreciation for the hospitality extended by Iran over the past four decades. “Afghanistan will not forget Iran’s support in hosting Afghan refugees during difficult times.”
Meanwhile, Iranian police chief General Ahmad Reza Radan, in a separate meeting with Iranian security officials, asserted that the identification and deportation of Afghan migrants would continue.
Latest News
European Humanitarian Forum to address root causes of Afghanistan ‘crisis’
This year’s forum comes on the heels of US President Donald Trump’s funding cuts to aid programs – many of which are directly linked to Afghanistan.
The 4th edition of the two-day European Humanitarian Forum is expected to start Monday in Brussels, bringing together dozens of stakeholders who will discuss the current situation in Afghanistan and look for sustainable solutions to problems.
In a post on X on Monday, the European Union in Afghanistan stated that the forum will address root causes of the “Afghanistan crisis and boost regional cooperation for innovative and sustainable solutions”.
Last year’s forum convened amid rising global humanitarian needs, shrinking humanitarian space, increased politicisation of aid and growing vulnerabilities due to climate change.
This year’s forum comes on the heels of US President Donald Trump’s funding cuts to aid programs – many of which are directly linked to Afghanistan.
Washington had been a major humanitarian donor, especially to the United Nations and its agencies.
His move to cut funding has sparked serious concerns among aid organisations and vulnerable nations.
