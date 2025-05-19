Afghan deportees from US assured security upon return

Acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriation Mawlawi Abdul Kabir has said Afghan nationals deported from the United States will not face threats to their safety upon returning home.

Kabir said this in a statement read by Zakirullah Zakir, head of managing the affairs of the Prime Minister’s office, at a ceremony to distribute aid from India to returnees in Kabul.

Kabir said that the Islamic Emirate is prepared to welcome deportees and returning refugees warmly.

“You may have heard that the U.S. is set to deport around 14,000 Afghan refugees,” Zakir said.

“These individuals are our brothers and fellow citizens. We warmly welcome them. The situation in Afghanistan has improved significantly—both living and working conditions are better.

“Everyone’s life and property are secure. With the general amnesty in place, no one is questioned for their past employment.”

The aid from India, distributed during the ceremony, is expected to benefit 5,000 vulnerable families among the returnees.

Afghan officials expressed gratitude to India and other donor countries for their continued support.

Kalim-ur-Rehman Fani, Deputy Minister of Finance and Administration at the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation, acknowledged the challenges that returnees face.

“Those who come back from abroad inevitably encounter difficulties,” he said. “We are grateful to everyone who extends their assistance in this regard.”

Despite the Islamic Emirate’s efforts to provide support and housing, officials underscored the ongoing need for international assistance.

The government has announced plans to construct 58 new townships in 31 provinces to accommodate returnees and facilitate their reintegration.