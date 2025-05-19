Latest News
European Humanitarian Forum to address root causes of Afghanistan ‘crisis’
This year’s forum comes on the heels of US President Donald Trump’s funding cuts to aid programs – many of which are directly linked to Afghanistan.
The 4th edition of the two-day European Humanitarian Forum is expected to start Monday in Brussels, bringing together dozens of stakeholders who will discuss the current situation in Afghanistan and look for sustainable solutions to problems.
In a post on X on Monday, the European Union in Afghanistan stated that the forum will address root causes of the “Afghanistan crisis and boost regional cooperation for innovative and sustainable solutions”.
Last year’s forum convened amid rising global humanitarian needs, shrinking humanitarian space, increased politicisation of aid and growing vulnerabilities due to climate change.
Washington had been a major humanitarian donor, especially to the United Nations and its agencies.
His move to cut funding has sparked serious concerns among aid organisations and vulnerable nations.
Latest News
IEA working to transform Afghanistan from conflict zone into hub of cooperation: Muttaqi
In his remarks, Muttaqi acknowledged both challenges and opportunities in Afghanistan’s relationship with Iran.
Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, has said the Islamic Emirate is working to transform Afghanistan from a point of contention among global powers into a center of understanding and cooperation among nations.
Speaking at the Tehran Dialogue Forum, Muttaqi emphasized that Afghanistan has entered a new phase in its political life, after nearly half a century of turmoil, and can now play a positive role as a regional hub for connectivity, trade, and energy transit in both regional and international developments.
He stressed that the Islamic Emirate holds no ill intentions toward Iran and is committed to upholding its water rights from the Helmand River in accordance with existing treaties.
“Afghanistan has entered a new phase in its political life after 47 years of disorder, particularly following the last two decades of foreign occupation. Today, the country can serve as a crossroads for regional convergence, trade, and energy transit,” Muttaqi said.
“In less than four years, we have successfully ensured nationwide security and eliminated threats from ISIS and other destabilizing elements.”
He also highlighted that the Islamic Emirate pursues a balanced, economy-driven foreign policy.
“We proceed cautiously and deliberately,” he said, “crafting a foreign policy that is both balanced and centered on economic cooperation. We are engaging with all parties and collaborating with regional and extra-regional countries based on mutual respect and shared interests.
Our goal is to safeguard current security and stability while fostering economic prosperity through close regional partnerships.”
Addressing a question on Iran’s water rights, Muttaqi reiterated that the Islamic Emirate considers the delivery of water under the Helmand Treaty not only a legal obligation but a religious duty.
“This is both a religious and moral responsibility for us. If a fellow Muslim is suffering from thirst and we are in a position to help, we see it as both a virtuous act and sound policy.
“The people of the Islamic Republic of Iran should have no concerns; we harbor no ill intent.”
Muttaqi also touched on the issue of Afghan refugees in Iran, expressing deep appreciation for the hospitality extended by Iran over the past four decades. “Afghanistan will not forget Iran’s support in hosting Afghan refugees during difficult times.”
Meanwhile, Iranian police chief General Ahmad Reza Radan, in a separate meeting with Iranian security officials, asserted that the identification and deportation of Afghan migrants would continue.
International Sports
IPL 2025: GT, RCB and PBKS book their places in playoffs
Just one playoff spot is available, with Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in contention for it.
Three teams have secured their places in the IPL 2025 playoffs following Gujarat Titans’ (GT) victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday night. The three teams are GT, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).
The result left just one playoff spot available, with DC, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in contention for it.
GT’s win on Sunday put them on top of the table with 18 points, followed by RCB and PBKS in second and third place respectively with 17 points each.
All of them have played 12 games. The maximum LSG can get if they win their remaining three games is 16 points; while only one of MI (currently on 14) and DC (currently on 13) can get to 17 or more because they play each other on May 21, ESPNcricinfo reported.
If DC lose to MI, they will be eliminated. If MI lose to DC, they will need to win their final fixture against PBKS and hope that DC lose their last league match to PBKS, and for LSG to lose at least one of their remaining three games.
GT are making the playoffs for the third time in four IPL seasons; RCB for the fifth time in six years. PBKS are guaranteed a top-four finish for the first time since IPL 2014.
The turnaround is a landmark moment for the franchise under their new captain Shreyas Iyer and coach Ricky Ponting, ESPNcricinfo reported.
While GT, RCB and PBKS have booked their places in the playoffs, they are still competing to finish in the top two, which will give them two chances of making the final.
The teams that finish one and two on the points table play each other in Qualifier 1 for a direct route to the final. The loser of Qualifier 1 plays the winner of the Eliminator (between teams that finish No. 3 and 4) for a place in the final.
Latest News
Muttaqi: Afghanistan would provide water to Iran even without a treaty
Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), stated on Sunday that Afghanistan would have kept the flow of water into Iran even in the absence of a formal treaty, citing religious and humanitarian principles.
Speaking at the Tehran Dialogue Forum, Muttaqi emphasized that during times of normal water flow—when there is no drought—available water naturally reaches Iran. He described the act of sharing water as a religious duty, a rewarding act, and sound policy.
He assured the Iranian public that Afghanistan has no hostile intentions concerning water-sharing arrangements.
His comments come amid tensions over the 1973 Helmand River Water Treaty, a bilateral agreement that allocates water from the Helmand River to Iran. In recent years, Iran has expressed concerns that Afghanistan is not releasing sufficient water, particularly during periods of drought. The Islamic Emirate, meanwhile, has cited technical and environmental limitations, including low water levels and climate-related challenges.
Muttaqi highlighted the Islamic Emirate’s broader diplomatic stance, stating that Afghanistan is committed to a balanced, economy-centered foreign policy that prioritizes relations with neighboring countries.
He said that neighboring nations hold a special place in IEA’s foreign policy, adding that over the past four years, IEA has maintained constructive ties not only with neighbors but also with regional countries beyond, particularly in the area of economic cooperation.
Muttaqi also noted that annual trade between Afghanistan and Iran currently stands at approximately $3 billion, underlining the importance of economic collaboration in bilateral relations.
