Afghanistan names 23-player squad for 2025 CAFA Nations Cup
Afghanistan has been placed in Group B alongside Iran, India, and host nation Tajikistan.
The Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) has unveiled a 23-member national squad for the upcoming Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Nations Cup, set to begin on Friday, August 29.
The lineup includes goalkeepers Faisal Ahmad Hamidi, Issa Azizi, and Keyvan Mottaqian. In defense, the squad features Sharif Mohammad, Elias Mansour, Mahboob Hanifi, Ruhollah Iqbalzada, Amid Arezo, Syed Arif Akbar, and Thomas Safari.
Midfield duties will be carried out by Zolfaqar Nazari, Rahmat Akbari, Yama Shirzad, Alireza Panahi, Mohammad Naeem Rahimi, and Syed Mortaza Fatemi. Leading the attack are forwards Tawafa Sikandari, Mosawer Ahadi, Qamaruddin Mazyar Kohyar, Hossain Zamani, Omid Mosavi, Habibollah Hotak, and Bilal Arezo.
The national team will face Iran in its opening match on August 29, followed by Tajikistan on September 1 and India on September 4.
Group A, hosted in Uzbekistan, includes Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Oman.
The tournament will run until September 8.
In recent years, Afghanistan’s national football team has shown mixed results on the international stage.
While the team has struggled in World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers, it has consistently remained competitive in regional tournaments.
Afghanistan’s most notable achievement came in 2013, when it won the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship, and since then the squad has worked to rebuild and integrate young talent.
Participation in CAFA tournaments has given the team valuable experience against stronger Central Asian sides and the 2025 CAFA Nations Cup is seen as an important test for the squad’s progress, offering a chance to measure themselves against some of Asia’s top-ranked teams.
Afghanistan set for tough CAFA Nations Cup group clashes
All of Afghanistan’s group stage matches will be played at the Republican Central Stadium in Dushanbe.
The Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) has released the schedule for the 2025 Nations Cup, which will run from 29 August to 8 September in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan has been drawn in Group B, based in Dushanbe, alongside host nation Tajikistan, regional powerhouse Iran, and guest team India.
Afghanistan will open its campaign against Iran on 29 August, a challenging fixture against the highest-ranked side in the tournament. Their second match will be on 1 September against India, followed by a clash with hosts Tajikistan on 4 September.
Group A, hosted in Tashkent, includes Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Oman. The top team from each group will qualify directly for the final on 8 September in Tashkent, while the runners-up will meet in the third-place playoff the same day in Dushanbe.
For Afghanistan, the tournament represents both a competitive challenge and an opportunity to measure progress on the international stage.
Facing Iran, a regular World Cup contender, will test the team’s resilience, while the clash with India is expected to be one of the most closely watched encounters of the group.
Meeting Tajikistan in front of their home fans adds further pressure, with the hosts aiming to capitalize on local support.
The CAFA Nations Cup, now in its second edition, brings together six member nations along with invited teams Oman and India.
Afghanistan to host Bangladesh for white-ball series in UAE this October
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has confirmed it will host Bangladesh for a white-ball series in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 2 to 14, featuring three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) followed by three One Day Internationals (ODIs).
The series will open with the T20I matches, beginning on October 2 in Sharjah. The second and third T20Is are scheduled for October 3 and October 5, respectively, all taking place at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. After the T20I leg, the teams will compete in the ODI series, with matches set for October 8, 11, and 14 at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.
Speaking about the upcoming series, Naseeb Khan, CEO of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, said, “We are proud to host Bangladesh in this highly anticipated series. This tour highlights the strength of our partnership and our joint commitment to delivering world-class cricket experiences, even in neutral venues. Fans can look forward to exciting matches and top-level competition.”
Nizamuddin Chowdhury, CEO of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), also expressed enthusiasm, stating, “We look forward to taking on Afghanistan in what promises to be a competitive and exciting white-ball series in the UAE. This tour not only presents valuable competition following the Asia Cup but also reflects the mutual respect and strong relationship between our two cricket boards. I would like to extend our sincere thanks to the Afghanistan Cricket Board for hosting the series and for their continued spirit of collaboration.”
Both teams will begin this series shortly after competing together in Group B of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025, adding further anticipation for fans.
Rashid Khan to lead Afghanistan squad in Asia Cup
The team blends seasoned campaigners with emerging talents, aiming to make an impact in the tournament that begins on September 9 with a clash against Hong Kong and China.
Afghanistan have unveiled a 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup in the UAE, with star spinner Rashid Khan set to lead the side once again.
Rashid, who captained Afghanistan to a memorable T20 World Cup 2024 campaign — including victories over New Zealand and Australia before bowing out in the semi-finals — will continue to be the driving force of the team.
Rashid Khan, who was selected for the ICC T20I Men’s Team of the Year 2024, will continue to lead Afghanistan in the Asia Cup. His leadership will be crucial for a squad blending experienced campaigners like Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, and Gulbadin Naib with explosive top-order batsmen Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran.
Rashid’s spin attack will be complemented by Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Sharafuddin Ashraf, and Allah Ghazanfar, giving Afghanistan one of the most potent and varied bowling line-ups in the competition.
Returning players Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi will bolster the pace attack, while Ghazanfar strengthens the spin department after recovering from injury.
Young talents like Sediqullah Atal and Azmatullah Omarzai, who have impressed in domestic T20s, add depth and fresh energy to the squad.
Before the Asia Cup kicks off, Afghanistan will participate in a T20I tri-series against the UAE and Pakistan starting August 29.
This will be the team’s first T20I action since December 2024, giving Rashid and his players a vital chance to fine-tune combinations and strategies ahead of the tournament.
All of Afghanistan’s Asia Cup group matches will be played in Abu Dhabi, where the team will look to combine experience, spin wizardry, and explosive batting to challenge some of Asia’s top sides.
Afghanistan Asia Cup squad:
Rashid Khan (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
