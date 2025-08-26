Afghanistan set for tough CAFA Nations Cup group clashes

The Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) has released the schedule for the 2025 Nations Cup, which will run from 29 August to 8 September in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan has been drawn in Group B, based in Dushanbe, alongside host nation Tajikistan, regional powerhouse Iran, and guest team India.

Afghanistan will open its campaign against Iran on 29 August, a challenging fixture against the highest-ranked side in the tournament. Their second match will be on 1 September against India, followed by a clash with hosts Tajikistan on 4 September.

All of Afghanistan’s group stage matches will be played at the Republican Central Stadium in Dushanbe.

Group A, hosted in Tashkent, includes Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Oman. The top team from each group will qualify directly for the final on 8 September in Tashkent, while the runners-up will meet in the third-place playoff the same day in Dushanbe.

For Afghanistan, the tournament represents both a competitive challenge and an opportunity to measure progress on the international stage.

Facing Iran, a regular World Cup contender, will test the team’s resilience, while the clash with India is expected to be one of the most closely watched encounters of the group.

Meeting Tajikistan in front of their home fans adds further pressure, with the hosts aiming to capitalize on local support.

The CAFA Nations Cup, now in its second edition, brings together six member nations along with invited teams Oman and India.