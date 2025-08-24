Afghanistan to host Bangladesh for white-ball series in UAE this October

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has confirmed it will host Bangladesh for a white-ball series in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 2 to 14, featuring three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) followed by three One Day Internationals (ODIs).

The series will open with the T20I matches, beginning on October 2 in Sharjah. The second and third T20Is are scheduled for October 3 and October 5, respectively, all taking place at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. After the T20I leg, the teams will compete in the ODI series, with matches set for October 8, 11, and 14 at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Speaking about the upcoming series, Naseeb Khan, CEO of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, said, “We are proud to host Bangladesh in this highly anticipated series. This tour highlights the strength of our partnership and our joint commitment to delivering world-class cricket experiences, even in neutral venues. Fans can look forward to exciting matches and top-level competition.”

Nizamuddin Chowdhury, CEO of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), also expressed enthusiasm, stating, “We look forward to taking on Afghanistan in what promises to be a competitive and exciting white-ball series in the UAE. This tour not only presents valuable competition following the Asia Cup but also reflects the mutual respect and strong relationship between our two cricket boards. I would like to extend our sincere thanks to the Afghanistan Cricket Board for hosting the series and for their continued spirit of collaboration.”

Both teams will begin this series shortly after competing together in Group B of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025, adding further anticipation for fans.