Rashid Khan to lead Afghanistan squad in Asia Cup

Afghanistan have unveiled a 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup in the UAE, with star spinner Rashid Khan set to lead the side once again.

The team blends seasoned campaigners with emerging talents, aiming to make an impact in the tournament that begins on September 9 with a clash against Hong Kong and China.

Rashid, who captained Afghanistan to a memorable T20 World Cup 2024 campaign — including victories over New Zealand and Australia before bowing out in the semi-finals — will continue to be the driving force of the team.

Rashid Khan, who was selected for the ICC T20I Men’s Team of the Year 2024, will continue to lead Afghanistan in the Asia Cup. His leadership will be crucial for a squad blending experienced campaigners like Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, and Gulbadin Naib with explosive top-order batsmen Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran.

Rashid’s spin attack will be complemented by Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Sharafuddin Ashraf, and Allah Ghazanfar, giving Afghanistan one of the most potent and varied bowling line-ups in the competition.

Returning players Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi will bolster the pace attack, while Ghazanfar strengthens the spin department after recovering from injury.

Young talents like Sediqullah Atal and Azmatullah Omarzai, who have impressed in domestic T20s, add depth and fresh energy to the squad.

Before the Asia Cup kicks off, Afghanistan will participate in a T20I tri-series against the UAE and Pakistan starting August 29.

This will be the team’s first T20I action since December 2024, giving Rashid and his players a vital chance to fine-tune combinations and strategies ahead of the tournament.

All of Afghanistan’s Asia Cup group matches will be played in Abu Dhabi, where the team will look to combine experience, spin wizardry, and explosive batting to challenge some of Asia’s top sides.

Afghanistan Asia Cup squad:

Rashid Khan (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi