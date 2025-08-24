Sport
Rashid Khan to lead Afghanistan squad in Asia Cup
The team blends seasoned campaigners with emerging talents, aiming to make an impact in the tournament that begins on September 9 with a clash against Hong Kong and China.
Afghanistan have unveiled a 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup in the UAE, with star spinner Rashid Khan set to lead the side once again.
The team blends seasoned campaigners with emerging talents, aiming to make an impact in the tournament that begins on September 9 with a clash against Hong Kong and China.
Rashid, who captained Afghanistan to a memorable T20 World Cup 2024 campaign — including victories over New Zealand and Australia before bowing out in the semi-finals — will continue to be the driving force of the team.
Rashid Khan, who was selected for the ICC T20I Men’s Team of the Year 2024, will continue to lead Afghanistan in the Asia Cup. His leadership will be crucial for a squad blending experienced campaigners like Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, and Gulbadin Naib with explosive top-order batsmen Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran.
Rashid’s spin attack will be complemented by Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Sharafuddin Ashraf, and Allah Ghazanfar, giving Afghanistan one of the most potent and varied bowling line-ups in the competition.
Returning players Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi will bolster the pace attack, while Ghazanfar strengthens the spin department after recovering from injury.
Young talents like Sediqullah Atal and Azmatullah Omarzai, who have impressed in domestic T20s, add depth and fresh energy to the squad.
Before the Asia Cup kicks off, Afghanistan will participate in a T20I tri-series against the UAE and Pakistan starting August 29.
This will be the team’s first T20I action since December 2024, giving Rashid and his players a vital chance to fine-tune combinations and strategies ahead of the tournament.
All of Afghanistan’s Asia Cup group matches will be played in Abu Dhabi, where the team will look to combine experience, spin wizardry, and explosive batting to challenge some of Asia’s top sides.
Afghanistan Asia Cup squad:
Rashid Khan (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Sport
Afghanistan to host Bangladesh for white-ball series in UAE this October
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has confirmed it will host Bangladesh for a white-ball series in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 2 to 14, featuring three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) followed by three One Day Internationals (ODIs).
The series will open with the T20I matches, beginning on October 2 in Sharjah. The second and third T20Is are scheduled for October 3 and October 5, respectively, all taking place at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. After the T20I leg, the teams will compete in the ODI series, with matches set for October 8, 11, and 14 at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.
Speaking about the upcoming series, Naseeb Khan, CEO of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, said, “We are proud to host Bangladesh in this highly anticipated series. This tour highlights the strength of our partnership and our joint commitment to delivering world-class cricket experiences, even in neutral venues. Fans can look forward to exciting matches and top-level competition.”
Nizamuddin Chowdhury, CEO of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), also expressed enthusiasm, stating, “We look forward to taking on Afghanistan in what promises to be a competitive and exciting white-ball series in the UAE. This tour not only presents valuable competition following the Asia Cup but also reflects the mutual respect and strong relationship between our two cricket boards. I would like to extend our sincere thanks to the Afghanistan Cricket Board for hosting the series and for their continued spirit of collaboration.”
Both teams will begin this series shortly after competing together in Group B of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025, adding further anticipation for fans.
Sport
Salman Agha named Pakistan captain for T20 series and Asia Cup
Salman Agha has been handed the captaincy for the tri-series against Afghanistan and the UAE on August 29, followed by the Asia Cup starting September 9.
Pakistan will head into the upcoming Asia Cup and tri-nation T20 series in the UAE without star batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Sunday.
All-rounder Salman Agha has been handed the captaincy for the tournament, which begins with a tri-series against Afghanistan and the UAE on August 29, followed by the Asia Cup starting September 9.
Babar and Rizwan, who have been central to Pakistan’s T20 setup in recent years, have not featured in the format since December. Head coach Mike Hesson explained the decision, noting that while both remain key players, the current squad members have been delivering strong performances.
“We know what a fine player Babar is,” Hesson said at a press conference. “He has been asked to improve in certain areas, such as handling spin and increasing his strike rate. He is working hard on those aspects. For now, the players in the squad are making a positive impact, and we want to keep that momentum.”
Since Hesson took charge in May, Pakistan have enjoyed mixed results: a 3-0 home series win, a 2-1 loss away to Bangladesh, and a 2-1 victory against the West Indies in the United States. The coach said the current focus is on building towards success in the upcoming competitions.
“Our aim is to win the tri-series and the Asia Cup,” Hesson added. “We want the team to peak in these pinnacle events.”
The squad includes the return of fast bowlers Mohammad Wasim and Salman Mirza, with Mirza back after his seven-wicket haul in Bangladesh earlier this year. Fakhar Zaman also rejoins the team following an injury that kept him out of the recent ODI series in the West Indies, which Pakistan lost 2-1.
Pakistan squad: Salman Agha (captain), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Hasan Nawaz, Salman Mirza, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim.
Afghanistan has not yet named its squad for the series or the Asia Cup.
Sport
Afghanistan Premier League set for comeback with new commercial deal
After a six-year break, the Afghanistan Premier League (APL) is set to return, backed by a long-term commercial partnership. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) aims to relaunch the T20 league in October–November, likely in the Middle East, with hopes of attracting international stars and establishing a sustainable tournament model.
In an interview with SportsBoom.com. ACB CEO Naseeb Khan confirmed the 10-edition deal and said the board is “better prepared both on and off the field” for the relaunch.
Despite the APL’s absence, the ACB believes strong ties with other cricket boards and player-friendly policies will help draw global talent.
The tournament’s timing—during a quieter period in the T20 calendar—and ideal Middle Eastern weather add to its appeal.
“I don’t see any reason for international players not being part of the APL,” Naseeb said.
“Just look at the first edition—some great players featured then. Our relationships with other boards are strong, and we’ve always issued NOCs to global players who participate in leagues worldwide.”
The league will most likely be hosted in Dubai or another Middle Eastern venue, and according to Naseeb, there are no major logistical hurdles at the moment.
Afghanistan’s cricketing rise has been fueled by leadership stability, with head coach Jonathan Trott and captain Hashmatullah Shahidi in their roles for several years. Khan and ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf have also extended their terms to continue long-term planning.
Afghanistan to host Bangladesh for white-ball series in UAE this October
Afghanistan resumes pension payments for civilian and military retirees
Rashid Khan to lead Afghanistan squad in Asia Cup
Moscow embassy delegation visits Afghan prisoners in Belarus
CPEC integration set to boost Afghanistan’s trade and connectivity
AFPL: Omid 4–1 Zaitoon; Etihad 3–1 Noorzad
The Hundred: ATN set to broadcast this exciting cricket event live on Ariana TV
IAEA will visit Iran in next two weeks, Iranian foreign ministry says
Afghanistan faces worsening climate crisis with millions affected in early 2025
Massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia’s east coast triggers tsunami alerts
Tahawol: US acknowledgment of IEA’s counterterrorism cooperation discussed
Saar: Postponement of Afghan dialogue in Islamabad discussed
Tahawol: Russia’s call for IEA to fight terrorism discussed
Saar: Discussion on Iran’s close cooperation with IEA
Tahawol: Kabul’s trilateral meeting with China and Pakistan discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
US, NATO planners start to craft Ukraine security guarantee options
-
Business4 days ago
Pakistan-Afghanistan trade falls 12% in July
-
Regional4 days ago
India, China agree to resume direct flights, boost business links
-
International Sports4 days ago
The Hundred: Rehan Ahmed leads Rockets to dominant win over Originals
-
Health4 days ago
Afghanistan, Qatar sign deal to build 400-bed hospital in Kandahar
-
4 days ago
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives in Kabul for talks
-
Latest News3 days ago
Khalilzad warns Afghan invitees against participating in ‘ISI-backed conference’
-
International Sports3 days ago
Cartwright, Crawley shine in Southern Brave and Superchargers victories