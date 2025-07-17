Afghanistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign Trans-Afghan Railway Project feasibility study agreement

Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan have taken a major step toward regional connectivity by signing an agreement to begin the feasibility study for the long-anticipated Trans-Afghan Railway project.

The agreement was signed in the presence of the foreign ministers of the three countries. The signatories included Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Works, Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport, and Pakistan’s Ministry of Railways.

According to a statement issued Thursday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the deal marks a significant milestone in trilateral efforts to develop a strategic rail corridor linking Central and South Asia.

The Trans-Afghan Railway project, first proposed in 2018, aims to connect Termez in Uzbekistan to Mazar-e-Sharif and Kabul in Afghanistan and on to Peshawar in Pakistan.

Once completed, the railway would span over 700 kilometers across Afghanistan, creating a direct land route between Central Asia and the Arabian Sea.

The route is expected to cut transport time from Central Asia to Pakistani ports from several weeks to just a few days, offering a faster and more cost-effective alternative for regional trade.

It also has the potential to open new markets for Afghan exports and generate much-needed transit revenues for the country.

The railway project has garnered support from regional and international partners, including Russia, Iran, and international financial institutions. However, funding gaps, and ongoing political complexities in Afghanistan have slowed progress.

Despite these challenges, the trilateral agreement to carry out a feasibility study reflects renewed momentum and political will to move the project forward under the current administration of the Islamic Emirate.

Afghan officials welcomed the agreement as a vital step toward regional economic integration. “This project is not only important for Afghanistan but also a bridge for trade and cooperation between Central and South Asia,” said a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Officials emphasized that improved regional infrastructure would contribute to economic stability and foster long-term development in Afghanistan.