Iran defends deportation of Afghan refugees

Fatemeh Mohajerani, spokesperson for the Iranian government, said this week that the ongoing mass deportation of Afghan refugees from Iran is being carried out in accordance with the “will of the Iranian people.”

Addressing a news conference in Tehran, she stated that the issue has been extensively discussed at the highest levels of government and that authorities believe the expulsion of Afghan nationals serves Iran’s national interests — particularly its economy.

“The issue of expelling nationals [Afghan migrants] is the will of the Iranian people,” Mohajerani said, reiterating that public pressure has played a central role in shaping Tehran’s current migration policy.

Her comments come amid mounting criticism from humanitarian agencies and Afghan officials over the mistreatment of deportees and the humanitarian toll of the expulsions. So far, Iranian authorities have expelled nearly one million Afghans in recent months, many of whom report harassment and abuse at the hands of Iranian security forces.

“Even a valid passport holds no weight anymore,” said one Afghan returnee, describing deteriorating conditions for migrants inside Iran. “The suffering and hardship they impose is beyond imagination.”

Another deported migrant said: “Things have gotten so bad that they don’t even allow you to bring your own money back home to Afghanistan.”

Iran has hosted millions of Afghan refugees for decades, with their numbers spiking after the fall of the Western-backed government in Kabul in August 2021. However, growing economic challenges, rising unemployment, and tightening sanctions have fueled public resentment toward migrants — particularly Afghans — across Iran.

Iran is not alone in its approach. Pakistan has also launched large-scale deportations of Afghan nationals, with officials citing national security concerns. Analysts say both countries may be using the refugee population as leverage in broader geopolitical negotiations with the Taliban-led Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Some observers warn that mass expulsions — particularly those carried out abruptly and without coordination — could further strain regional ties. Experts suggest that any repatriation process should be phased, humane, and coordinated with Afghan authorities to avoid stoking resentment and long-term diplomatic fallout.