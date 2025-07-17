Latest News
Iran defends deportation of Afghan refugees
Fatemeh Mohajerani, spokesperson for the Iranian government, said this week that the ongoing mass deportation of Afghan refugees from Iran is being carried out in accordance with the “will of the Iranian people.”
Addressing a news conference in Tehran, she stated that the issue has been extensively discussed at the highest levels of government and that authorities believe the expulsion of Afghan nationals serves Iran’s national interests — particularly its economy.
“The issue of expelling nationals [Afghan migrants] is the will of the Iranian people,” Mohajerani said, reiterating that public pressure has played a central role in shaping Tehran’s current migration policy.
Her comments come amid mounting criticism from humanitarian agencies and Afghan officials over the mistreatment of deportees and the humanitarian toll of the expulsions. So far, Iranian authorities have expelled nearly one million Afghans in recent months, many of whom report harassment and abuse at the hands of Iranian security forces.
“Even a valid passport holds no weight anymore,” said one Afghan returnee, describing deteriorating conditions for migrants inside Iran. “The suffering and hardship they impose is beyond imagination.”
Another deported migrant said: “Things have gotten so bad that they don’t even allow you to bring your own money back home to Afghanistan.”
Iran has hosted millions of Afghan refugees for decades, with their numbers spiking after the fall of the Western-backed government in Kabul in August 2021. However, growing economic challenges, rising unemployment, and tightening sanctions have fueled public resentment toward migrants — particularly Afghans — across Iran.
Iran is not alone in its approach. Pakistan has also launched large-scale deportations of Afghan nationals, with officials citing national security concerns. Analysts say both countries may be using the refugee population as leverage in broader geopolitical negotiations with the Taliban-led Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
Some observers warn that mass expulsions — particularly those carried out abruptly and without coordination — could further strain regional ties. Experts suggest that any repatriation process should be phased, humane, and coordinated with Afghan authorities to avoid stoking resentment and long-term diplomatic fallout.
Latest News
Uzbek Foreign Minister meets Haqqani, reaffirms commitment to strengthening bilateral ties
Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov met late Thursday with Acting Interior Minister of Afghanistan, Sirajuddin Haqqani, along with senior officials from the Afghan Interior Ministry, to discuss the Trans-Afghan Railway Project and broader bilateral relations.
According to a statement from the Afghan Ministry of Interior, the meeting focused on advancing regional connectivity through the ambitious railway initiative, which aims to link Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.
The discussion followed the signing of a trilateral agreement earlier this week by transport and railway officials from the three nations to initiate the project’s feasibility study.
Saidov provided updates on recent developments related to the railway project and expressed satisfaction with the momentum gained. He highlighted that trade between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan had nearly tripled over the past year, underscoring growing economic cooperation between the neighboring countries.
The expansion of ties among Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan, along with increased political, economic, and cultural collaboration, is a promising sign for the entire region, Saidov said.
He also reaffirmed Uzbekistan’s support for the unfreezing of Afghan financial assets, the resolution of refugee issues, and the inclusion of Afghanistan in regional and international platforms.
Haqqani welcomed the Uzbek delegation and praised the “spirit of goodwill, constructive cooperation, and brotherhood” shown by Uzbekistan. He noted the strategic importance of the railway project and emphasized its potential to drive economic growth across the region.
We view this project not only as a transit corridor, but as a symbol of shared prosperity, Haqqani said, adding that Afghanistan remains committed to strengthening its political, economic, and cultural ties with Uzbekistan.”
The Trans-Afghan Railway Project, first proposed in 2018, is a key element in Uzbekistan’s broader push to become a regional transit hub. If completed, the railway would reduce cargo transit times between Central Asia and South Asia by several days and provide landlocked Uzbekistan with direct access to Pakistani seaports via Afghanistan.
Latest News
Afghanistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign Trans-Afghan Railway Project feasibility study agreement
The route is expected to cut transport time from Central Asia to Pakistani ports from several weeks to just a few days, offering a faster and more cost-effective alternative for regional trade.
Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan have taken a major step toward regional connectivity by signing an agreement to begin the feasibility study for the long-anticipated Trans-Afghan Railway project.
The agreement was signed in the presence of the foreign ministers of the three countries. The signatories included Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Works, Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport, and Pakistan’s Ministry of Railways.
According to a statement issued Thursday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the deal marks a significant milestone in trilateral efforts to develop a strategic rail corridor linking Central and South Asia.
The Trans-Afghan Railway project, first proposed in 2018, aims to connect Termez in Uzbekistan to Mazar-e-Sharif and Kabul in Afghanistan and on to Peshawar in Pakistan.
Once completed, the railway would span over 700 kilometers across Afghanistan, creating a direct land route between Central Asia and the Arabian Sea.
The route is expected to cut transport time from Central Asia to Pakistani ports from several weeks to just a few days, offering a faster and more cost-effective alternative for regional trade.
It also has the potential to open new markets for Afghan exports and generate much-needed transit revenues for the country.
The railway project has garnered support from regional and international partners, including Russia, Iran, and international financial institutions. However, funding gaps, and ongoing political complexities in Afghanistan have slowed progress.
Despite these challenges, the trilateral agreement to carry out a feasibility study reflects renewed momentum and political will to move the project forward under the current administration of the Islamic Emirate.
Afghan officials welcomed the agreement as a vital step toward regional economic integration. “This project is not only important for Afghanistan but also a bridge for trade and cooperation between Central and South Asia,” said a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Officials emphasized that improved regional infrastructure would contribute to economic stability and foster long-term development in Afghanistan.
Latest News
USAID food for nearly 30,000 hungry kids in Afghanistan, Pakistan to be destroyed
Food that was supposed to be distributed to 27,000 hungry children in Afghanistan and Pakistan will soon be incinerated following the closure of the US Agency for International Development by President Donald Trump.
Nearly 500 tonnes of high-energy biscuits, to be used as emergency food for malnourished young children, expired this month while sitting in a warehouse in Dubai, a senior US official said on Wednesday.
Under questioning by lawmakers, Michael Rigas, the deputy secretary of state in charge of management, tied the decision to the dismantling of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), which closed its doors on July 1.
“I think that this was just a casualty of the shutdown of USAID,” Rigas said, adding that he was “distressed” that the food went to waste.
The wasted biscuits will be sent to landfills or incinerated in the United Arab Emirates. That will cost the US government an additional $100,000.
AFPL: Etihad 4–0 Zaitoon; Sadaqat 10–1 Jawanan Maihan
Tahawol: Discussion on Iran’s ill-treatment of Afghan refugees
Uzbek Foreign Minister meets Haqqani, reaffirms commitment to strengthening bilateral ties
Saar: Israel’s attacks on Syria discussed
Afghanistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign Trans-Afghan Railway Project feasibility study agreement
AFPL: Aria Forj 3–2 Omid, Zaitoon 2–7 Zaher Asad
Saudi Arabia calls for end to Israel-Iran War as world leaders react to Trump’s bombing of Iran
Ships advised to keep their distance from Iran around Hormuz Strait
US House passes bill to stop financial aid to Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan
Trump grants TikTok another 90-day extension to find non-Chinese buyer
Tahawol: Discussion on Iran’s ill-treatment of Afghan refugees
Saar: Israel’s attacks on Syria discussed
Tahawol: Discussion on SCO’s call for inclusive government in Afghanistan
Saar: Effective counter-narcotics efforts in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Mass deportation of Afghan refugees from Iran discussed
Trending
-
Regional5 days ago
Iran says it will work with IAEA but inspections may be risky
-
Latest News4 days ago
End of US protected status for Afghans sparks fears of deportation
-
Latest News4 days ago
Khalilzad rejects claims that China controls former US base in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan’s Education Ministry pledges schooling for returnee students from Iran
-
International Sports3 days ago
Chelsea clinch historic FIFA Club World Cup title with commanding win over PSG
-
Business3 days ago
Afghanistan-Pakistan trade surges 25% to nearly $2 billion in 2024
-
Sport4 days ago
AFPL: Zahir Asad 3–3 Arya Forj; Noorzad 8–2 Deyar Sanayee
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran’s VP: Deported Afghans can visit diplomatic missions to pursue their claims