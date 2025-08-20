Health
Afghanistan, Qatar sign deal to build 400-bed hospital in Kandahar
The Ministry of Public Health and the Qatar Charity Foundation have signed an agreement to construct a major 400-bed hospital in Kandahar province.
Noor Jalal Jalali, Afghanistan’s Minister of Public Health, stated that Kandahar remains one of the provinces with significant healthcare gaps, and the completion of this project will address many of the challenges faced by mothers and children in the southern region.
The new hospital will include surgical, maternity, pharmacy, emergency, and laboratory departments, with a total capacity of 400 beds dedicated to maternal and child healthcare.
Monem Shah, Head of the Qatar Charity Foundation in Afghanistan, emphasized that the foundation will oversee funding and construction, ensuring that all work meets national and international health standards.
Additionally, specialized training programs will be organized to enhance the skills of healthcare staff in hospital management, critical care, and pediatric treatment.
Mirdef bin Ali Al-Qashouti, Acting Chargé d’Affaires at the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Kabul, highlighted Qatar’s continued commitment to improving healthcare and public welfare in Afghanistan through infrastructure projects.
Construction of the hospital complex is expected to take approximately two years and six months. Previously, a similar healthcare complex was successfully completed in the eastern zone of the country.
Aid group warns of deepening health crisis in Afghanistan
In a new report Emergency found that over 70% of the population lacks access to free or affordable healthcare.
Millions of Afghans are being left without essential medical care amid an economic collapse, severe restrictions on women, and dwindling resources, the international aid organization Emergency warned on Wednesday, marking the fourth anniversary of the government’s fall and the withdrawal of foreign troops.
In a new report based on interviews with more than 1,600 patients, caregivers, and health workers across 11 provinces, Emergency found that over 70% of the population lacks access to free or affordable healthcare.
The group says the country’s health system is under unprecedented strain, with 22.9 million people—more than half the population—now requiring humanitarian assistance.
“The combination of damaged infrastructure, sweeping human rights restrictions, and limited medical access has turned Afghanistan into a post-war survival test,” said Dejan Panic, Emergency’s country director.
The report cites particularly severe conditions in Panjshir’s Anabah district, where restrictions on women’s movement have delayed treatment for female patients, in some cases leading to preventable deaths. Training medical staff—especially women—remains a priority, with women currently making up 23% of Emergency’s workforce.
Emergency, which has operated in Afghanistan since 1999, runs three surgical centers in Kabul, Lashkar Gah, and Anabah; a maternity hospital in Panjshir; and more than 40 first-aid and primary healthcare posts nationwide.
The organization warns that without urgent international support, access to healthcare will deteriorate further, deepening the country’s humanitarian crisis. It has called on the global community to uphold healthcare as a protected and fundamental right, even in the face of ongoing political and economic upheaval.
WHO warns Afghanistan remains a hotspot for polio
The virus’s persistence in the region coupled with new detections in previously unaffected areas, has prompted concern over immunization gaps.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised alarm over the ongoing transmission of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) in southern Afghanistan, warning that the region remains a major hotspot for the virus and poses a threat to global eradication goals.
In a new report issued after the 42nd meeting of the Polio IHR Emergency Committee, WHO confirmed that Afghanistan has reported one new WPV1 case and 30 positive environmental samples in 2025 so far.
While this marks a decline from 2024’s 25 cases, the virus’s persistence in the region coupled with new detections in previously unaffected areas, has prompted concern over immunization gaps.
The Committee noted that transmission in Afghanistan remains most intense in the southern cross-border corridor shared with Pakistan, particularly the Quetta Block and Helmand province. Meanwhile, the east region has shown improved immunity, with a decline in new detections.
Afghanistan has conducted two nationwide and two sub-national vaccination rounds this year, using a site-to-site strategy instead of traditional house-to-house campaigns, WHO reported.
The organization expressed concern that the current strategy fails to consistently reach all children—especially girls and the youngest—raising the risk of continued virus spread.
Ongoing population displacement, especially the return of undocumented Afghan migrants from Pakistan, is compounding the challenge, WHO stated adding that many returnees come from areas with low vaccination coverage.
WHO praised ongoing coordination between Afghan and Pakistani health officials and international partners, including vaccination at border crossings.
Globally, WPV1 remains endemic only in Afghanistan and Pakistan, but the risk of international spread persists, fueled by poor immunization, insecurity, and mobile populations.
Afghanistan to launch nationwide polio vaccination campaign to protect children
The campaign will be carried out across multiple provinces and districts, and includes the administration of Vitamin A supplements alongside oral polio vaccines.
Afghanistan has launched a new nationwide polio vaccination campaign aimed at immunizing children under the age of five against the debilitating disease, the Afghanistan Polio-Free Organization announced Sunday.
The campaign, which began on July 20, will be carried out across multiple provinces and districts, and includes the administration of Vitamin A supplements alongside oral polio vaccines.
Health officials say the initiative is designed not only to prevent the spread of polio but also to strengthen children’s immune systems and improve overall child health.
“The campaign aims to protect children under the age of five from the debilitating effects of polio,” the organization stated, urging families to cooperate fully with health workers to ensure that no child is left behind.
Polio is a highly infectious viral disease that primarily affects children and is transmitted through contaminated water. Early symptoms include fever, fatigue, headache, vomiting, and limb pain. In severe cases—approximately one in every 200 infections—the disease can result in irreversible paralysis.
Afghanistan remains one of only two countries in the world, alongside Pakistan, where wild poliovirus transmission has yet to be eliminated. Health officials view continued vaccination campaigns as vital to eradicating the virus and preventing lifelong disability among Afghan children.
“These vaccination campaigns represent a significant step toward a polio-free future for the country,” the Polio-Free Organization emphasized, highlighting the need for sustained public engagement and full community participation.
International partners have also stepped in to support Afghanistan’s eradication efforts. Japan, in partnership with UNICEF and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has contributed $5 million to bolster immunization programs across all 34 Afghan provinces. The funding will support a 12-month initiative aimed at reaching more than 13 million children with polio and routine childhood vaccines.
UNICEF, in a statement released on July 10, praised the Japanese government’s commitment to Afghanistan’s health sector. “This new grant reaffirms Japan’s longstanding support for the global effort to eradicate polio, especially in underserved, conflict-affected, and hard-to-reach areas,” the agency said.
Despite recent progress in reducing under-five and maternal mortality, access to basic healthcare remains limited in much of Afghanistan, leaving millions of children exposed to preventable diseases. A resurgence of polio cases in 2023 exposed significant immunity gaps, particularly among children in mobile, cross-border, and previously inaccessible communities.
While cold chain infrastructure and vaccine delivery systems have improved, health authorities warn that continued vigilance and urgent action are needed to reach every child and close remaining coverage gaps.
“Polio vaccination is one of the most effective ways to ensure a healthier, brighter future for Afghan children,” the Polio-Free Organization said, calling for collective efforts to achieve a polio-free Afghanistan.
