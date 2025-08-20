Afghanistan, Qatar sign deal to build 400-bed hospital in Kandahar

The Ministry of Public Health and the Qatar Charity Foundation have signed an agreement to construct a major 400-bed hospital in Kandahar province.

Noor Jalal Jalali, Afghanistan’s Minister of Public Health, stated that Kandahar remains one of the provinces with significant healthcare gaps, and the completion of this project will address many of the challenges faced by mothers and children in the southern region.

The new hospital will include surgical, maternity, pharmacy, emergency, and laboratory departments, with a total capacity of 400 beds dedicated to maternal and child healthcare.

Monem Shah, Head of the Qatar Charity Foundation in Afghanistan, emphasized that the foundation will oversee funding and construction, ensuring that all work meets national and international health standards.

Additionally, specialized training programs will be organized to enhance the skills of healthcare staff in hospital management, critical care, and pediatric treatment.

Mirdef bin Ali Al-Qashouti, Acting Chargé d’Affaires at the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Kabul, highlighted Qatar’s continued commitment to improving healthcare and public welfare in Afghanistan through infrastructure projects.

Construction of the hospital complex is expected to take approximately two years and six months. Previously, a similar healthcare complex was successfully completed in the eastern zone of the country.