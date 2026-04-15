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Afghanistan sends 530 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza via Egypt
The shipment includes food supplies, clothing, and other essential items. The aid was transported in 42 trucks and is valued at approximately $500,000.
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the delivery of 530 tons of humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip through Egypt’s Rafah crossing.
The ministry’s statement noted that the aid was prepared under the directive of the Office of the Prime Minister and procured by an Afghan delegation in Egypt.
According to the statement, the shipment includes food supplies, clothing, and other essential items. The aid was transported in 42 trucks and is valued at approximately $500,000. It is expected to be distributed to around 22,000 families in Gaza.
The statement further noted that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has called on the international community to take meaningful and effective steps toward establishing a lasting ceasefire in Gaza.
The statement also reiterated Afghanistan’s principled stance on the Palestinian issue, emphasizing that it should be resolved based on historical realities and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.
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Kabul faces deepening water crisis as supplies dwindle and demand surges
At the same time, Kabul’s population has surged dramatically — from around 2.5 million in 2001 to an estimated 6 million today — placing unprecedented strain on already limited resources.
Residents of Kabul are grappling with a worsening water shortage, as falling groundwater levels, rapid population growth and climate pressures push the Afghan capital toward a looming humanitarian crisis.
In poorer neighbourhoods such as Deh Mazang, access to clean water has become a daily struggle. Many residents rely on distant wells or must purchase water delivered by small tankers — an expense that is increasingly out of reach.
“We have no money for food. How can we get water?” said one elderly resident, reflecting growing frustration among communities forced to carry heavy containers across long distances.
Groundwater depletion accelerates
Kabul, situated in the Hindu Kush, depends heavily on groundwater extracted from wells. But years of overuse have caused water levels to drop sharply, with some wells now drilled as deep as 150 metres.
A 2025 report by Mercy Corps found that aquifer levels in the city have fallen by as much as 25 to 30 metres over the past decade, raising concerns that current supplies may soon become unsustainable.
Experts warn that without urgent intervention, Kabul could face severe water shortages within years.
Climate and urban growth worsen shortages
Climate change has intensified the crisis as reduced snowfall and recurring droughts have limited the natural replenishment of groundwater, while heavier, short bursts of rain often lead to flooding rather than absorption into the soil.
At the same time, Kabul’s population has surged dramatically — from around 2.5 million in 2001 to an estimated 6 million today — placing unprecedented strain on already limited resources.
According to water management specialist Najibullah Sadid, the crisis was inevitable even without climate change due to rapid urbanisation and population growth. In many areas, shallow aquifers have already run dry, and expanding urban infrastructure has reduced the land available for water to seep back underground.
Mismanagement and overuse add pressure
Water mismanagement has further compounded the problem. Large-scale users, including commercial enterprises, have been criticised for excessive groundwater extraction, worsening depletion.
Officials acknowledge the severity of the situation and a spokesperson for the Ministry of Water and Energy described Kabul’s water supply as “critical,” citing population growth, declining rainfall and rising consumption as key drivers.
Authorities have introduced restrictions on groundwater use, including quotas for businesses and monitoring systems aimed at limiting excessive consumption.
Infrastructure projects fall short
Efforts to address the crisis include the construction of small check dams and absorption wells to help recharge groundwater, as well as upgrades to existing infrastructure such as the Shah wa Arous and Qargha dams.
However, experts say these measures are insufficient without major long-term investments.
Two key projects — a pipeline from the Panjshir River and the long-planned Shah Toot Dam — could significantly ease shortages by supplying water to millions. But both have been delayed due to funding and planning challenges.
Analysts warn however that without prioritising water infrastructure, Kabul risks a severe crisis that could affect millions of residents.
“Water is essential,” Sadid said. “It is more important than roads.”
As the city continues to expand and climate pressures intensify, the gap between supply and demand is widening — leaving many residents struggling daily for one of life’s most basic necessities.
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Experts highlight future of Central Asia-Afghanistan dialogue at Tashkent roundtable
Participants focused on the future direction of the consultative dialogue and its role in promoting bilateral ties and broader regional cooperation.
Regional experts and policymakers have underscored the growing importance of the Central Asia-Afghanistan Consultative Dialogue in strengthening cooperation, during a roundtable held in Tashkent.
The discussion, hosted by the International Institute for Central Asia (IICA), brought together representatives from Afghanistan and Uzbekistan, including diplomats, think tanks and leading regional experts. The event was organised by Afghanistan’s Center for Strategic Studies under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Participants focused on the future direction of the consultative dialogue and its role in promoting bilateral ties and broader regional cooperation.
IICA Director Javlon Vakhabov welcomed the recent launch of the dialogue in Kabul, describing it as a significant step toward building constructive and pragmatic engagement between Afghanistan and Central Asian states. He emphasised the role of research institutions in supporting political processes with expert analysis and practical policy recommendations.
Meanwhile, Abdul Hai Qanit, Director of Afghanistan’s Center for Strategic Studies, highlighted the contribution of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in advancing regional cooperation. He pointed to Tashkent’s economic-focused approach as a catalyst for more pragmatic and results-driven engagement with Afghanistan.
The roundtable concluded with participants reaffirming their commitment to deepening cooperation, enhancing expert-level dialogue and pursuing joint initiatives aimed at boosting regional connectivity and development.
The Central Asia–Afghanistan Consultative Dialogue is increasingly seen as a key platform for fostering stability and economic integration in the region.
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UNAMA and regional cooperation shape pragmatic engagement with Afghanistan
Afghanistan is ‘no longer viewed exclusively as a source of risks, but increasingly as a space of opportunities, especially from Central Asia’s perspective’.
The international approach to Afghanistan continues to evolve nearly five years after the Islamic Emirate takeover, with the United Nations and regional actors increasingly favouring pragmatic engagement over isolation.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) remains central to this effort, serving as a diplomatic intermediary between the authorities and the international community, The Diplomat reported this week. Operating under a UN Security Council mandate, the mission focuses on political engagement, human rights monitoring, and coordination of humanitarian assistance in a deteriorating socio-economic environment.
UN officials argue that engagement remains the only viable option given current realities. While sanctions target individuals rather than the state, the absence of international recognition continues to limit investment and long-term development.
Regional cooperation, particularly with Central Asia, is also gaining importance. Countries in the region are expanding their role in humanitarian logistics, trade, and infrastructure connectivity, with the Uzbek city of Termez emerging as a key aid hub.
Efforts to build a unified international framework remain complicated by differing positions among global and regional actors, as well as the Afghan authorities themselves. However, UNAMA maintains that dialogue channels remain open despite persistent trust deficits.
At the same time, a broader regional development architecture is taking shape. The planned 2025 launch of the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals in Almaty — supported by UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev — is expected to complement UNAMA’s immediate role by focusing on long-term priorities across Central Asia.
Together, these initiatives reflect a shift toward structured, gradual engagement, with Afghanistan increasingly viewed through the lens of managed cooperation rather than isolation.
Kabul faces deepening water crisis as supplies dwindle and demand surges
Experts highlight future of Central Asia-Afghanistan dialogue at Tashkent roundtable
UNAMA and regional cooperation shape pragmatic engagement with Afghanistan
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