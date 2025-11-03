Afghanistan to face Tajikistan in Islamic Solidarity Games futsal opener

Sport
Afghanistan’s national futsal team will open their campaign at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) against Tajikistan on Tuesday, November 4.
The match will be broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television from 12:00 noon.
Afghanistan is drawn in Group B alongside Iran, Morocco, and Tajikistan, with their next matches scheduled later this week. The opening day of futsal competition will also feature a Group B clash between Iran and Morocco, followed by two Group A fixtures — Libya vs Azerbaijan and hosts Saudi Arabia vs Uzbekistan.
Although the 6th edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games officially runs from November 7 to 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the futsal tournament kicks off early, marking the first event of the Games.
This year’s edition will feature athletes from 57 member countries competing across a wide range of sports. The opening ceremony is set for November 7, while the closing ceremony will take place on November 21.
The Afghanistan futsal squad, unveiled last month by the Afghan Football Federation (AFF), has been described as a “balanced mix of experience and youthful energy.” An AFF official said: “Our players understand they are carrying the hopes of a nation eager to see its flag shine at an international event of this magnitude.”
Afghanistan futsal squad:
Mohammad Jawad Safari
Ali Ahmad Mohseni
Mahdi Nawrozi
Reza Hussainpour
Abbas Haidari
Jawad Haidari
Hamid Reza Hussaini
Khodadad Ibrahimi
Sayed Murtaza Hussani
Farzad Mahmoodi
Mohammad Moradi
Bahman Gargich
Sayed Hussain Mosavi
Akbar Kazemi
Omid Qanbari
Sayed Mujtaba Hussaini
ATN’s exclusive coverage of the Riyadh 2025 Games represents another major milestone for Afghan sports broadcasting. The network will air live matches allowing fans across Afghanistan to closely follow the exciting competition.
“This is a proud moment for Afghanistan,” an ATN spokesperson said. “The Islamic Solidarity Games symbolize unity, friendship, and healthy competition — values that resonate deeply with Afghan audiences. We’re thrilled to bring this historic event to every home.”
For Afghanistan, participation in the Games is both symbolic and significant — reaffirming the country’s presence in international sports after years of limited engagement. Afghan athletes are expected to compete in wrestling, taekwondo, weightlifting, athletics, and futsal, among other events.
First held in 2005, the Islamic Solidarity Games were established to strengthen ties among Muslim-majority nations through sport and cultural exchange. The Riyadh 2025 edition, Saudi Arabia’s second time hosting the event, emphasizes youth participation, inclusivity, and innovation in sports presentation.
With Ariana Television Network (ATN) bringing the Games live to Afghan viewers, millions will be able to share in the excitement — as Afghanistan’s athletes take the international stage with pride, determination, and hope.
Trott and Afghanistan to part ways after 2026 T20 World Cup
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has confirmed that head coach Jonathan Trott will conclude his tenure with the national team following the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled for February.
The board said the decision is part of its long-term strategy to usher in the next phase of Afghanistan’s cricketing development.
Trott, who took charge of Afghanistan in 2022, has played a key role in shaping the team. Under his leadership, Afghanistan recorded several notable victories against higher-ranked opponents and delivered memorable performances in major tournaments, raising the team’s international profile. A highlight of his tenure was guiding Afghanistan to their first-ever T20 World Cup semi-final finish in 2024.
A former England international with 52 Tests and 68 ODIs, Trott expressed gratitude for his time with the Afghan side, praising the players’ dedication and resilience.
“It has been a privilege to work with the Afghanistan National Team and to witness their passion, resilience, and hunger to achieve greatness. I am proud of what we have accomplished together, and I will always remain a supporter of Afghan cricket. I wish the team and the Afghan people continued success in the years ahead.” Trott said.
Addressing the transition, the ACB emphasized the need for evolving leadership in international cricket.
“Just as teams evolve, so do their leadership and strategic needs. No international side remains under a single coach forever, and this change marks a new chapter for Afghanistan as the Board continues building toward long-term excellence,” the board said.
ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf said: “On behalf of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, I extend our sincere gratitude to Jonathan Trott for his dedicated service and the professionalism he brought to our national team. His efforts have supported a crucial period in the development of Afghanistan cricket, and we wish him every success in his future endeavors.”
ACB CEO Naseeb Khan added: “Jonathan has played an important role in our journey, helping our players grow in confidence and compete against the world’s strongest sides. As we look ahead to 2026 and beyond, this transition is part of our broader plan to take Afghanistan cricket to its next level.”
Afghanistan recently completed a 3-0 T20I series sweep over Zimbabwe, and having finished in the top four in the previous T20 World Cup, the team is expected to be a strong contender in the 2026 tournament in India and Sri Lanka.
Gurbaz and Ibrahim power Afghanistan to T20I series sweep over Zimbabwe
Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran starred as Afghanistan completed a 3-0 T20I series sweep against Zimbabwe. On a flat pitch in Harare, the duo’s 159-run opening stand propelled Afghanistan to 210 for 3, setting the tone for a dominant performance.
Gurbaz was the standout, scoring 92 off 48 balls, including eight fours and five sixes. Ibrahim contributed a measured 60, while Sediqullah Atal finished unbeaten on 35 off 15 balls to secure a nine-run victory despite a spirited Zimbabwean chase led by Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, and Ryan Burl.
Afghanistan’s powerplay was explosive, with Gurbaz targeting Wellington Masakadza and other bowlers with fearless strokes, while Ibrahim added four consecutive boundaries in the fourth over. By the 15th over, Afghanistan were 155 for 0, effectively putting the game beyond Zimbabwe’s reach.
The win came without Rashid Khan and Azmatullah Omarzai, who were rested, and capped a remarkable turnaround after Afghanistan’s heavy Test defeat last month. The series victory further extends Afghanistan’s dominance, having now won 19 of 21 T20Is against Zimbabwe.
Haqqani celebrates Afghanistan U-17 futsal team’s Asian Youth Games triumph
Khalifa Sirajuddin Haqqani, Minister of Interior Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, met with the national under-17 futsal team to congratulate them on winning gold at the Asian Youth Games in Bahrain.
Minister Khalifa Haqqani praised the young players, saying, “You represent every Afghan; the entire nation celebrates your victory with full national unity and joy. You have brought honor to Afghanistan. Continue with the same confidence, truly represent the whole of Afghanistan, and preserve the accepted Islamic and Afghan values in this proud representation.”
He assured the team, their coaches, and Olympic Committee representatives of his full support. The players and delegation expressed their happiness and gratitude for the minister’s encouragement, describing it as a significant reassurance for the future.
The Afghan national under-17 futsal team performed brilliantly at the Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, defeating Uzbekistan, China, Bahrain, Thailand, and Iran to win the gold medal.
