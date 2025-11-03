Afghanistan to face Tajikistan in Islamic Solidarity Games futsal opener

Afghanistan’s national futsal team will open their campaign at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) against Tajikistan on Tuesday, November 4.

The match will be broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television from 12:00 noon.

Afghanistan is drawn in Group B alongside Iran, Morocco, and Tajikistan, with their next matches scheduled later this week. The opening day of futsal competition will also feature a Group B clash between Iran and Morocco, followed by two Group A fixtures — Libya vs Azerbaijan and hosts Saudi Arabia vs Uzbekistan.

Although the 6th edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games officially runs from November 7 to 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the futsal tournament kicks off early, marking the first event of the Games.

This year’s edition will feature athletes from 57 member countries competing across a wide range of sports. The opening ceremony is set for November 7, while the closing ceremony will take place on November 21.

The Afghanistan futsal squad, unveiled last month by the Afghan Football Federation (AFF), has been described as a “balanced mix of experience and youthful energy.” An AFF official said: “Our players understand they are carrying the hopes of a nation eager to see its flag shine at an international event of this magnitude.”

Afghanistan futsal squad:

Mohammad Jawad Safari

Ali Ahmad Mohseni

Mahdi Nawrozi

Reza Hussainpour

Abbas Haidari

Jawad Haidari

Hamid Reza Hussaini

Khodadad Ibrahimi

Sayed Murtaza Hussani

Farzad Mahmoodi

Mohammad Moradi

Bahman Gargich

Sayed Hussain Mosavi

Akbar Kazemi

Omid Qanbari

Sayed Mujtaba Hussaini

ATN’s exclusive coverage of the Riyadh 2025 Games represents another major milestone for Afghan sports broadcasting. The network will air live matches allowing fans across Afghanistan to closely follow the exciting competition.

“This is a proud moment for Afghanistan,” an ATN spokesperson said. “The Islamic Solidarity Games symbolize unity, friendship, and healthy competition — values that resonate deeply with Afghan audiences. We’re thrilled to bring this historic event to every home.”

For Afghanistan, participation in the Games is both symbolic and significant — reaffirming the country’s presence in international sports after years of limited engagement. Afghan athletes are expected to compete in wrestling, taekwondo, weightlifting, athletics, and futsal, among other events.

First held in 2005, the Islamic Solidarity Games were established to strengthen ties among Muslim-majority nations through sport and cultural exchange. The Riyadh 2025 edition, Saudi Arabia’s second time hosting the event, emphasizes youth participation, inclusivity, and innovation in sports presentation.

With Ariana Television Network (ATN) bringing the Games live to Afghan viewers, millions will be able to share in the excitement — as Afghanistan’s athletes take the international stage with pride, determination, and hope.