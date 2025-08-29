Afghanistan warns of consequences following Pakistani airstrikes

Afghanistan’s Defense Ministry has issued a strong warning to Pakistan following deadly airstrikes carried out in Nangarhar and Khost provinces.

At least three civilians have been killed and seven others injured in the strikes in Nangarhar and Khost provinces, according to officials.

In a statement released on Friday, the Ministry of National Defense condemned the strikes as a violation of Afghanistan’s sovereignty and labeled it a “barbaric and brutal” act.

“Such barbaric and brutal actions benefit neither side; rather, they intensify the distance between the two Muslim nations and fuel hatred,” the ministry stated, adding that “these irresponsible activities will have consequences.”

The Pakistani authorities have not yet commented on the airstrike,

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned Pakistan’s ambassador in Kabul.

In a démarche delivered to the envoy, Afghan officials condemned the strikes as a “blatant violation” of Afghanistan’s airspace and sovereignty.