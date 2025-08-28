IEA leader urges officials to avoid negligence, promote responsible governance

Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has called on government officials to avoid negligence in their duties, describing it as “a very destructive disease.”

His remarks came during a three-day reformative seminar in Kandahar, attended by officials from the Ministry of Education and a group of religious scholars.

In a statement issued Thursday by Arg, Akhundzada urged education officials and teachers to fulfill their responsibilities with sincerity, saying they should “extend kindness and care toward their students, monitor their progress closely, and prevent them from engaging in frivolous distractions.”

He also addressed the role of religious scholars, stressing: “By means of knowledge and scholars, Allah Almighty removes corruption, immorality, and indecency from the earth and grants protection from His punishments.”

The Islamic Emirate has repeatedly underscored the need for discipline, accountability, and service to the public as part of its governance approach.

Senior leaders have emphasized that officials must not misuse their positions and should treat the population with fairness and respect, aligning their actions with Islamic principles and national values.

Analysts note that these public directives reflect the IEA’s broader attempt to project itself as a government committed to order, morality, and responsible administration, even as it faces ongoing scrutiny over human rights, education, and service delivery.