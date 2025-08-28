Latest News
Sanctions seen as major obstacle to Afghanistan’s five-year development plan
Afghanistan’s newly unveiled five-year development strategy, intended to chart the country’s path toward economic and social progress, faces formidable challenges due to international sanctions and banking restrictions, officials and experts warn.
The strategy, announced by the Islamic Emirate, is built on three main pillars and 15 priority sectors.
Six of these focus directly on economic development, including sustainable use of natural resources, agricultural and livestock growth, energy security, improved financial management, electricity expansion, and the development of transport and transit infrastructure.
Officials from the Ministry of Economy said the plan provides a clear roadmap for the country’s future, but acknowledged that sanctions imposed by the international community and restrictions in global banking networks have severely limited implementation.
Frozen Afghan assets abroad, coupled with the absence of formal ties to global banks, continue to block investment and smooth money transfers, both of which are critical for large-scale development.
“The strategy is a unified document aimed at aligning state resources with Afghanistan’s national priorities,” a ministry spokesperson said, noting that it had been approved under the directive of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate.
Its three pillars also cover governance and international relations, as well as security and public order, alongside economic and social development.
Economic experts argue that if implemented effectively, the plan could help stabilize Afghanistan’s fragile economy, generate jobs, and reduce dependency on aid.
However, they caution that the country’s isolation from the global financial system remains a major obstacle. Without progress in easing restrictions and rebuilding international partnerships, many of the strategy’s goals may prove difficult to achieve.
Since the Islamic Emirate returned to power in 2021, Afghanistan has struggled under the weight of sanctions, with billions of dollars in assets frozen abroad.
Humanitarian aid continues to flow, but development funding — needed for long-term recovery and infrastructure — remains limited.
IEA leader urges officials to avoid negligence, promote responsible governance
Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has called on government officials to avoid negligence in their duties, describing it as “a very destructive disease.”
His remarks came during a three-day reformative seminar in Kandahar, attended by officials from the Ministry of Education and a group of religious scholars.
In a statement issued Thursday by Arg, Akhundzada urged education officials and teachers to fulfill their responsibilities with sincerity, saying they should “extend kindness and care toward their students, monitor their progress closely, and prevent them from engaging in frivolous distractions.”
He also addressed the role of religious scholars, stressing: “By means of knowledge and scholars, Allah Almighty removes corruption, immorality, and indecency from the earth and grants protection from His punishments.”
The Islamic Emirate has repeatedly underscored the need for discipline, accountability, and service to the public as part of its governance approach.
Senior leaders have emphasized that officials must not misuse their positions and should treat the population with fairness and respect, aligning their actions with Islamic principles and national values.
Analysts note that these public directives reflect the IEA’s broader attempt to project itself as a government committed to order, morality, and responsible administration, even as it faces ongoing scrutiny over human rights, education, and service delivery.
Afghanistan summons Pakistani envoy over deadly cross-border airstrikes
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has summoned Pakistan’s ambassador in Kabul after Pakistani forces carried out airstrikes in Nangarhar and Khost provinces, killing three civilians and injuring seven others.
In a démarche delivered to the envoy, Afghan officials condemned the strikes as a “blatant violation” of Afghanistan’s airspace and sovereignty.
The ministry described the bombardment of civilian areas near the Durand Line as a “provocative and irresponsible act” that threatens regional security.
“The protection of Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is a red line for the Islamic Emirate,” the statement read, warning that any repetition of such actions would carry “consequences.”
Cross-border tensions between Kabul and Islamabad have simmered in recent months, largely fueled by disputes over security along the Durand Line.
Pakistan accuses armed groups of using Afghan territory to launch attacks inside Pakistan, while Afghan officials reject these claims and insist that Islamabad’s military operations often target civilians.
The Pakistani government has not yet issued a formal response to the latest protest.
UNAMA chief stresses protection of Afghanistan’s cultural heritage in farewell meeting
Roza Otunbayeva, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), emphasized the importance of safeguarding Afghanistan’s cultural heritage during her farewell meeting with Khairullah Khairkhwa, the Minister of Information and Culture.
Otunbayeva highlighted the critical role of cultural treasures such as the National Archives and the National Museum, describing them as invaluable symbols of Afghanistan’s history and identity.
She assured continued support from relevant international organizations, particularly UNESCO, in preserving the country’s cultural assets.
Khairkhwa reaffirmed that protecting cultural heritage remains a top priority for the Ministry of Information and Culture, stressing the government’s commitment to safeguarding historical monuments and artifacts.
During the meeting, Otunbayeva also underscored the importance of organizing cultural programs, such as annual book festivals, to promote knowledge, literacy, and cultural awareness among the Afghan population, especially youth.
Cultural experts in Afghanistan welcomed UN and UNESCO engagement, noting that international cooperation plays a vital role in protecting heritage sites and historic monuments.
Officials from the Ministry of Information and Culture further stated that the Islamic Emirate remains committed to preserving Afghanistan’s ancient heritage, pointing out that in recent years, significant efforts have been made to prevent the smuggling and illicit trade of historical artifacts.
