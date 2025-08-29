Most ISKP leaders have found operational sanctuary in Pakistan, says Khalilzad

Former U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, has raised concerns over the growing presence of Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) leaders operating from Pakistan.

In a post on X on Friday, Khalilzad said that Abdul Malik, a senior ISKP figure and key planner of attacks, was killed on August 8 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

While local armed groups are believed to have targeted Malik, Khalilzad said that the Islamic Emirate may have played a role in his death.

“Abdul Malik was considered an important operative within ISKP, holding responsibility for coordinating major operations in the region,” Khalilzad said. “In recent months, most ISKP leaders have found operational sanctuary in Pakistan.”

No immediate response has been issued by Pakistani authorities regarding these claims.