Rights groups call on UN to establish justice mechanism for Afghanistan

One-hundred and seven human rights organizations has urged the United Nations Human Rights Council to create an international legal mechanism to address past and ongoing human rights violations in Afghanistan.

In an open letter published on Thursday, the groups criticized the Council for its failure to implement meaningful accountability measures, especially in light of widespread abuses committed under the Islamic Emirate rule. They called for the creation of an independent investigative mechanism, similar to those established for Syria and Myanmar, which would support and enhance the work of the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan.

The letter also emphasized the importance of engaging Afghanistan’s civil society in any future accountability process. It further highlighted the European Union’s key role as the “penholder” for Afghanistan within the Council and called on EU member states to take the lead in advancing the proposal.