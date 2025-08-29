Latest News
Rights groups call on UN to establish justice mechanism for Afghanistan
One-hundred and seven human rights organizations has urged the United Nations Human Rights Council to create an international legal mechanism to address past and ongoing human rights violations in Afghanistan.
In an open letter published on Thursday, the groups criticized the Council for its failure to implement meaningful accountability measures, especially in light of widespread abuses committed under the Islamic Emirate rule. They called for the creation of an independent investigative mechanism, similar to those established for Syria and Myanmar, which would support and enhance the work of the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan.
The letter also emphasized the importance of engaging Afghanistan’s civil society in any future accountability process. It further highlighted the European Union’s key role as the “penholder” for Afghanistan within the Council and called on EU member states to take the lead in advancing the proposal.
Latest News
Most ISKP leaders have found operational sanctuary in Pakistan, says Khalilzad
Former U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, has raised concerns over the growing presence of Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) leaders operating from Pakistan.
In a post on X on Friday, Khalilzad said that Abdul Malik, a senior ISKP figure and key planner of attacks, was killed on August 8 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
While local armed groups are believed to have targeted Malik, Khalilzad said that the Islamic Emirate may have played a role in his death.
“Abdul Malik was considered an important operative within ISKP, holding responsibility for coordinating major operations in the region,” Khalilzad said. “In recent months, most ISKP leaders have found operational sanctuary in Pakistan.”
No immediate response has been issued by Pakistani authorities regarding these claims.
Latest News
Afghanistan warns of consequences following Pakistani airstrikes
Afghanistan’s Defense Ministry has issued a strong warning to Pakistan following deadly airstrikes carried out in Nangarhar and Khost provinces.
At least three civilians have been killed and seven others injured in the strikes in Nangarhar and Khost provinces, according to officials.
In a statement released on Friday, the Ministry of National Defense condemned the strikes as a violation of Afghanistan’s sovereignty and labeled it a “barbaric and brutal” act.
“Such barbaric and brutal actions benefit neither side; rather, they intensify the distance between the two Muslim nations and fuel hatred,” the ministry stated, adding that “these irresponsible activities will have consequences.”
The Pakistani authorities have not yet commented on the airstrike,
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned Pakistan’s ambassador in Kabul.
In a démarche delivered to the envoy, Afghan officials condemned the strikes as a “blatant violation” of Afghanistan’s airspace and sovereignty.
Latest News
IEA leader urges officials to avoid negligence, promote responsible governance
He also addressed the role of religious scholars, stressing: "By means of knowledge and scholars, Allah Almighty removes corruption, immorality, and indecency from the earth and grants protection from His punishments."
Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has called on government officials to avoid negligence in their duties, describing it as “a very destructive disease.”
His remarks came during a three-day reformative seminar in Kandahar, attended by officials from the Ministry of Education and a group of religious scholars.
In a statement issued Thursday by Arg, Akhundzada urged education officials and teachers to fulfill their responsibilities with sincerity, saying they should “extend kindness and care toward their students, monitor their progress closely, and prevent them from engaging in frivolous distractions.”
He also addressed the role of religious scholars, stressing: “By means of knowledge and scholars, Allah Almighty removes corruption, immorality, and indecency from the earth and grants protection from His punishments.”
The Islamic Emirate has repeatedly underscored the need for discipline, accountability, and service to the public as part of its governance approach.
Senior leaders have emphasized that officials must not misuse their positions and should treat the population with fairness and respect, aligning their actions with Islamic principles and national values.
Analysts note that these public directives reflect the IEA’s broader attempt to project itself as a government committed to order, morality, and responsible administration, even as it faces ongoing scrutiny over human rights, education, and service delivery.
