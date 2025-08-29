Latest News
Top Russian official says it’s time to consider resuming SCO-Afghanistan relations
Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu says it is time consider resuming relations between the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and Afghanistan, noting that most SCO member states support the move.
In an article for Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Shoigu wrote that Russia and Afghanistan’s neighbors agree on the importance of restoring the country as a stable, independent, and drug- and terror-free state. He proposed starting with the relaunch of a dedicated SCO contact group for Afghanistan.
Shoigu also recalled that on July 3, 2025, Russia became the first country to officially recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), aiming to boost cooperation in trade, economics, humanitarian aid, and regional security, including the fight against terrorism and narcotics.
He said these issues were discussed during his visit to Kabul in November 2024, where Afghan leaders showed a clear desire for constructive political dialogue with Moscow and explored potential areas of economic collaboration.
According to Shoigu, Kabul understands the need to ensure the safety of investors and economic players as a foundation for growth. He noted that more regional states are deepening ties with Afghanistan, reflecting the evolving geopolitical landscape.
Rights groups call on UN to establish justice mechanism for Afghanistan
One-hundred and seven human rights organizations has urged the United Nations Human Rights Council to create an international legal mechanism to address past and ongoing human rights violations in Afghanistan.
In an open letter published on Thursday, the groups criticized the Council for its failure to implement meaningful accountability measures, especially in light of widespread abuses committed under the Islamic Emirate rule. They called for the creation of an independent investigative mechanism, similar to those established for Syria and Myanmar, which would support and enhance the work of the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan.
The letter also emphasized the importance of engaging Afghanistan’s civil society in any future accountability process. It further highlighted the European Union’s key role as the “penholder” for Afghanistan within the Council and called on EU member states to take the lead in advancing the proposal.
Most ISKP leaders have found operational sanctuary in Pakistan, says Khalilzad
Former U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, has raised concerns over the growing presence of Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) leaders operating from Pakistan.
In a post on X on Friday, Khalilzad said that Abdul Malik, a senior ISKP figure and key planner of attacks, was killed on August 8 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
While local armed groups are believed to have targeted Malik, Khalilzad said that the Islamic Emirate may have played a role in his death.
“Abdul Malik was considered an important operative within ISKP, holding responsibility for coordinating major operations in the region,” Khalilzad said. “In recent months, most ISKP leaders have found operational sanctuary in Pakistan.”
No immediate response has been issued by Pakistani authorities regarding these claims.
Afghanistan warns of consequences following Pakistani airstrikes
Afghanistan’s Defense Ministry has issued a strong warning to Pakistan following deadly airstrikes carried out in Nangarhar and Khost provinces.
At least three civilians have been killed and seven others injured in the strikes in Nangarhar and Khost provinces, according to officials.
In a statement released on Friday, the Ministry of National Defense condemned the strikes as a violation of Afghanistan’s sovereignty and labeled it a “barbaric and brutal” act.
“Such barbaric and brutal actions benefit neither side; rather, they intensify the distance between the two Muslim nations and fuel hatred,” the ministry stated, adding that “these irresponsible activities will have consequences.”
The Pakistani authorities have not yet commented on the airstrike,
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned Pakistan’s ambassador in Kabul.
In a démarche delivered to the envoy, Afghan officials condemned the strikes as a “blatant violation” of Afghanistan’s airspace and sovereignty.
