Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu says it is time consider resuming relations between the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and Afghanistan, noting that most SCO member states support the move.

In an article for Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Shoigu wrote that Russia and Afghanistan’s neighbors agree on the importance of restoring the country as a stable, independent, and drug- and terror-free state. He proposed starting with the relaunch of a dedicated SCO contact group for Afghanistan.

Shoigu also recalled that on July 3, 2025, Russia became the first country to officially recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), aiming to boost cooperation in trade, economics, humanitarian aid, and regional security, including the fight against terrorism and narcotics.

He said these issues were discussed during his visit to Kabul in November 2024, where Afghan leaders showed a clear desire for constructive political dialogue with Moscow and explored potential areas of economic collaboration.

According to Shoigu, Kabul understands the need to ensure the safety of investors and economic players as a foundation for growth. He noted that more regional states are deepening ties with Afghanistan, reflecting the evolving geopolitical landscape.