Afghanistan’s education system faces deepening crisis, UN warns

The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) has expressed deep concern over the Pakistani government’s decision to de-notify 16 Afghan refugee villages across Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab, warning that the move could lead to forced returns of Afghans, including registered refugees, to Afghanistan.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the UNHCR said that many Afghan refugees have lived in these villages for decades and have established livelihoods and communities. Forcing them to leave within a short period, it warned, could have “serious and negative impacts” on their lives, livelihoods, and reintegration prospects in Afghanistan.

“The return of refugees should be organised, phased, voluntary, and carried out in dignity and safety, with respect for rights and protection of those in need,” said Philippa Candler, UNHCR’s Representative in Pakistan.

The decision follows the government’s Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan (IFRP), under which Afghan nationals residing without valid documentation have been asked to leave the country. The policy has prompted growing international concern, especially regarding vulnerable groups.

UNHCR also raised alarm over the impact on women and girls, noting that they risk being sent back to a country where their rights to work and education remain severely restricted.

“Pakistan has been a generous host to Afghans for more than 45 years,” Candler said. “There are still many people in Pakistan who would be at risk of persecution should they be obliged to return to Afghanistan. These individuals need to be exempted from the IFRP.”

The UN agency urged Islamabad to allow legal stay for Afghans with medical needs, those pursuing higher education, and individuals in mixed marriages, while ensuring that any returns are voluntary and humane.

UNHCR reaffirmed its commitment to work closely with the Pakistani government to identify “practical solutions that respect Pakistan’s concerns while upholding international principles.”

Meanwhile, a situation report by the World Health Organization (WHO) indicated that between mid and late September, 73,560 Afghans returned to Afghanistan through the five main border crossings with Iran and Pakistan — a 35 percent decrease compared to the previous two weeks.

According to WHO, 61 percent (44,878) of the returnees came from Iran, while 39 percent (28,682) crossed from Pakistan. The Islam Qala border point remained the busiest, accounting for 43 percent (31,907) of all arrivals, while Bahramcha recorded the lowest numbers at just 2.3 percent (1,763).

The report said the decline in returns may reflect changing migration dynamics or temporary factors affecting cross-border movement, which will continue to be monitored in the coming weeks.