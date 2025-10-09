Latest News
Afghanistan’s education system faces deepening crisis, UN warns
Afghanistan’s education system is facing a severe crisis, with both girls and boys at risk, according to a new report by UNICEF and UNESCO. The Afghanistan Education Situation Report 2025 warns that over 2.13 million primary school-aged children are out of school, while learning outcomes remain critically low, with more than 90 per cent of 10-year-olds unable to read a simple text.
The report highlights chronic teacher shortages, inadequate materials, poor infrastructure, and weak oversight as major challenges. Nearly half of schools lack clean water, sanitation, or heating, and over 1,000 remain closed due to conflict or disasters.
Girls’ education continues to suffer under the ban on secondary schooling, affecting 2.2 million adolescent girls. Boys’ secondary enrolment is stagnant, and higher education enrolment has fallen by 40 per cent since 2019.
UNICEF and UNESCO stress that immediate investment in primary education, literacy, and numeracy is crucial, alongside alternative learning pathways for adolescent girls and continued support for boys. Without action, nearly four million girls could miss out on secondary education by 2030, with long-term social and economic consequences.
The UN agencies called on Afghan authorities to lift restrictions on girls’ and women’s education and urged international donors to provide sustained support to safeguard the country’s future.
UNHCR voices concern over Pakistan’s decision to de-notify 16 Afghan refugee villages
The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) has expressed deep concern over the Pakistani government’s decision to de-notify 16 Afghan refugee villages across Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab, warning that the move could lead to forced returns of Afghans, including registered refugees, to Afghanistan.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the UNHCR said that many Afghan refugees have lived in these villages for decades and have established livelihoods and communities. Forcing them to leave within a short period, it warned, could have “serious and negative impacts” on their lives, livelihoods, and reintegration prospects in Afghanistan.
“The return of refugees should be organised, phased, voluntary, and carried out in dignity and safety, with respect for rights and protection of those in need,” said Philippa Candler, UNHCR’s Representative in Pakistan.
The decision follows the government’s Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan (IFRP), under which Afghan nationals residing without valid documentation have been asked to leave the country. The policy has prompted growing international concern, especially regarding vulnerable groups.
UNHCR also raised alarm over the impact on women and girls, noting that they risk being sent back to a country where their rights to work and education remain severely restricted.
“Pakistan has been a generous host to Afghans for more than 45 years,” Candler said. “There are still many people in Pakistan who would be at risk of persecution should they be obliged to return to Afghanistan. These individuals need to be exempted from the IFRP.”
The UN agency urged Islamabad to allow legal stay for Afghans with medical needs, those pursuing higher education, and individuals in mixed marriages, while ensuring that any returns are voluntary and humane.
UNHCR reaffirmed its commitment to work closely with the Pakistani government to identify “practical solutions that respect Pakistan’s concerns while upholding international principles.”
Meanwhile, a situation report by the World Health Organization (WHO) indicated that between mid and late September, 73,560 Afghans returned to Afghanistan through the five main border crossings with Iran and Pakistan — a 35 percent decrease compared to the previous two weeks.
According to WHO, 61 percent (44,878) of the returnees came from Iran, while 39 percent (28,682) crossed from Pakistan. The Islam Qala border point remained the busiest, accounting for 43 percent (31,907) of all arrivals, while Bahramcha recorded the lowest numbers at just 2.3 percent (1,763).
The report said the decline in returns may reflect changing migration dynamics or temporary factors affecting cross-border movement, which will continue to be monitored in the coming weeks.
Commerce minister Azizi travels to China for WFZO congress
The Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, left Kabul for China on Wednesday to participate in the 11th International Congress of the World Free Zones Organization (WFZO).
According to a statement issued by the Ministry, the congress — titled “Gateways to Global Prosperity: Sustainable Trade and Innovation” – will focus on the role of free zones, enhancing cooperation, exchanging experiences, and strengthening economic ties between countries.
The statement added that Azizi will deliver a speech at the congress and hold bilateral meetings with participating ministers.
The 11th International Congress of the World Free Zones Organization is being held in China’s Hainan province from the 10th to the 12th of October.
Afghanistan’s foreign minister heads to India following Moscow visit
The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi, left for New Delhi on Wednesday at the invitation of his Indian counterpart.
Zia Ahmad Takal, Head of Public Relations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that Muttaqi is scheduled to meet with India’s Foreign Minister, S. Jaishankar, and other Indian officials to discuss a range of political, economic, and trade issues, as well as the expansion of Afghanistan’s regional relations.
The visit to India comes directly after Muttaqi’s trip to Moscow, where he participated in multilateral talks with officials from Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, and several Central Asian countries.
The Moscow Format consultations focused on regional security, counterterrorism, drug trafficking, and the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.
Participants also discussed the need for increased engagement with the Islamic Emirate, while emphasizing the importance of an inclusive government and respect for human rights.
Muttaqi’s back-to-back visits to Moscow and New Delhi reflect the Islamic Emirate’s efforts to project diplomatic legitimacy and deepen Afghanistan’s integration into regional economic and political frameworks.
India, which has historical ties with Afghanistan, has maintained a cautious but pragmatic approach since the Islamic Emirate takeover in 2021, focusing primarily on humanitarian aid and trade relations.
Observers view this visit as a potential step toward broadening dialogue between the two nations, particularly as regional powers recalibrate their Afghanistan policies in light of shifting geopolitical dynamics.
