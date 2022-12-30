Sport
Afghanistan’s new T20I captain: Rashid Khan
Rashid Khan, Afghanistan’s Cricketing Wizard, has been appointed as AfghanAtalan’s Captain for the T20I format, replacing the senior all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, after he stepped down from the role after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.
Mirwais Ashraf, the chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, said Thursday that Rashid is a massive name in Afghanistan Cricket. “He has colossal experience of playing the format around the world which will help him take the team to a new level in the format”.
He also said that Rashid has the experience of leading Afghanistan in all three formats. “I am sure he will come out on top and will bring more glory to the nation,” Ashraf said.
Rashid meanwhile said he was pleased to have been chosen and said it was a huge honor for him.
“Captaincy is a huge responsibility. I have the experience of leading my country before, there is a great bunch of guys with whom I have a good understanding and feel pretty comfortable. We will try to stick together, will work hard to put things on the right track and bring pride and joy to our country and nation”. He said.
Rashid Khan has so far represented Afghanistan in 74 T20I matches and has 122 wickets to his name in the format, making him the third highest wicket-taker in the format behind Tim Southee (134) and Shakib Al Hassan (128).
He has also been in very high demand in franchise cricket, playing 361 T20 matches for 15 different teams around the globe from 2015 onwards and has bagged a mammoth 491 wickets which makes him the 2nd bowler behind Dwayne Bravo (614) with the most wickets in the format.
Afghanistan National Team is set to tour UAE in February where they will take on the hosts in three T20Is, which will be Rashid’s first tour as Afghanistan’s skipper after 2019.
Brazilian football legend Pele dies at 82
Pele, the legendary Brazilian soccer player who rose from barefoot poverty to become one of the greatest and best-known athletes in modern history, died on Thursday at the age of 82, Reuters reported.
Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein hospital, where Pele was undergoing treatment, said he died at 3:27 p.m. “due to multiple organ failures resulting from the progression of colon cancer associated with his previous medical condition.”
The death of the only man to win the World Cup three times as a player was confirmed on his Instagram account.
“Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pele, who peacefully passed away today,” it read, adding he had “enchanted the world with his genius in sport, stopped a war, carried out social works all over the world and spread what he most believed to be the cure for all our problems: love.”
Tributes poured in from across the worlds of sport, politics and popular culture for a figure who epitomized Brazil’s dominance of the beautiful game, read the report.
The government of President Jair Bolsonaro, who leaves office on Sunday, declared three days of mourning, and said in a statement that Pele was “a great citizen and patriot, raising the name of Brazil wherever he went.”
Bolsonaro’s successor, President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, wrote on Twitter that “few Brazilians carried the name of our country as far as he did.”
French President Emmanuel Macron said Pele’s legacy would live forever. “The game. The king. Eternity,” Macron tweeted.
Pele had been undergoing chemotherapy since he had a tumor removed from his colon in September 2021, Reuters reported.
He also had difficulty walking unaided since an unsuccessful hip operation in 2012. In February 2020, on the eve of the coronavirus pandemic, his son Edinho said Pele’s ailing physical state had left him depressed.
On Monday, a 24-hour wake will be held for Pele in the center of the field at the stadium of Santos, his hometown club where he started playing as a teenager and quickly rose to fame.
The next day, a procession carrying his coffin will pass through the streets of Santos, passing the neighborhood where his 100-year-old mother lives, and ending at the Ecumenical Memorial Necropolis cemetery, where he will be buried in a private ceremony, Reuters reported.
US President Joe Biden said on his Twitter that Pele’s rise from humble beginnings to soccer legend was a story of “what is possible.”
Pele, whose given name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, joined Santos in 1956 and turned the small coastal club into one of the most famous names in football.
In addition to a host of regional and national titles, Pele won two Copa Libertadores, the South American equivalent of the Champions League, and two Intercontinental Cups, the annual tournament held between the best teams in Europe and South America, read the report.
He took home three World Cup winner’s medals, the first time as a 17-year-old in Sweden in 1958, the second in Chile four years later – even though he missed most of the tournament through injury – and the third in Mexico in 1970, when he led what is considered to be one of the greatest sides ever to play the game, Reuters reported.
He retired from Santos in 1974 but a year later made a surprise comeback by signing a lucrative deal to join the New York Cosmos in the then nascent North American Soccer League.
In a glorious 21-year career he scored between 1,281 and 1,283 goals, depending on how matches are counted.
Pele, though, transcended soccer, like no player before or since, and he became one of the first global icons of the 20th century.
With his winning smile and an aw-shucks humility that charmed legions of fans, he was better known than many Hollywood stars, popes or presidents – many if not most of whom he met during a six-decade-long career as player and corporate pitchman.
“I am sad, but I am also proud to be Brazilian, to be from Pele’s country, a guy who was a great athlete,” said Ciro Campos, a 49-year-old biologist in Rio de Janeiro. “And also off the field, he was a cool person, not an arrogant athlete.”
Pele credited his one-of-a-kind mix of talent, creative genius and technical skill to a youth spent playing pick-up games in small-town Brazil, often using grapefruit or wadded-up rags because his family could not afford a real ball.
Pele was named “Athlete of the Century” by the International Olympic Committee, co-“Football Player of the Century” by world soccer body FIFA, and a “national treasure” by Brazil’s government, read the report.
His celebrity was often overwhelming. Grown adults broke down crying in his presence with regularity. When he was a player, souvenir-seeking fans rushed the field following games and tore off his shorts, socks and even underwear.
His house in Brazil was less than a mile from a beach, but he didn’t go there for some two decades because of fear of crowds.
Yet even in unguarded moments among friends, he rarely complained. He believed that his talent was a divine gift, and he spoke movingly about how soccer allowed him to travel the world, bring cheer to cancer patients and survivors of wars and famine, and provide for a family that, growing up, often did not know the source of their next meal.
“God gave me this ability for one reason: To make people happy,” he said during a 2013 interview with Reuters. “No matter what I did, I tried not to forget that.”
Brazil’s CBF soccer federation said “Pele was much more than the greatest sportsman of all time… The King of Soccer was the ultimate exponent of a victorious Brazil.”
Kylian Mbappé, the French star many view as the current best soccer player in the world, also offered his condolences.
“The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten,” he wrote on Twitter. “RIP KING.”
Afghan cricketer Fazalhaq Farooqi fired from BBL team
Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) is up and running but the tournament has already made headlines, for all the wrong reasons, after Afghan cricketer Fazalhaq Farooqi was fired from Sydney Thunder last week.
Fazalhaq Farooqi impressed with his performances in four games for the side, but he will not play a single game in the tournament from now on after his contract was terminated with immediate effect.
According to Cricket Australia, a complaint was registered against Farooqi on 15h December, and he was allowed to play until the results of the investigations were out. The CA said the complaint had been due to his “behavior”, and that Cricket Australia’s Integrity Unit had investigated.
Cricket Australia have kept the details of the incident confidential.
Lee Germon, CEO of Cricket NSW said that the behavior shown by the Afghan pacer was enough to terminate his contract with the club. He also said that the club will provide the necessary support to the ones who got impacted by the incident.
“The behaviors displayed by Fazalhaq Farooqi sit outside our values and it was determined that his contract be terminated,” Cricket NSW, CEO Lee Germon said.
Naveen-ul-Haq picked up by LSG in IPL auction
Afghanistan right-arm medium fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq, was bought by Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction on Friday.
Naveen-ul-Haq was picked by LSG for 50 lakh Indian rupees ($60,000). He was among 405 players who went under the hammer in the auction in Kochi.
The auction saw INR 167 crore ($20 million) splurged by franchises to fetch 80 players
English all-rounder Sam Curran, who was bought for INR 18.5 crore ($2.2 million), became the most expensive player in the history of IPL.
Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, two other Afghan cricketers who have previously played in IPL, went unsold.
Rashid Khan was already retained by defending champions Gujrat Titans.
