Latest News
Afghanistan’s private sector reports millions in losses from two-day internet blackout
Afghanistan’s private sector says the nationwide two-day disruption of internet and telecommunication services has caused millions of dollars in economic losses, affecting trade, industry, and social connectivity across the country.
Representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment warned that the outage created serious challenges in exports, imports, transit, and domestic trade, leading to significant damage to the economy. They urged the Islamic Emirate to take stronger preventive measures to avoid a recurrence.
Mohammad Younus Mohmand, former deputy head of the Chamber, described the impact as far-reaching. “The internet outage harmed Afghanistan’s trade, industry, the movement of goods, education, and even travel. Today, the need for internet and mobile services is like the need for the soul and body,” he said.
Industry leaders echoed these concerns. Abdul Jabbar Safi, head of the union of industrialists, noted that both businesses and families were cut off during the blackout. “In all sectors, industrialists suffered losses. On the social side, people inside and outside the country could not communicate with each other,” he explained.
Executives from large manufacturing companies also highlighted the operational setbacks. Abdul Nasir Reshtia, executive director of the iron smelting factories union, said: “Goods were stuck at customs and couldn’t be processed. Many factories needed raw materials from abroad. These two days caused delays and disrupted production.”
The outage also affected aviation, with ticket sales and flight operations halted until services were restored. Traders in Nangarhar province, particularly those engaged in online businesses, reported that their work came to a complete standstill during the blackout.
Experts say the episode underscores the critical role of telecommunications in Afghanistan’s social, economic, and commercial life. They emphasize that uninterrupted internet and telecom services are essential to sustaining the country’s fragile economy and ensuring daily connectivity for its people.
Latest News
Afghan FM Muttaqi to meet Russia’s Lavrov on sidelines of Moscow Format talks
Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi will meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on October 7, on the sidelines of the 7th “Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan,” according to Russian Foreign Ministry.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the meeting will focus on current bilateral cooperation between Kabul and Moscow.
The Moscow Format will bring together special representatives and senior officials from Afghanistan, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. A delegation from Belarus has also been invited as a guest.
According to Zakharova, the talks will be chaired by Russia’s top diplomat and held behind closed doors. She added: “The priority will be to promote national reconciliation in Afghanistan and expand practical cooperation between regional countries and Kabul in the fields of politics, economy, counterterrorism, and counter-narcotics.”
A joint statement is expected at the conclusion of the meeting.
Latest News
UN alarmed over spike in executions of Afghan nationals in Iran
Human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, have long criticized Iran for carrying out one of the highest numbers of executions globally.
The United Nations has voiced deep concern over a sharp increase in executions in Iran, particularly of Afghan nationals, urging Tehran to halt the practice immediately.
Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Afghanistan, said in a statement on X that more than 1,000 executions have been documented in Iran so far this year. At least 58 of those executed were Afghan citizens, he added.
“This blatant disregard for human rights must come to an end,” Bennett stressed, calling on Iran to impose an official moratorium on the death penalty without delay.
The UN expert’s warning follows mounting reports from international rights organizations highlighting the disproportionate number of Afghans executed in Iran in recent years. Many of those cases involve drug-related charges, which rights groups argue are often applied without fair trial guarantees.
Human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, have long criticized Iran for carrying out one of the highest numbers of executions globally.
The latest surge has triggered alarm not only over Iran’s human rights record, but also over the vulnerability of Afghan migrants and refugees who make up a significant population in the country.
The Afghan Foreign Ministry has not yet issued an official response to the UN statement, but Kabul has previously urged host countries to respect the rights of Afghan nationals abroad.
Latest News
WFP delivers food aid to 58,000 people in earthquake-hit eastern Afghanistan
The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has provided emergency food assistance to more than 58,000 people in the eastern Afghan provinces of Kunar, Nangarhar, and Laghman, after a powerful 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck the region a month ago.
The earthquakes worsened an already severe food security crisis, with over 9 million Afghans facing acute food insecurity, and acute malnutrition among children and mothers at record highs.
The quake-hit region is also facing an influx of Afghan families forcibly expelled from Pakistan, many returning to shattered homes and farmland in eastern Afghanistan.
WFP said that it has also supported humanitarian operations with logistics, including the deployment of UNHAS flights and helicopters to deliver aid to remote communities. Communications and energy infrastructure, such as VSAT internet, UHF radios, and solar power systems, have been established to facilitate coordination.
Despite these efforts, WFP continues to face a funding gap of US$622 million for the next six months, with limited resources forcing support to fewer than one million people per month.
Israeli military stops nearly all boats in aid flotilla, sparking global protests
US sends $230 million to Lebanon as it moves to disarm Hezbollah
Bangladesh defeat Afghanistan by four wickets in T20I opener
Afghanistan’s private sector reports millions in losses from two-day internet blackout
Tahawol: Calls for inclusive government in Afghanistan discussed
Rashid Khan leads spin-powered Afghanistan into Asia Cup
Messi questions 2026 World Cup role amid injury concerns
Google services temporarily down in Turkey and parts of Europe
Wildfires are fuelling air pollution, UN weather body says
Afghanistan dominates Hong Kong in Asia Cup opener
Tahawol: Calls for inclusive government in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Role of internet and telecom services in economic growth discussed
Tahawol: Restoration of internet and telecom services in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Impact of Afghanistan’s two-day internet and telecom blackout
Tahawol: Ukrainian president’s criticism of IEA discussed
Trending
-
Sport2 days ago
Afghanistan, Bangladesh set for high-stakes series in UAE
-
International Sports4 days ago
India refuse Asia Cup trophy from Pakistan’s interior minister in final ceremony standoff
-
Latest News4 days ago
US welcomes home American freed from detention in Afghanistan
-
Latest News2 days ago
UAE steps up earthquake relief efforts in Afghanistan
-
Regional5 days ago
UN sanctions reimposed on Iran a decade after nuclear deal
-
Latest News2 days ago
Telecoms and Internet Services restored after nearly two-day outage in Afghanistan
-
Business1 day ago
Afghanistan-Pakistan trade resumes at Angor Ada Crossing after two-year closure
-
Latest News1 day ago
G7 nations call for inclusive governance and rights in Afghanistan