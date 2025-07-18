Sport
AFPL Friday Roundup: Omid 4–3 Arya Forj, Noorzad 5–5 Pirozi Panjshir
In the 66th match of Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) Season 4, Omid FC edged out Arya Forj with a 4–3 victory.
In Friday’s 67th match, Noorzad FC and Pirozi Panjshir played to an exciting 5–5 draw.
The 68th match is set for this coming Sunday, when Zaitoon FC will take on Zahir Asad FC.
In the 69th match, Sadaqat FC will face Etihad FC.
Futsal fans across the country can watch the second half of the AFPL season live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
Sport
AFPL: Etihad 4–0 Zaitoon; Sadaqat 10–1 Jawanan Maihan
Afghanistan Premier Futsal League Season 4 continued on Thursday with two thrilling matches in Kabul.
In Match 64 of the tournament, Etihad FC cruised to a 4–0 victory over Zaitoon FC in a dominant performance.
In Match 65, Sadaqat FC delivered a commanding 10–1 win against Jawanan Maihan FC in one of the highest-scoring games of the season.
Friday Fixtures:
– Omid FC vs. Arya Forj – 3:30 PM
– Perozi Panjshir vs. Noorzad FC – 5:45 PM
Futsal fans can catch all the action live on Ariana Television.
Sport
AFPL: Sadaqat 2–1 Zaitoon, Noorzad 2–1 Arya Forj
The Afghanistan Premier Futsal League (AFPL) continued on Tuesday with two thrilling matches played in Kabul.
In Match 60, Sadaqat FC earned a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Zaitoon FC in a fast-paced and entertaining encounter.
In Match 61, Noorzad FC edged past Arya Forj, also with a 2–1 win, in a tightly contested battle.
Wednesday’s Fixtures:
Perozi Panjshir vs. Zaher Asad FC – 3:30 PM
Omid FC vs. Deyar Sanayee – 5:45 PM
Futsal fans across the country can watch the matches live on Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN).
Sport
AFPL: Omid draw with Jawanan Maihan; Etihad 3-1 Perozi Panjshir
The Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) continued on Monday in Kabul with two exciting matchups that kept fans on the edge of their seats.
In Match 58, Omid and Jawanan Maihan played out a 2–2 draw in a game full of intensity and drama. While neither team walked away with a victory, both sides showed strong performances and kept the crowd engaged throughout the match.
The 59th match of the league featured a decisive clash between Etihad and Panjshir Piroozi. Etihad emerged victorious with a 3–1 win, securing three crucial points and boosting their position on the league table. The match was marked by tactical play and standout individual efforts from Etihad’s side.
Upcoming Matches – Tuesday Fixtures:
Sadaqat vs Zaitoon – 3:30 PM
Noorzad vs Arya Forj – 5:45 PM
Futsal enthusiasts across the country can catch all the action live on Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN), which is broadcasting the matches as part of its commitment to supporting national sports.
As the league progresses, competition is tightening, and every match is proving critical in the race for the title.
