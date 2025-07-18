AFPL Friday Roundup: Omid 4–3 Arya Forj, Noorzad 5–5 Pirozi Panjshir

In the 66th match of Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) Season 4, Omid FC edged out Arya Forj with a 4–3 victory.

In Friday’s 67th match, Noorzad FC and Pirozi Panjshir played to an exciting 5–5 draw.

The 68th match is set for this coming Sunday, when Zaitoon FC will take on Zahir Asad FC.

In the 69th match, Sadaqat FC will face Etihad FC.

Futsal fans across the country can watch the second half of the AFPL season live and exclusively on Ariana Television.