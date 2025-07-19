Sport
Shpageeza Cricket League’s 10th season kicks off in Kabul
The much‑anticipated 10th edition of the Shpageeza Cricket League (SCL) was inaugurated on Saturday at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium, marking a major highlight in Afghanistan’s domestic cricket calendar.
In this T20 tournament, five regional sides — Amo Sharks, Boost Defenders, Band-e-Amir Dragons, Mis‑e‑Ainak Knights, and Speen Ghar Tigers — will face off in a double round-robin format. A total of 21 matches are scheduled between July 19 and August 1
The defending champions, Amo Sharks, kicked off the tournament in early play against Boost Defenders. Amo Sharks won the match by six wickets.
All matches are being held at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium, with two fixtures each day.
The league brings together Afghanistan’s top cricket talent, including stars such as Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and others, offering a showcase of national cricketing excellence.
Sport
AFPL Friday Roundup: Omid 4–3 Arya Forj, Noorzad 5–5 Pirozi Panjshir
In the 66th match of Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) Season 4, Omid FC edged out Arya Forj with a 4–3 victory.
In Friday’s 67th match, Noorzad FC and Pirozi Panjshir played to an exciting 5–5 draw.
The 68th match is set for this coming Sunday, when Zaitoon FC will take on Zahir Asad FC.
In the 69th match, Sadaqat FC will face Etihad FC.
Futsal fans across the country can watch the second half of the AFPL season live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
Sport
AFPL: Etihad 4–0 Zaitoon; Sadaqat 10–1 Jawanan Maihan
Afghanistan Premier Futsal League Season 4 continued on Thursday with two thrilling matches in Kabul.
In Match 64 of the tournament, Etihad FC cruised to a 4–0 victory over Zaitoon FC in a dominant performance.
In Match 65, Sadaqat FC delivered a commanding 10–1 win against Jawanan Maihan FC in one of the highest-scoring games of the season.
Friday Fixtures:
– Omid FC vs. Arya Forj – 3:30 PM
– Perozi Panjshir vs. Noorzad FC – 5:45 PM
Futsal fans can catch all the action live on Ariana Television.
Sport
AFPL: Sadaqat 2–1 Zaitoon, Noorzad 2–1 Arya Forj
The Afghanistan Premier Futsal League (AFPL) continued on Tuesday with two thrilling matches played in Kabul.
In Match 60, Sadaqat FC earned a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Zaitoon FC in a fast-paced and entertaining encounter.
In Match 61, Noorzad FC edged past Arya Forj, also with a 2–1 win, in a tightly contested battle.
Wednesday’s Fixtures:
Perozi Panjshir vs. Zaher Asad FC – 3:30 PM
Omid FC vs. Deyar Sanayee – 5:45 PM
Futsal fans across the country can watch the matches live on Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN).
Shpageeza Cricket League’s 10th season kicks off in Kabul
Herat governor heads to Iran for official visit
UN refugee boss arrives in Afghanistan amid unprecedented returns
German chancellor rules out recognition of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan
Pakistan decides not to extend PoR cards of Afghan refugees
Saudi Arabia calls for end to Israel-Iran War as world leaders react to Trump’s bombing of Iran
US House passes bill to stop financial aid to Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan
China warns of more floods as extreme storms hit world’s No.2 economy
AFPL: Draw between Deyar-e-Sanayee and Omid, Etihad beat Zaitoon 7–2
AFPL: Sadaqat claims victory, Omid and Jawanan Maihan draw
Tahawol: Discussion on Iran’s ill-treatment of Afghan refugees
Saar: Israel’s attacks on Syria discussed
Tahawol: Discussion on SCO’s call for inclusive government in Afghanistan
Saar: Effective counter-narcotics efforts in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Mass deportation of Afghan refugees from Iran discussed
Trending
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Camel tears show promise in neutralizing snake venom, study finds
-
Sport5 days ago
AFPL: Omid draw with Jawanan Maihan; Etihad 3-1 Perozi Panjshir
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan family in India welcomed for breakfast by Kerala education minister
-
World4 days ago
Zelenskiy names new prime minister, taps official who spearheaded US minerals deal
-
Latest News5 days ago
UN envoy raises alarm over Afghanistan’s widespread illiteracy
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN envoy urges urgent global response as Afghan returns surge
-
Latest News4 days ago
US appeals court temporarily upholds protected status for Afghans
-
Sport4 days ago
AFPL: Sadaqat 2–1 Zaitoon, Noorzad 2–1 Arya Forj