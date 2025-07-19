Connect with us

Shpageeza Cricket League’s 10th season kicks off in Kabul

1 hour ago

The much‑anticipated 10th edition of the Shpageeza Cricket League (SCL) was inaugurated on Saturday at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium, marking a major highlight in Afghanistan’s domestic cricket calendar.

In this T20 tournament, five regional sides — Amo Sharks, Boost Defenders, Band-e-Amir Dragons, Mis‑e‑Ainak Knights, and Speen Ghar Tigers — will face off in a double round-robin format. A total of 21 matches are scheduled between July 19 and August 1

The defending champions, Amo Sharks, kicked off the tournament in early play against Boost Defenders. Amo Sharks won the match by six wickets.

All matches are being held at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium, with two fixtures each day.

The league brings together Afghanistan’s top cricket talent, including stars such as Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and others, offering a showcase of national cricketing excellence.

AFPL Friday Roundup: Omid 4–3 Arya Forj, Noorzad 5–5 Pirozi Panjshir

18 hours ago

July 18, 2025

In the 66th match of Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) Season 4, Omid FC edged out Arya Forj with a 4–3 victory.

In Friday’s 67th match, Noorzad FC and Pirozi Panjshir played to an exciting 5–5 draw.

The 68th match is set for this coming Sunday, when Zaitoon FC will take on Zahir Asad FC.

In the 69th match, Sadaqat FC will face Etihad FC.

Futsal fans across the country can watch the second half of the AFPL season live and exclusively on Ariana Television.

AFPL: Etihad 4–0 Zaitoon; Sadaqat 10–1 Jawanan Maihan

2 days ago

July 17, 2025

Afghanistan Premier Futsal League Season 4 continued on Thursday with two thrilling matches in Kabul.

In Match 64 of the tournament, Etihad FC cruised to a 4–0 victory over Zaitoon FC in a dominant performance.

In Match 65, Sadaqat FC delivered a commanding 10–1 win against Jawanan Maihan FC in one of the highest-scoring games of the season.

Friday Fixtures:

– Omid FC vs. Arya Forj – 3:30 PM
– Perozi Panjshir vs. Noorzad FC – 5:45 PM

Futsal fans can catch all the action live on Ariana Television.

AFPL: Sadaqat 2–1 Zaitoon, Noorzad 2–1 Arya Forj

4 days ago

July 15, 2025

The Afghanistan Premier Futsal League (AFPL) continued on Tuesday with two thrilling matches played in Kabul.

In Match 60, Sadaqat FC earned a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Zaitoon FC in a fast-paced and entertaining encounter.

In Match 61, Noorzad FC edged past Arya Forj, also with a 2–1 win, in a tightly contested battle.

Wednesday’s Fixtures:

Perozi Panjshir vs. Zaher Asad FC – 3:30 PM

Omid FC vs. Deyar Sanayee – 5:45 PM

Futsal fans across the country can watch the matches live on Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN).

