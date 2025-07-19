Shpageeza Cricket League’s 10th season kicks off in Kabul

The much‑anticipated 10th edition of the Shpageeza Cricket League (SCL) was inaugurated on Saturday at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium, marking a major highlight in Afghanistan’s domestic cricket calendar.

In this T20 tournament, five regional sides — Amo Sharks, Boost Defenders, Band-e-Amir Dragons, Mis‑e‑Ainak Knights, and Speen Ghar Tigers — will face off in a double round-robin format. A total of 21 matches are scheduled between July 19 and August 1

The defending champions, Amo Sharks, kicked off the tournament in early play against Boost Defenders. Amo Sharks won the match by six wickets.

All matches are being held at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium, with two fixtures each day.

The league brings together Afghanistan’s top cricket talent, including stars such as Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and others, offering a showcase of national cricketing excellence.