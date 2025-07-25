Connect with us

Sport

AFPL: Omid 4–1 Zaitoon; Etihad 3–1 Noorzad

Published

1 hour ago

on

In the 78th match of Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) Season 4, Omid FC secured a convincing 4–1 win over Zaitoon FC, adding three valuable points to their tally.

In the 79th fixture, Etihad FC delivered a strong performance to defeat Noorzad FC 3–1, also claiming all three points.

Fans across the country can catch all the action live on Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN), with every match broadcast in real time.

Sport

Afghanistan, Pakistan, UAE to play tri-series ahead of 2025 Asia Cup

Published

11 hours ago

on

July 25, 2025

By

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has confirmed that a tri-nation T20I series featuring Pakistan, Afghanistan, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be held in UAE ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup.

Naqvi, who also recently took over as President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), made the announcement during a media briefing following the ACC’s Annual General Meeting in Dhaka.

“Yes, it’s confirmed and will take place before the Asia Cup in UAE,” Naqvi stated.

The tri-series is expected to serve as a crucial preparatory event for the participating teams ahead of the regional tournament, providing competitive match experience in similar conditions.

The Asia Cup tournament is expected be held in UAE in September.

Sport

AFPL: Etihad 6–2 Zaher Asad; Noorzad edge Zaitoon 3–2

Published

2 days ago

on

July 23, 2025

By

In Match 74 of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) Season 4, Etihad FC claimed a convincing 6–2 victory over Zaher Asad FC in an entertaining contest.

In Match 75, held on Wednesday, Noorzad FC edged past Zaitoon FC with a narrow 3–2 win.

Looking ahead, Deyar Sanayee and Arya Forj will square off in Match 76, scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday).

Match 77 will see Jawanan Maihan go head-to-head with Perozi Panjshir.

Fans across the country can catch all the action live on Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN), with every match broadcast in real time.

Sport

Zaitoon dominates, Omid wins thriller in AFPL showdowns

Published

4 days ago

on

July 21, 2025

By

The fourth season of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) continued in Kabul on Monday with two exciting matches showcasing skill, intensity, and drama.

In Match 70, Zaitoon delivered a commanding performance, securing a 4–0 victory over Zaher Asad. Zaitoon controlled the game from start to finish, claiming a well-deserved three points.

Match 71 offered fans a nail-biting, goal-packed showdown as Omid edged past Perozi Panjshir with a close 5–4 win. The back-and-forth encounter kept spectators on the edge of their seats, with Omid ultimately walking away with the vital three points.

Tuesday’s Fixtures:

  • Jawanan Maihan vs Arya Forj – 3:30 PM

  • Sadaqat vs Deyar Sanayee – 5:45 PM

All matches will be broadcast live on Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN), allowing fans across the country to follow the action in real time.

