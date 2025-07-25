AFPL: Omid 4–1 Zaitoon; Etihad 3–1 Noorzad

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has confirmed that a tri-nation T20I series featuring Pakistan, Afghanistan, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be held in UAE ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup.

Naqvi, who also recently took over as President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), made the announcement during a media briefing following the ACC’s Annual General Meeting in Dhaka.

“Yes, it’s confirmed and will take place before the Asia Cup in UAE,” Naqvi stated.

The tri-series is expected to serve as a crucial preparatory event for the participating teams ahead of the regional tournament, providing competitive match experience in similar conditions.

The Asia Cup tournament is expected be held in UAE in September.