Afghanistan set to face Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2025

Published

8 minutes ago

on

The 2025 edition of the Men’s Asia Cup will take place in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced. With the T20 World Cup scheduled for next year, the tournament serves as a key preparation ground for participating nations.

Afghanistan has been placed in Group B alongside Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong. The national team will kick off its campaign against Hong Kong on September 9, followed by high-stakes matches against Bangladesh on September 16 and Sri Lanka on September 18.

All matches of the 19-game tournament will be played in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with each team allowed to field 17-member squads. Group A consists of India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman. The India-Pakistan clash will take place on September 14 in Dubai.

While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is the official host, the tournament will be held in the UAE due to ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan, both of whom have agreed to play only at neutral venues until 2027.

AFPL: Omid 4–1 Zaitoon; Etihad 3–1 Noorzad

Published

2 days ago

on

July 25, 2025

By

In the 78th match of Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) Season 4, Omid FC secured a convincing 4–1 win over Zaitoon FC, adding three valuable points to their tally.

In the 79th fixture, Etihad FC delivered a strong performance to defeat Noorzad FC 3–1, also claiming all three points.

Fans across the country can catch all the action live on Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN), with every match broadcast in real time.

Afghanistan, Pakistan, UAE to play tri-series ahead of 2025 Asia Cup

Published

2 days ago

on

July 25, 2025

By

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has confirmed that a tri-nation T20I series featuring Pakistan, Afghanistan, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be held in UAE ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup.

Naqvi, who also recently took over as President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), made the announcement during a media briefing following the ACC’s Annual General Meeting in Dhaka.

“Yes, it’s confirmed and will take place before the Asia Cup in UAE,” Naqvi stated.

The tri-series is expected to serve as a crucial preparatory event for the participating teams ahead of the regional tournament, providing competitive match experience in similar conditions.

The Asia Cup tournament is expected be held in UAE in September.

AFPL: Etihad 6–2 Zaher Asad; Noorzad edge Zaitoon 3–2

Published

4 days ago

on

July 23, 2025

By

In Match 74 of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) Season 4, Etihad FC claimed a convincing 6–2 victory over Zaher Asad FC in an entertaining contest.

In Match 75, held on Wednesday, Noorzad FC edged past Zaitoon FC with a narrow 3–2 win.

Looking ahead, Deyar Sanayee and Arya Forj will square off in Match 76, scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday).

Match 77 will see Jawanan Maihan go head-to-head with Perozi Panjshir.

Fans across the country can catch all the action live on Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN), with every match broadcast in real time.

