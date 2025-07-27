Sport
Afghanistan set to face Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2025
The 2025 edition of the Men’s Asia Cup will take place in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced. With the T20 World Cup scheduled for next year, the tournament serves as a key preparation ground for participating nations.
Afghanistan has been placed in Group B alongside Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong. The national team will kick off its campaign against Hong Kong on September 9, followed by high-stakes matches against Bangladesh on September 16 and Sri Lanka on September 18.
All matches of the 19-game tournament will be played in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with each team allowed to field 17-member squads. Group A consists of India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman. The India-Pakistan clash will take place on September 14 in Dubai.
While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is the official host, the tournament will be held in the UAE due to ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan, both of whom have agreed to play only at neutral venues until 2027.
Sport
AFPL: Omid 4–1 Zaitoon; Etihad 3–1 Noorzad
In the 78th match of Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) Season 4, Omid FC secured a convincing 4–1 win over Zaitoon FC, adding three valuable points to their tally.
In the 79th fixture, Etihad FC delivered a strong performance to defeat Noorzad FC 3–1, also claiming all three points.
Fans across the country can catch all the action live on Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN), with every match broadcast in real time.
Sport
Afghanistan, Pakistan, UAE to play tri-series ahead of 2025 Asia Cup
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has confirmed that a tri-nation T20I series featuring Pakistan, Afghanistan, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be held in UAE ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup.
Naqvi, who also recently took over as President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), made the announcement during a media briefing following the ACC’s Annual General Meeting in Dhaka.
“Yes, it’s confirmed and will take place before the Asia Cup in UAE,” Naqvi stated.
The tri-series is expected to serve as a crucial preparatory event for the participating teams ahead of the regional tournament, providing competitive match experience in similar conditions.
The Asia Cup tournament is expected be held in UAE in September.
Sport
AFPL: Etihad 6–2 Zaher Asad; Noorzad edge Zaitoon 3–2
In Match 74 of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) Season 4, Etihad FC claimed a convincing 6–2 victory over Zaher Asad FC in an entertaining contest.
In Match 75, held on Wednesday, Noorzad FC edged past Zaitoon FC with a narrow 3–2 win.
Looking ahead, Deyar Sanayee and Arya Forj will square off in Match 76, scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday).
Match 77 will see Jawanan Maihan go head-to-head with Perozi Panjshir.
Fans across the country can catch all the action live on Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN), with every match broadcast in real time.
Afghanistan set to face Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2025
Trade Chamber welcomes preferential pact with Kabul but flags persistent barriers
Afghan, Iranian foreign ministers hold phone call to discuss refugees, Gaza crisis, and bilateral relations
Kabul to host trilateral meeting on Afghan refugees as UN steps up support efforts
Afghan envoy meets Belarusian ambassador in Ashgabat to discuss bilateral cooperation
ACB signs 10-year strategic partnership to deliver Afghanistan Premier League T20
Catastrophic flash floods in US devastate Texas Hill Country, dozens killed
Iran made preparations to mine the Strait of Hormuz, US sources say
AFPL: Noorzad wins 7–2, Perozi and Sadaqat tie
FIFA Club WC: PSG, Fluminense, Real Madrid, Chelsea head to semifinals
Tahawol: Disruption in Iran’s construction sector discussed
Saar: Public Works Ministry achievements and challenges reviewed
Tahawol: Qatar’s call on resolving challenges in Afghanistan
Saar: Ongoing deportation of Afghan refugees from Iran discussed
Saar: Key issue facing Muslim world discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
AFPL: Etihad 6–2 Zaher Asad; Noorzad edge Zaitoon 3–2
-
Latest News4 days ago
US envoy urges Syria’s Sharaa to revise policy or risk fragmentation
-
International Sports4 days ago
Qatar confirms talks over hosting 2036 Games
-
Latest News3 days ago
World Bank declines to resume incomplete projects with Afghanistan’s Rural Development Ministry
-
Latest News3 days ago
Nine million Afghan women at risk of losing maternal health and wider services, warns UNFPA
-
Latest News3 days ago
Iran proposes trilateral meeting with Afghanistan and UN to address refugee crisis
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan’s passport ranks last globally once again
-
World3 days ago
Russian plane crashes in Russia’s far east, nearly 50 people on board feared dead