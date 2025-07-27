Afghanistan set to face Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2025

The 2025 edition of the Men’s Asia Cup will take place in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced. With the T20 World Cup scheduled for next year, the tournament serves as a key preparation ground for participating nations.

Afghanistan has been placed in Group B alongside Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong. The national team will kick off its campaign against Hong Kong on September 9, followed by high-stakes matches against Bangladesh on September 16 and Sri Lanka on September 18.

All matches of the 19-game tournament will be played in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with each team allowed to field 17-member squads. Group A consists of India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman. The India-Pakistan clash will take place on September 14 in Dubai.

While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is the official host, the tournament will be held in the UAE due to ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan, both of whom have agreed to play only at neutral venues until 2027.