AFPL: Zaitoon and Jawanan Maihan draw, Etihad defeats Omid

In the ongoing Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) tournament in Kabul, Zaitoon and Jawanan Maihan played to an exciting 1-1 draw on Monday. Both teams delivered strong performances, sharing the points evenly.

In another thrilling encounter, Etihad secured a crucial 3-2 victory over Omid, solidifying their position at the top of the league table.

With seven matches remaining in the season, Sadaqat, Noorzad, and Etihad continue to lead the standings.

Tuesday’s fixtures feature two key matches:

Arya Forj vs. Sadaqat at 3:30 PM

Zaher Asad vs. Noorzad at 5:45 PM

Fans can catch all the action live on Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN).