Sport
AFPL: Zaitoon and Jawanan Maihan draw, Etihad defeats Omid
In the ongoing Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) tournament in Kabul, Zaitoon and Jawanan Maihan played to an exciting 1-1 draw on Monday. Both teams delivered strong performances, sharing the points evenly.
In another thrilling encounter, Etihad secured a crucial 3-2 victory over Omid, solidifying their position at the top of the league table.
With seven matches remaining in the season, Sadaqat, Noorzad, and Etihad continue to lead the standings.
Tuesday’s fixtures feature two key matches:
-
Arya Forj vs. Sadaqat at 3:30 PM
-
Zaher Asad vs. Noorzad at 5:45 PM
Fans can catch all the action live on Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN).
Sport
Afghanistan set to face Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2025
The 2025 edition of the Men’s Asia Cup will take place in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced. With the T20 World Cup scheduled for next year, the tournament serves as a key preparation ground for participating nations.
Afghanistan has been placed in Group B alongside Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong. The national team will kick off its campaign against Hong Kong on September 9, followed by high-stakes matches against Bangladesh on September 16 and Sri Lanka on September 18.
All matches of the 19-game tournament will be played in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with each team allowed to field 17-member squads. Group A consists of India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman. The India-Pakistan clash will take place on September 14 in Dubai.
While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is the official host, the tournament will be held in the UAE due to ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan, both of whom have agreed to play only at neutral venues until 2027.
Sport
AFPL: Omid 4–1 Zaitoon; Etihad 3–1 Noorzad
In the 78th match of Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) Season 4, Omid FC secured a convincing 4–1 win over Zaitoon FC, adding three valuable points to their tally.
In the 79th fixture, Etihad FC delivered a strong performance to defeat Noorzad FC 3–1, also claiming all three points.
Fans across the country can catch all the action live on Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN), with every match broadcast in real time.
Sport
Afghanistan, Pakistan, UAE to play tri-series ahead of 2025 Asia Cup
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has confirmed that a tri-nation T20I series featuring Pakistan, Afghanistan, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be held in UAE ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup.
Naqvi, who also recently took over as President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), made the announcement during a media briefing following the ACC’s Annual General Meeting in Dhaka.
“Yes, it’s confirmed and will take place before the Asia Cup in UAE,” Naqvi stated.
The tri-series is expected to serve as a crucial preparatory event for the participating teams ahead of the regional tournament, providing competitive match experience in similar conditions.
The Asia Cup tournament is expected be held in UAE in September.
AFPL: Zaitoon and Jawanan Maihan draw, Etihad defeats Omid
Saar: Climate change’s impact on Afghanistan discussed
Afghanistan launches program to send skilled workers to Qatar
Six killed, 30 injured in bus and truck collision in Ghazni
Thai, Cambodian leaders agree to ceasefire after five days of battle
ACB signs 10-year strategic partnership to deliver Afghanistan Premier League T20
Catastrophic flash floods in US devastate Texas Hill Country, dozens killed
Iran made preparations to mine the Strait of Hormuz, US sources say
AFPL: Noorzad wins 7–2, Perozi and Sadaqat tie
FIFA Club WC: PSG, Fluminense, Real Madrid, Chelsea head to semifinals
Saar: Climate change’s impact on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Pakistani, Chinese officials’ discussion on Afghanistan
Tahawol: Disruption in Iran’s construction sector discussed
Saar: Public Works Ministry achievements and challenges reviewed
Tahawol: Qatar’s call on resolving challenges in Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Iran proposes trilateral meeting with Afghanistan and UN to address refugee crisis
-
Latest News4 days ago
Nine million Afghan women at risk of losing maternal health and wider services, warns UNFPA
-
Latest News4 days ago
World Bank declines to resume incomplete projects with Afghanistan’s Rural Development Ministry
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan’s passport ranks last globally once again
-
World4 days ago
Russian plane crashes in Russia’s far east, nearly 50 people on board feared dead
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan, Pakistan, UAE to play tri-series ahead of 2025 Asia Cup
-
Latest News5 days ago
Qatar says it will continue mediation efforts to support Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
Blast in Syria’s Idlib kills two, injures dozens amid ongoing instability