AFPL: Zaitoon and Etihad triumph in final week showdowns

As the fourth season of the Afghanistan Premier Futsal League (AFPL) wraps up in Kabul, Wednesday’s matches delivered exciting results.

In Match 86, Zaitoon FC put on a dominant display, defeating Deyar Sanayee FC with a commanding 8–2 victory.

In Match 87, Etihad FC outplayed Jawanan Maihan FC, securing a 4–1 win and earning three crucial points.

The action continues tomorrow with two final fixtures: Zahir Asad FC will take on Omid FC, while Arya Forj faces off against Panjshir Victory FC.

Futsal fans across the country can catch all the action from the league’s final week live and exclusively on Ariana Television.