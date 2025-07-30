Sport
AFPL: Zaitoon and Etihad triumph in final week showdowns
As the fourth season of the Afghanistan Premier Futsal League (AFPL) wraps up in Kabul, Wednesday’s matches delivered exciting results.
In Match 86, Zaitoon FC put on a dominant display, defeating Deyar Sanayee FC with a commanding 8–2 victory.
In Match 87, Etihad FC outplayed Jawanan Maihan FC, securing a 4–1 win and earning three crucial points.
The action continues tomorrow with two final fixtures: Zahir Asad FC will take on Omid FC, while Arya Forj faces off against Panjshir Victory FC.
Futsal fans across the country can catch all the action from the league’s final week live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
AFPL: Zaitoon and Jawanan Maihan draw, Etihad defeats Omid
In the ongoing Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) tournament in Kabul, Zaitoon and Jawanan Maihan played to an exciting 1-1 draw on Monday. Both teams delivered strong performances, sharing the points evenly.
In another thrilling encounter, Etihad secured a crucial 3-2 victory over Omid, solidifying their position at the top of the league table.
With seven matches remaining in the season, Sadaqat, Noorzad, and Etihad continue to lead the standings.
Tuesday’s fixtures feature two key matches:
-
Arya Forj vs. Sadaqat at 3:30 PM
-
Zaher Asad vs. Noorzad at 5:45 PM
Fans can catch all the action live on Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN).
Afghanistan set to face Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2025
The 2025 edition of the Men’s Asia Cup will take place in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced. With the T20 World Cup scheduled for next year, the tournament serves as a key preparation ground for participating nations.
Afghanistan has been placed in Group B alongside Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong. The national team will kick off its campaign against Hong Kong on September 9, followed by high-stakes matches against Bangladesh on September 16 and Sri Lanka on September 18.
All matches of the 19-game tournament will be played in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with each team allowed to field 17-member squads. Group A consists of India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman. The India-Pakistan clash will take place on September 14 in Dubai.
While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is the official host, the tournament will be held in the UAE due to ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan, both of whom have agreed to play only at neutral venues until 2027.
AFPL: Omid 4–1 Zaitoon; Etihad 3–1 Noorzad
In the 78th match of Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) Season 4, Omid FC secured a convincing 4–1 win over Zaitoon FC, adding three valuable points to their tally.
In the 79th fixture, Etihad FC delivered a strong performance to defeat Noorzad FC 3–1, also claiming all three points.
Fans across the country can catch all the action live on Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN), with every match broadcast in real time.
