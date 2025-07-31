The Hundred: ATN set to broadcast this exciting cricket event live on Ariana TV

The upcoming edition of The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025 will take place from August 5 to August 31 in the UK, featuring eight franchise teams in a high-intensity 100-ball format that continues to gain popularity among global cricket audiences.

Once again, Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) will bring this global event into the homes of all Afghans after having secured the exclusive live broadcast rights for Afghanistan.

The tournament will kick off with a headline match between London Spirit and defending champions Oval Invincibles at Lord’s Cricket Ground. The final is also scheduled to be held at Lord’s on August 31.

This year’s participating teams include London Spirit, Oval Invincibles, Birmingham Phoenix, Manchester Originals, Northern Superchargers, Southern Brave, Trent Rockets, and Welsh Fire.

Each team will play 100-ball innings per match, with bowlers allowed to deliver either five or ten consecutive deliveries, and a maximum of 20 balls in total. Strategic fielding marks are observed every ten balls, adding a tactical edge to the short-format game.

A number of big-name international players are set to feature in this season’s competition. Australia’s Steve Smith has joined Welsh Fire, New Zealand’s Trent Boult will turn out for Birmingham Phoenix, and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan is set to return to Oval Invincibles.

Noor Ahmad was the only Afghan player selected in the formal 2025 player draft. He secured a top-tier deal with Manchester Originals worth £200,000 ($267,000), making him the most expensive overseas pick in the tournament.

Rashid Khan, however, was pre-signed directly by Oval Invincibles. His deal was reportedly worth £120,000 ($160,000).

Cricket fans in Afghanistan will be able to follow all the action live, as ATN has secured exclusive broadcasting rights. Every match of the men’s competition will be shown live and in full on Ariana Television, bringing the excitement of The Hundred directly into Afghan homes.

With world-class talent, packed stadiums, and a format designed for speed and entertainment, The Hundred 2025 promises another thrilling chapter in the evolution of the modern game.