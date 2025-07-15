Sport
AFPL: Sadaqat 2–1 Zaitoon, Noorzad 2–1 Arya Forj
The Afghanistan Premier Futsal League (AFPL) continued on Tuesday with two thrilling matches played in Kabul.
In Match 60, Sadaqat FC earned a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Zaitoon FC in a fast-paced and entertaining encounter.
In Match 61, Noorzad FC edged past Arya Forj, also with a 2–1 win, in a tightly contested battle.
Wednesday’s Fixtures:
Perozi Panjshir vs. Zaher Asad FC – 3:30 PM
Omid FC vs. Deyar Sanayee – 5:45 PM
Futsal fans across the country can watch the matches live on Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN).
Sport
AFPL: Omid draw with Jawanan Maihan; Etihad 3-1 Perozi Panjshir
The Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) continued on Monday in Kabul with two exciting matchups that kept fans on the edge of their seats.
In Match 58, Omid and Jawanan Maihan played out a 2–2 draw in a game full of intensity and drama. While neither team walked away with a victory, both sides showed strong performances and kept the crowd engaged throughout the match.
The 59th match of the league featured a decisive clash between Etihad and Panjshir Piroozi. Etihad emerged victorious with a 3–1 win, securing three crucial points and boosting their position on the league table. The match was marked by tactical play and standout individual efforts from Etihad’s side.
Upcoming Matches – Tuesday Fixtures:
Sadaqat vs Zaitoon – 3:30 PM
Noorzad vs Arya Forj – 5:45 PM
Futsal enthusiasts across the country can catch all the action live on Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN), which is broadcasting the matches as part of its commitment to supporting national sports.
As the league progresses, competition is tightening, and every match is proving critical in the race for the title.
Sport
AFPL: Zahir Asad 3–3 Arya Forj; Noorzad 8–2 Deyar Sanayee
The Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) continued on Sunday in Kabul with two exciting matches.
In Match 56, Zahir Asad and Arya Forj played out a thrilling, high-scoring draw, ending 3–3. Both teams played an aggressive and attacking game, earning one point each.
In Match 57, Noorzad delivered a dominant performance, defeating Deyar Sanayee with a decisive 8–2 scoreline, securing another valuable three points.
Monday Fixtures:
-
Omid vs Jawanan-e-Mihan – 3:30 PM
-
Panjshir Piroozi vs Etihad – 5:45 PM
Fans can watch the matches live on Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN).
Sport
AFPL: Perozi Panjshir thrash Zaitoon 7–0; Sadaqat beat Omid 6–3
In the 54th match of Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) on Saturday, Perozi Panjshir FC delivered a dominant performance, crushing Zaitoon FC 7–0.
In the 55th match, Sadaqat FC secured a solid 6–3 victory over Omid FC.
Looking ahead, Zaher Asad FC will face Arya Forj FC in the 56th match scheduled for tomorrow. In the 57th fixture, Deyar Sanayee FC will take on Noorzad FC.
Futsal fans across the country can watch the second half of Season 4 live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
