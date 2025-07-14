Sport
AFPL: Omid draw with Jawanan Maihan; Etihad 3-1 Perozi Panjshir
The Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) continued on Monday in Kabul with two exciting matchups that kept fans on the edge of their seats.
In Match 58, Omid and Jawanan Maihan played out a 2–2 draw in a game full of intensity and drama. While neither team walked away with a victory, both sides showed strong performances and kept the crowd engaged throughout the match.
The 59th match of the league featured a decisive clash between Etihad and Panjshir Piroozi. Etihad emerged victorious with a 3–1 win, securing three crucial points and boosting their position on the league table. The match was marked by tactical play and standout individual efforts from Etihad’s side.
Upcoming Matches – Tuesday Fixtures:
Sadaqat vs Zaitoon – 3:30 PM
Noorzad vs Arya Forj – 5:45 PM
Futsal enthusiasts across the country can catch all the action live on Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN), which is broadcasting the matches as part of its commitment to supporting national sports.
As the league progresses, competition is tightening, and every match is proving critical in the race for the title.
AFPL: Zahir Asad 3–3 Arya Forj; Noorzad 8–2 Deyar Sanayee
The Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) continued on Sunday in Kabul with two exciting matches.
In Match 56, Zahir Asad and Arya Forj played out a thrilling, high-scoring draw, ending 3–3. Both teams played an aggressive and attacking game, earning one point each.
In Match 57, Noorzad delivered a dominant performance, defeating Deyar Sanayee with a decisive 8–2 scoreline, securing another valuable three points.
Monday Fixtures:
-
Omid vs Jawanan-e-Mihan – 3:30 PM
-
Panjshir Piroozi vs Etihad – 5:45 PM
Fans can watch the matches live on Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN).
AFPL: Perozi Panjshir thrash Zaitoon 7–0; Sadaqat beat Omid 6–3
In the 54th match of Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) on Saturday, Perozi Panjshir FC delivered a dominant performance, crushing Zaitoon FC 7–0.
In the 55th match, Sadaqat FC secured a solid 6–3 victory over Omid FC.
Looking ahead, Zaher Asad FC will face Arya Forj FC in the 56th match scheduled for tomorrow. In the 57th fixture, Deyar Sanayee FC will take on Noorzad FC.
Futsal fans across the country can watch the second half of Season 4 live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
Italy qualify for T20 World Cup for first time
Italy may have fumbled their way out of the last two soccer World Cup qualifying campaigns but their cricket counterparts smashed their way into uncharted territory by booking a maiden Twenty20 World Cup berth on Friday.
The cricketing minnows sealed qualification for the first time ever, sneaking through the European qualifiers despite losing their final match against the Netherlands in a result that suited both teams perfectly, Reuters reported.
Italy needed only to avoid a heavy defeat to secure their historic spot thanks to a superior net run rate and that is exactly what unfolded.
Setting a modest target of 135 for victory, they watched the Dutch cruise home in 16.2 overs, a margin narrow enough to send both teams through to the 2026 tournament.
Scotland, veterans of six previous T20 World Cup editions, were the big losers, failing to secure their spot for the 20-team tournament, losing to Jersey who chased down 134 in a last-ball victory. But Scotland also needed Italy to win.
The 2026 tournament will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, with five additional qualification spots still up for grabs from Africa and the Asia-East Asian Pacific regions.
TEAMS QUALIFIED FOR 2026 T20 WORLD CUP
Sri Lanka (co-hosts), India (co-hosts), Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, United States, West Indies, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, Canada, the Netherlands, Italy.
