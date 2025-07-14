AFPL: Omid draw with Jawanan Maihan; Etihad 3-1 Perozi Panjshir

The Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) continued on Monday in Kabul with two exciting matchups that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

In Match 58, Omid and Jawanan Maihan played out a 2–2 draw in a game full of intensity and drama. While neither team walked away with a victory, both sides showed strong performances and kept the crowd engaged throughout the match.

The 59th match of the league featured a decisive clash between Etihad and Panjshir Piroozi. Etihad emerged victorious with a 3–1 win, securing three crucial points and boosting their position on the league table. The match was marked by tactical play and standout individual efforts from Etihad’s side.

Upcoming Matches – Tuesday Fixtures:

Sadaqat vs Zaitoon – 3:30 PM

Noorzad vs Arya Forj – 5:45 PM

Futsal enthusiasts across the country can catch all the action live on Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN), which is broadcasting the matches as part of its commitment to supporting national sports.

As the league progresses, competition is tightening, and every match is proving critical in the race for the title.