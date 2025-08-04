World
At least 54 migrants die as boat sinks off Yemen, dozens missing
The International Organization for Migration says Yemen continues to witness a significant increase in the influx of irregular migrants arriving from Africa.
At least 54 migrants died when a boat carrying around 150 people sank off Yemen’s coast in bad weather on Sunday, with dozens still unaccounted for, health officials said.
The boat capsized off the Ahwar district in Yemen’s southern Abyan province on the Arabian Sea, security sources said.
Abdul Qadir Bajameel, a provincial health official, said 10 of the around 150 people on board were rescued – nine Ethiopians and one Yemeni – but dozens remained missing. Two medics said rescuers were still looking for survivors, Reuters reported.
Migrants cross the Bab al-Mandab strait that separates Djibouti and Eritrea from Yemen each year on flimsy boats in the hope of reaching Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries in the hope of finding work.
The IOM describes the route from the Horn of Africa to Yemen as “one of the world’s busiest and most perilous mixed migration routes”. It said it recorded the arrival of more than 60,000 migrants in Yemen last year, read the report.
Ukraine says it hit Russian oil facilities, military airfield
Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces said they had hit the oil refinery in Ryazan, about 180 km (110 miles) southeast of Moscow, causing a fire on its premises.
Ukraine’s military said on Saturday that it had struck oil facilities inside Russia, including a major refinery as well as a military airfield for drones and an electronics factory, Reuters reported.
In a statement on Telegram, Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces said they had hit the oil refinery in Ryazan, about 180 km (110 miles) southeast of Moscow, causing a fire on its premises.
Also hit, the USF said, was the Annanefteprodukt oil storage facility in the Voronezh region that borders on northeastern Ukraine.
The statement did not specify how the facilities were hit, but the USF specialises in drone warfare, including long-range strikes.
There was no immediate comment from Russia on the reported attacks on its infrastructure sites.
Separately, Ukraine’s SBU intelligence agency said its drones had hit Russia’s Primorsko-Akhtarsk military airfield, which has been used to launch waves of long-range drones at targets in Ukraine.
The SBU said it also hit a factory in Penza that it said supplies Russia’s military-industrial complex with electronics.
At the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukraine had no response to Moscow’s vast long-range strike capacity but it has since built up a fleet of long-range kamikaze drones able to carry explosive warheads for many hundreds of kilometres (miles), read the report.
Russia’s defence ministry said in its daily report that its defence units had downed a total of 338 Ukrainian drones overnight. Its reports do not say how many Ukrainian drones were launched at any given time.
For its part, Ukraine’s air force said it had downed 45 of 53 Russian drones launched towards its territory overnight.
On Ukraine’s eastern battlefront, Russia’s defence ministry said, Russian forces had captured the village of Oleksandro-Kalynove in the Donetsk region on Saturday.
Reuters could not immediately verify the battlefield report.
Russian forces now control almost 20% of Ukraine in its east and south after three-and-a-half years of grinding war, Reuters reported.
UN report finds United Nations reports are not widely read
A United Nations report seeking ways to improve efficiency and cut costs has revealed: U.N. reports are not widely read.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres briefed countries on Friday on the report, produced by his UN80 reform that focused on how U.N. staff implement thousands of mandates given to them by bodies like the General Assembly or Security Council, according to Reuters.
He said last year that the U.N. system supported 27,000 meetings involving 240 bodies, and the U.N. secretariat produced 1,100 reports, a 20% increase since 1990.
“The sheer number of meetings and reports is pushing the system – and all of us – to the breaking point,” Guterres said.
“Many of these reports are not widely read,” he said. “The top 5% of reports are downloaded over 5,500 times, while one in five reports receives fewer than 1,000 downloads. And downloading doesn’t necessarily mean reading.”
Guterres launched the UN80 taskforce in March as the U.N. – which turns 80 this year – faces a liquidity crisis for at least the seventh year in a row because not all 193 U.N. member states pay their mandatory regular dues in full or on time.
The report issued by the taskforce late on Thursday covers just one of several reform angles being pursued.
Among the suggestions Guterres put forward on Friday: “Fewer meetings. Fewer reports, but ones that are able to fully meet the requirements of all mandates.”
Trump orders nuclear submarines moved after Russian ‘provocative statements’
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he had ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in “the appropriate regions” in response to remarks from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev about the risk of war between the nuclear-armed adversaries.
Security analysts called Trump’s move a rhetorical escalation with Moscow, but not necessarily a military one, given that the United States already has nuclear-powered submarines that are deployed and capable of striking Russia, Reuters reported.
Medvedev on Thursday said Trump should remember that Moscow possessed Soviet-era nuclear strike capabilities of last resort, after Trump had told Medvedev to “watch his words.”
“Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev … I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that,” Trump said in Friday’s social media post.
He added: “Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances.”
Asked later by reporters why he ordered the submarine movement, Trump said: “A threat was made by a former president of Russia, and we’re going to protect our people.”
The U.S. Navy and the Pentagon declined to comment about Trump’s remarks or on whether submarines had been moved. It is extremely rare for the U.S. military to discuss the deployment and location of U.S. submarines given their sensitive mission in nuclear deterrence.
Trump’s comments came at a time of mounting tension between Washington and Moscow as Trump grows frustrated with what he sees as President Vladimir Putin’s failure to negotiate an end to his more than three-year-old invasion of Ukraine.
He did not specify what he meant by “nuclear submarines.” U.S. military submarines are nuclear-powered and can be armed with nuclear-tipped missiles, although not all are.
But any talk by a U.S. president about potential nuclear military capabilities raises concerns, the security experts said, noting that the United States has historically refrained from matching Russia’s nuclear-saber rattling given the risks surrounding the world’s most devastating weaponry.
“This is irresponsible and inadvisable,” said Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association advocacy group. “No leader or deputy leader should be threatening nuclear war, let alone in a juvenile manner on social media.”
Hans Kristensen of the Federation of American Scientists noted that U.S. nuclear submarines – part of the so-called nuclear triad with bombers and land-based missiles – were always positioned to launch nuclear-armed missiles at targets in Russia.
“The subs are always there all the time and don’t need to be moved into position,” he said. “He grants Medvedev a response to these crazy statements.”
The United States has a total of 14 Ohio Class nuclear-powered submarines, each capable of carrying up to 24 Trident II D5 ballistic missiles that can deliver multiple thermonuclear warheads up to 4,600 miles.
Between 8 and 10 Ohio Class submarines are deployed at any one time, according to the Nuclear Threat Initiative arms control group.
‘COMMITMENT TRAP’
Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, has emerged as one of the Kremlin’s most outspoken anti-Western hawks since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in 2022. Kremlin critics deride him as an irresponsible loose cannon, though some Western diplomats say his statements illustrate the thinking in senior Kremlin policy-making circles.
U.S. officials had told Reuters prior to Trump’s latest remarks that Medvedev’s comments were not being taken as a serious threat, and it is unclear what drove Trump’s latest announcement beyond the public clash between the two on social media.
Trump and Medvedev have traded taunts in recent days after Trump on Tuesday said Russia had “10 days from today” to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine or be hit with tariffs.
Kristensen said that Trump was creating a “commitment trap” by fueling expectations that he could resort to nuclear weapons if tensions escalated further with Russia.
Still, Evelyn Farkas, executive director of the McCain Institute and a former senior Pentagon official, played down the idea that this could lead to nuclear conflict.
“It’s really signaling. It’s not the beginning of some nuclear confrontation and nobody reads it as such. And I would imagine the Russians don’t either,” she said.
She added that Trump’s actions, however, were unlikely to get Russia to change course in Ukraine.
Moscow, which has set out its own terms for peace in Ukraine, has given no indication that it will comply with Trump’s 10-day deadline of August 8.
Putin said on Friday that Moscow hoped for more peace talks but that the momentum of the war was in its favor. He made no reference to the deadline.
Trump, who in the past touted good relations with Putin, has expressed mounting frustration with the Russian leader, accusing him of “bullshit” and describing Russia’s latest attacks on Ukraine as disgusting.
