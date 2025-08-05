World
Zelenskiy says ‘mercenaries’ from China, Pakistan and other countries fighting for Russia
Zelenskiy has previously accused Moscow of recruiting Chinese fighters for its war effort against Ukraine, charges Beijing denied.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that Ukrainian troops in northeastern Ukraine were fighting foreign “mercenaries” from various countries including China, Pakistan and parts of Africa, and vowed a response, Reuters reported.
Zelenskiy has previously accused Moscow of recruiting Chinese fighters for its war effort against Ukraine, charges Beijing denied, while North Korea has also provided thousands of its own troops in Russia’s Kursk region.
“We spoke with commanders about the frontline situation, the defence of Vovchansk, and the dynamics of the battles,” Zelenskiy wrote on X after visiting a frontline area in the northeastern Kharkiv region.
“Our warriors in this sector are reporting the participation of mercenaries from China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and African countries in the war. We will respond.”
Reuters contacted the embassies of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan in Kyiv to request comment.
Russia did not immediately comment publicly on Zelenskiy’s comments.
World
At least 54 migrants die as boat sinks off Yemen, dozens missing
The International Organization for Migration says Yemen continues to witness a significant increase in the influx of irregular migrants arriving from Africa.
At least 54 migrants died when a boat carrying around 150 people sank off Yemen’s coast in bad weather on Sunday, with dozens still unaccounted for, health officials said.
The boat capsized off the Ahwar district in Yemen’s southern Abyan province on the Arabian Sea, security sources said.
Abdul Qadir Bajameel, a provincial health official, said 10 of the around 150 people on board were rescued – nine Ethiopians and one Yemeni – but dozens remained missing. Two medics said rescuers were still looking for survivors, Reuters reported.
The International Organization for Migration says Yemen continues to witness a significant increase in the influx of irregular migrants arriving from Africa.
Migrants cross the Bab al-Mandab strait that separates Djibouti and Eritrea from Yemen each year on flimsy boats in the hope of reaching Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries in the hope of finding work.
The IOM describes the route from the Horn of Africa to Yemen as “one of the world’s busiest and most perilous mixed migration routes”. It said it recorded the arrival of more than 60,000 migrants in Yemen last year, read the report.
World
Ukraine says it hit Russian oil facilities, military airfield
Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces said they had hit the oil refinery in Ryazan, about 180 km (110 miles) southeast of Moscow, causing a fire on its premises.
Ukraine’s military said on Saturday that it had struck oil facilities inside Russia, including a major refinery as well as a military airfield for drones and an electronics factory, Reuters reported.
In a statement on Telegram, Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces said they had hit the oil refinery in Ryazan, about 180 km (110 miles) southeast of Moscow, causing a fire on its premises.
Also hit, the USF said, was the Annanefteprodukt oil storage facility in the Voronezh region that borders on northeastern Ukraine.
The statement did not specify how the facilities were hit, but the USF specialises in drone warfare, including long-range strikes.
There was no immediate comment from Russia on the reported attacks on its infrastructure sites.
Separately, Ukraine’s SBU intelligence agency said its drones had hit Russia’s Primorsko-Akhtarsk military airfield, which has been used to launch waves of long-range drones at targets in Ukraine.
The SBU said it also hit a factory in Penza that it said supplies Russia’s military-industrial complex with electronics.
At the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukraine had no response to Moscow’s vast long-range strike capacity but it has since built up a fleet of long-range kamikaze drones able to carry explosive warheads for many hundreds of kilometres (miles), read the report.
Russia’s defence ministry said in its daily report that its defence units had downed a total of 338 Ukrainian drones overnight. Its reports do not say how many Ukrainian drones were launched at any given time.
For its part, Ukraine’s air force said it had downed 45 of 53 Russian drones launched towards its territory overnight.
On Ukraine’s eastern battlefront, Russia’s defence ministry said, Russian forces had captured the village of Oleksandro-Kalynove in the Donetsk region on Saturday.
Reuters could not immediately verify the battlefield report.
Russian forces now control almost 20% of Ukraine in its east and south after three-and-a-half years of grinding war, Reuters reported.
World
UN report finds United Nations reports are not widely read
A United Nations report seeking ways to improve efficiency and cut costs has revealed: U.N. reports are not widely read.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres briefed countries on Friday on the report, produced by his UN80 reform that focused on how U.N. staff implement thousands of mandates given to them by bodies like the General Assembly or Security Council, according to Reuters.
He said last year that the U.N. system supported 27,000 meetings involving 240 bodies, and the U.N. secretariat produced 1,100 reports, a 20% increase since 1990.
“The sheer number of meetings and reports is pushing the system – and all of us – to the breaking point,” Guterres said.
“Many of these reports are not widely read,” he said. “The top 5% of reports are downloaded over 5,500 times, while one in five reports receives fewer than 1,000 downloads. And downloading doesn’t necessarily mean reading.”
Guterres launched the UN80 taskforce in March as the U.N. – which turns 80 this year – faces a liquidity crisis for at least the seventh year in a row because not all 193 U.N. member states pay their mandatory regular dues in full or on time.
The report issued by the taskforce late on Thursday covers just one of several reform angles being pursued.
Among the suggestions Guterres put forward on Friday: “Fewer meetings. Fewer reports, but ones that are able to fully meet the requirements of all mandates.”
