ATN clinches deal to produce and broadcast Afghanistan Champions League

Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) signed an agreement with the Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) on Wednesday night to host, produce, and broadcast the next three seasons of the Afghanistan Champions League.

Under the agreement, ATN will hold the exclusive production and broadcasting rights for the tournament across its television channels and digital platforms.

The upcoming season will feature 10 teams competing in a league format, beginning in late October. All matches will be played at the AFF Green Field in Kabul, with two games scheduled daily.

Around half of the matches will be night games played under floodlights.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Kabul on Wednesday, the president of the Afghanistan Football Federation, Mohammad Yousef Kargar, highlighted the importance of the tournament.

“You are witnessing the fifth season of the Afghanistan Champions League. According to the AFF calendar, this year the federation has decided to hold the tournament in late October,” he said.

“Over the past four years, we have achieved significant accomplishments in the field of sports, which were strongly supported by media coverage. We would like to thank Ariana Radio and Television Network, as it has consistently provided live coverage of various sports in Afghanistan.

“In football and futsal especially, it aired a very impressive and engaging program that was well received at both the national and international levels,” he added.

Meanwhile, ATN’s Managing Director Habib Durrani emphasized the network’s long-standing commitment to Afghan sports.

“Ariana Television has been committed to the development of sport in Afghanistan from the very beginning. As an official broadcast partner of FIFA, ICC, and the Olympics we have also always strived to cover major sporting events in Afghanistan.

“In addition, we have been able to broadcast these events via satellite, terrestrial antennas in all 34 provinces, Ariana Radio, and our social media platforms — so that people across the country can easily follow these events,” he said.

Durrani added: “Fortunately, in recent years, Ariana Radio and Television Network has successfully produced and broadcast football, futsal, and cricket matches in a proper and professional manner. Based on that experience, we are hopeful that the fifth season of Afghanistan Champions League will also be produced and broadcast effectively.”

Ahmadullah Wasiq, Director-General of Physical Education and Sports, also welcomed the agreement. “We sincerely thank Ariana Television for producing and broadcasting the Afghanistan Champions League. We also appreciate its continued support of sports by previously airing futsal and football matches,” he said.

With the agreement in place, ATN will broadcast the Afghanistan Champions League’s 5th, 6th, and 7th seasons. Matches will be available on Ariana Television, ATN’s social media platforms including Facebook and YouTube, Ariana Radio, and the network’s official website, ensuring broad access for football fans across the country.

Over the years, ATN has played a pivotal role in promoting the development of sport in Afghanistan by providing consistent coverage of football, cricket, futsal, and other disciplines, ensuring that athletes and teams gain national visibility.

The company’s commitment to broadcasting both domestic tournaments and major international events has helped inspire young athletes, foster wider public interest in sport, and support the growth of a vibrant sporting culture across the country.