ATN clinches deal to produce and broadcast Afghanistan Champions League
Habib Durrani said: “Fortunately, in recent years, Ariana Radio and Television Network has successfully produced and broadcast football, futsal, and cricket matches in a proper and professional manner. Based on that experience, we are hopeful that the fifth season of Afghanistan Champions League will also be produced and broadcast effectively.”
Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) signed an agreement with the Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) on Wednesday night to host, produce, and broadcast the next three seasons of the Afghanistan Champions League.
Under the agreement, ATN will hold the exclusive production and broadcasting rights for the tournament across its television channels and digital platforms.
The upcoming season will feature 10 teams competing in a league format, beginning in late October. All matches will be played at the AFF Green Field in Kabul, with two games scheduled daily.
Around half of the matches will be night games played under floodlights.
Speaking at the signing ceremony in Kabul on Wednesday, the president of the Afghanistan Football Federation, Mohammad Yousef Kargar, highlighted the importance of the tournament.
“You are witnessing the fifth season of the Afghanistan Champions League. According to the AFF calendar, this year the federation has decided to hold the tournament in late October,” he said.
“Over the past four years, we have achieved significant accomplishments in the field of sports, which were strongly supported by media coverage. We would like to thank Ariana Radio and Television Network, as it has consistently provided live coverage of various sports in Afghanistan.
“In football and futsal especially, it aired a very impressive and engaging program that was well received at both the national and international levels,” he added.
Meanwhile, ATN’s Managing Director Habib Durrani emphasized the network’s long-standing commitment to Afghan sports.
“Ariana Television has been committed to the development of sport in Afghanistan from the very beginning. As an official broadcast partner of FIFA, ICC, and the Olympics we have also always strived to cover major sporting events in Afghanistan.
“In addition, we have been able to broadcast these events via satellite, terrestrial antennas in all 34 provinces, Ariana Radio, and our social media platforms — so that people across the country can easily follow these events,” he said.
Ahmadullah Wasiq, Director-General of Physical Education and Sports, also welcomed the agreement. “We sincerely thank Ariana Television for producing and broadcasting the Afghanistan Champions League. We also appreciate its continued support of sports by previously airing futsal and football matches,” he said.
With the agreement in place, ATN will broadcast the Afghanistan Champions League’s 5th, 6th, and 7th seasons. Matches will be available on Ariana Television, ATN’s social media platforms including Facebook and YouTube, Ariana Radio, and the network’s official website, ensuring broad access for football fans across the country.
Over the years, ATN has played a pivotal role in promoting the development of sport in Afghanistan by providing consistent coverage of football, cricket, futsal, and other disciplines, ensuring that athletes and teams gain national visibility.
The company’s commitment to broadcasting both domestic tournaments and major international events has helped inspire young athletes, foster wider public interest in sport, and support the growth of a vibrant sporting culture across the country.
Afghanistan dominates Hong Kong in Asia Cup opener
Afghanistan launched their 2025 Asia Cup campaign with a commanding 94-run victory over Hong Kong in the tournament opener at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.
Opting to bat first, Afghanistan posted a formidable total of 188/6 in their 20 overs.
Opener Sediqullah Atal anchored the innings with an unbeaten 73 off 52 balls, featuring six fours and three sixes. He was well-supported by all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai, who delivered a blistering 53 off just 21 balls, including two fours and five sixes.
Their fifth-wicket partnership of 82 runs proved pivotal in setting a challenging target. Veteran Mohammad Nabi contributed 33 runs from 26 balls, adding stability to the middle order.
In response, Hong Kong’s chase faltered early. Despite a resilient 39-run knock from Babar Hayat, the team struggled against Afghanistan’s disciplined bowling attack.
Gulbadin Naib and Fazalhaq Farooqi each claimed two wickets, while Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, and Omarzai added one wicket apiece. Hong Kong was restricted to 94/9 in their allotted 20 overs, falling short by 94 runs.
Despite the emphatic win, Afghanistan’s coach Jonathan Trott emphasized areas for improvement.
He noted that the team was fortunate with dropped catches and highlighted the need for greater consistency and accountability among the batters.
Trott expressed confidence that the team would address these issues ahead of their next match against Bangladesh on September 16.
Afghanistan’s dominant performance sets a strong precedent in Group B. With key players in form and a clear focus on refining their game, the team aims to build momentum as they progress in the tournament.
Asia Cup 2025 kicks off today with Afghanistan vs Hong Kong curtain-raiser
Afghanistan arrive at the competition with growing confidence and international recognition as Rashid Khan’s side has established itself as more than just a spirited underdog.
The 17th edition of the Asia Cup gets underway today, Tuesday September 9, with Afghanistan facing Hong Kong in the curtain-raiser at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
The 20-day tournament, played in the T20 format as preparation for the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup, brings together eight teams battling for continental supremacy.
With world-class spinners in Rashid himself, Mohammad Nabi, and Noor Ahmad, along with a powerful batting lineup led by Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afghanistan are seen as dark horses capable of challenging the traditional heavyweights.
For many, this Asia Cup could mark a defining moment in Afghan cricket’s journey from emerging competitor to genuine title contender.
The tournament format divides the eight teams into two groups. Afghanistan sit in Group B alongside Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong. Group A features India, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman. After the round-robin group stage, the top two from each group advance to the Super Four, with the final set for September 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, enter as defending champions and the tournament favourites, boasting eight Asia Cup titles.
Sri Lanka, with six championships, and Pakistan, with two, remain strong contenders despite recent transitions in their squads.
Bangladesh carry momentum from a series of recent wins, while Hong Kong and UAE are determined to prove their mettle after qualifying through the ACC Premier Cup.
Oman, placed in Group A, round out the lineup.
For Afghanistan, today’s opening clash against Hong Kong offers the chance to start strong and build momentum toward what many hope will be their deepest Asia Cup run yet.
With Rashid Khan at the helm, the team has repeatedly shown it can unsettle the giants of world cricket — and in the UAE’s familiar conditions, Afghan fans will expect nothing less than another spirited charge for glory.
Rashid Khan leads spin-powered Afghanistan into Asia Cup
Team insiders say the blend of youth and experience gives them belief that they can push beyond the group stage, where they are drawn against Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka.
The Asia Cup 2025 is set to get underway this week in the United Arab Emirates, with cricketing giants India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka joined by ambitious challengers Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong.
With the tournament returning to its traditional T20 format, all eyes will be on Afghanistan, a team rapidly transforming from spirited underdogs into genuine title contenders.
Led by star leg-spinner Rashid Khan, Afghanistan arrive with a spin-heavy squad featuring Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, and veteran Mohammad Nabi. Their bowling strength has already made headlines: during the UAE tri-series last week, Afghan spinners strangled Pakistan’s batting lineup to claim a dramatic win.
However, their luck turned in the final, where they were bowled out for just 66.
On the batting front, Afghanistan will rely on the explosive pairing of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, supported by emerging middle-order talents like Sediqullah Atal and Darwish Rasooli.
Cricket analysts note that Afghanistan’s rise is one of the most compelling stories in Asian cricket. From refugee camps producing raw talents to a team now capable of beating the region’s traditional powers, their Asia Cup campaign carries both sporting and symbolic weight.
As the tournament unfolds, Afghanistan’s challenge will be consistency. If Rashid’s men can balance their spin strength with batting discipline, they could not only reach the semi-finals but also disrupt the dominance of Asia’s cricketing heavyweights.
