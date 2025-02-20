Baradar says ‘obedience and respect’ are inherent principles of IEA

(Last Updated On: )

Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, says “obedience and respect” are inherent principles of the Islamic Emirate, which will always be upheld.

Baradar made these remarks during the inauguration ceremony of several projects by the Azizi Group in Kabul.

He said the IEA is focused on implementing Sharia and developing the country.

Baradar also called on the international community to positively engage with Afghanistan, emphasizing that political and economic pressure benefits no one and will not yield results.

He further stated that history has proven that pressure has never paved the way for interaction and communication in the world but has instead driven nations and countries further apart.