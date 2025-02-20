Latest News
Chief of Army Staff: ‘A post-Taliban Afghanistan is a dream and an illusion’
Fasihuddin Fitrat, Chief of Army Staff of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said on Thursday that discussions among Afghans abroad of a “post-Taliban (IEA) Afghanistan” were “dreams and delusions”.
This was in response to the Vienna Process, which brought together key Afghans living abroad including former politicians, activists, media representatives and civil rights organizations. The forum was held over two days in Vienna, Austria.
Speaking at an inauguration ceremony of a new medical unit at the Sardar Mohammad Daoud Khan Hospital in Kabul, Fitrat stated that those who fled Afghanistan and are now discussing a “post-Taliban Afghanistan” are indulging in “dreams and delusions.”
He called on political opponents of the Islamic Emirate to return to Afghanistan and resolve their issues through dialogue.
“They should also come to Afghanistan. They are invited. Afghanistan today has complete security,” said Fitrat.
Meanwhile, the Acting Minister of Defense Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid also stated that they want to live alongside the international community and do not wish to create conditions for the country to be occupied again.
Mujahid stressed the IEA is ready to engage with all countries, provided it does not contradict national interests.
“We do not want to solve one problem only to create four or five more,” he added.
Baradar says ‘obedience and respect’ are inherent principles of IEA
Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, says “obedience and respect” are inherent principles of the Islamic Emirate, which will always be upheld.
Baradar made these remarks during the inauguration ceremony of several projects by the Azizi Group in Kabul.
He said the IEA is focused on implementing Sharia and developing the country.
Baradar also called on the international community to positively engage with Afghanistan, emphasizing that political and economic pressure benefits no one and will not yield results.
He further stated that history has proven that pressure has never paved the way for interaction and communication in the world but has instead driven nations and countries further apart.
Iran’s supreme leader emphasizes need to expand relations with Afghanistan
Under Iran’s new president, Masud Pezeshkian, Tehran has signed several memorandums of cooperation related to trade and transit with Afghanistan.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has said that expanding relations with neighbors, especially Afghanistan, is a firm policy of Tehran.
The Iranian Embassy in Kabul on Thursday published a statement on X that cited Khamenei as saying: “Expanding relations with neighbors is a firm policy of the Islamic Republic.
“One of the declared policies of the government is also expanding relations with neighbors, and by the grace of God, good work has been done in this regard and some progress has been made, and the honorable Minister of Foreign Affairs is active and dynamic in this area.”
Under Iran's new president, Masud Pezeshkian, Tehran has signed several memorandums of cooperation related to trade and transit with Afghanistan.
One key project, the Chabahar Port, has also received much focus. This is the only ocean port of Iran on the Gulf of Oman, which enables the transit of goods between Afghanistan and India.
The Chabahar Transit Project was created by India, Iran, and Afghanistan in 2016; Uzbekistan recently joined this project as well.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) hopes to use this commercial transit route more – especially amid tensions with Pakistan.
Currently, Afghanistan is Iran’s fourth export destination while Iran, along with Pakistan and China, are Afghanistan’s most important trading partners.
Afghanistan’s membership at ICC no longer valid: IEA
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) declared Thursday that it does not recognize any legal obligation under the Rome Statute and deems the former government’s accession to this statute to be devoid of legal validity.
In a statement, IEA said that rather than adhering to the principles of justice and impartiality, the International Criminal Court has consistently operated in accordance with political considerations.
“In numerous countries, including Afghanistan, millions of innocent civilians—predominantly women and children—have suffered oppression and been subjected to acts of violence. However, this “court” has conspicuously failed to address these egregious injustices,” the statement said.
“This institution has undertaken no substantive measures against the war crimes perpetrated in Afghanistan by occupying forces and their allies. These transgressions include the wholesale destruction of villages, educational institutions, mosques, hospitals, and wedding ceremonies. Thousands of women, children, elderly individuals, and even prisoners in captivity have been martyred, yet this “court” has neither initiated investigations nor sought to prevent these acts of oppression,” the statement added.
IEA noted that many of the world’s major powers are not signatories to ICC, and “it is unwarranted for a nation such as Afghanistan which has historically endured foreign occupation and colonial subjugation to be bound by its jurisdiction.”
