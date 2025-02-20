Chief of Army Staff: ‘A post-Taliban Afghanistan is a dream and an illusion’

(Last Updated On: )

Fasihuddin Fitrat, Chief of Army Staff of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said on Thursday that discussions among Afghans abroad of a “post-Taliban (IEA) Afghanistan” were “dreams and delusions”.

This was in response to the Vienna Process, which brought together key Afghans living abroad including former politicians, activists, media representatives and civil rights organizations. The forum was held over two days in Vienna, Austria.

Speaking at an inauguration ceremony of a new medical unit at the Sardar Mohammad Daoud Khan Hospital in Kabul, Fitrat stated that those who fled Afghanistan and are now discussing a “post-Taliban Afghanistan” are indulging in “dreams and delusions.”

He called on political opponents of the Islamic Emirate to return to Afghanistan and resolve their issues through dialogue.

“They should also come to Afghanistan. They are invited. Afghanistan today has complete security,” said Fitrat.

Meanwhile, the Acting Minister of Defense Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid also stated that they want to live alongside the international community and do not wish to create conditions for the country to be occupied again.

Mujahid stressed the IEA is ready to engage with all countries, provided it does not contradict national interests.

“We do not want to solve one problem only to create four or five more,” he added.