Science & Technology
Bezos’ Blue Origin suffers rocket failure during uncrewed mission
A rocket from Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin failed mid-flight shortly after liftoff on Monday, aborting its cargo capsule to safety before crashing into the Texas desert, according to the company and a live video stream of the mission, Reuters reported.
Without any humans on board, the rocket lifted off from Blue Origin’s West Texas launch site Monday morning as the company’s 23rd New Shepard mission, aiming to send NASA-funded experiments and other payloads to the edge of space to float for a few minutes in microgravity.
But just over a minute after liftoff, and roughly 5 miles (8.05 km) above ground, the New Shepard booster’s engines flared unexpectedly during ascent. The capsule’s abort motor system triggered almost immediately, jetting the craft away from the faulty rocket before parachuting back to land intact.
According to Reuters the booster crashed within a designated hazard area, according to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, which oversees and regulates launchsite safety. Blue Origin’s fleet of New Shepard rockets is grounded until the FAA signs off on the outcome of a company-led investigation into the mishap, the agency added.
“During today’s flight, the capsule escape system successfully separated the capsule from the booster,” Blue Origin tweeted after the mishap. “The booster impacted the ground. There are no reported injuries; all personnel have been accounted for.”
The mission, called NS-23, was the first New Shepard launch without humans aboard in over a year, and the fourth mission in 2022. The rocket-capsule system has flown 31 people in all under Blue Origin’s suborbital space tourism business, in which paying customers are launched some 62 miles high for a few minutes of microgravity at the edge of space before their capsule returns to land under parachutes, read the report.
Billionaire Bezos, the Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) founder who started Blue Origin in 2000, was among the first passengers to fly New Shepard during its debut crewed mission in 2021.
The rocket that crashed on Monday had flown eight times before, but it was not immediately clear whether those past missions included humans. Blue Origin flew New Shepard 15 times before its first crewed flight, Reuters reported.
Science & Technology
NASA looks to late September for next Artemis I launch attempt
NASA is hoping to make another Artemis I launch attempt in late September after its previous attempts failed.
According to the US space agency, if that fails, then it will be forced to move to October, setting the timeline of the rocket’s mission back even further.
NASA scrubbed its latest attempt to launch Artemis I and its Orion capsule last weekend due to a hydrogen fuel leak that has been plaguing the rocket for a while.
NASA says it hopes to launch on September 23 or 27.
This rocket will carry the first capsule designed for long-term human transport since the 1970s.
And if the mission is a success, it will kick off a new era of space exploration that could eventually see NASA sending humans to Mars.
Mike Bolger, the manaNASA ger of NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems Program, says that the team is making good progress in resolving all the issues.
Science & Technology
Voice-operated smartphones to target Africa’s illiterate consumer
Voice-operated smartphones are aiming at a vast yet widely overlooked market in sub-Saharan Africa — the tens of millions of people who face huge challenges in life because they cannot read or write, AFP reported.
In Ivory Coast, a so-called “Superphone” using a vocal assistant that responds to commands in a local language is being pitched to the large segment of the population — as many as 40 percent — who are illiterate.
Developed and assembled locally, the phone is designed to make everyday tasks more accessible, from understanding a document and checking a bank balance to communicating with government agencies.
“I’ve just bought this phone for my parents back home in the village, who don’t know how to read or write,” said Floride Jogbe, a young woman who was impressed by adverts on social media.
She believed the 60,000 CFA francs ($92) she forked out was money well spent.
The smartphone uses an operating system called “Kone” that is unique to the Cerco company, and covers 17 languages spoken in Ivory Coast, including Baoule, Bete, and Dioula, as well as 50 other African languages, AFP reported.
Cerco hopes to expand this to 1,000 languages, reaching half of the continent’s population, thanks to help from a network of 3,000 volunteers.
The goal is to address the “frustration” illiterate people feel with technology that requires them to be able to read or write or spell effectively, said Cerco president Alain Capo-Chichi, a Benin national.
“Various institutions set down the priority of making people literate before making technology available to them,” he told AFP.
“Our way skips reading and writing and goes straight to integrating people into economic and social life.”
Of the 750 million adults around the world who cannot read or write, 27 percent live south of the Sahara, according to UN figures for 2016, the latest year for which data is available.
The continent also hosts nearly 2,000 languages, some of which are spoken by tens of millions of people and are used for inter-ethnic communication, while others are dialects with a small geographical spread.
Lack of numbers or economic clout often means these languages are overlooked by developers who have already devised vocal assistants for languages in bigger markets.
Other companies investing in the voice-operation field in Africa include Mobobi, which has created a Twi language voice assistant in Ghana called Abena AI, while Mozilla is working on an assistant in Kiswahili, which has an estimated 100 million speakers in East Africa.
Telecommunications expert Jean-Marie Akepo questioned whether voice operation needed the platform of a dedicated mobile phone.
Existing technology “manages to satisfy people”, he said.
“With the voice message services offered by WhatsApp, for example, a large part of the problem has already been solved.”
Instead of a new phone, he recommended “software with local languages that could be installed on any smartphone”.
Science & Technology
Apple unveils iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max
Apple has launched iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, billed as the most advanced Pro line-up ever, featuring a new design that introduces an intuitive way to experience iPhone and an Always-On display.
Powered by the fastest chip ever in a smartphone, iPhone 14 Pro introduces a new class of pro camera system, with the first-ever 48MP main camera on iPhone featuring a quad-pixel sensor, and Photonic Engine, an enhanced image pipeline that Apple says dramatically improves low-light photos.
The 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max are available from September 16.
Available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes, both models include a new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion that features the Always-On display for the first time ever on iPhone.
This means the new Lock Screen keeps the time, widgets, and Live Activities available at a glance.
Apple says the latest 14 Pro models have industry-leading durability features with the Ceramic Shield front cover tougher than any smartphone glass.
A novel feature is the Crash Detection on iPhone which can detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services when a user is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone.
Bezos’ Blue Origin suffers rocket failure during uncrewed mission
IEA rejects claims of harassment against UN female employees
Expo opens in Kabul in bid to help boost local economy
Pakistan to observe day of mourning after Queen Elizabeth II’s death
Turkey deported 1,000 Afghan refugees in last week
ICC announce Afghanistan’s tour program for 2023 to 2027 cycle
Ireland beat Afghanistan in the fifth match to win 3-2
ATN secures exclusive rights to broadcast ACC Asia Cup 2022
ACB names squad for Asia Cup 2022
FIFA brings opening match of World Cup in Qatar forward by one day
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Pakistan beats Afghanistan in thrilling last over
-
Latest News5 days ago
More than 24 million people in Afghanistan need urgent aid: OCHA
-
World5 days ago
Ukraine’s top general warns of Russian nuclear strike risk
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan to face Bangladesh, Pakistan in T20 World Cup warm-ups next month
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
Apple unveils iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max
-
COVID-194 days ago
Philippines ending compulsory mask wearing outdoors
-
Business5 days ago
IEA signs final agreement with UAE-based company to run Afghan airports
-
Latest News5 days ago
UAE urges UN to drop ‘Islamic State’ name when referring to Daesh