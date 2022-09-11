Science & Technology
NASA looks to late September for next Artemis I launch attempt
NASA is hoping to make another Artemis I launch attempt in late September after its previous attempts failed.
According to the US space agency, if that fails, then it will be forced to move to October, setting the timeline of the rocket’s mission back even further.
NASA scrubbed its latest attempt to launch Artemis I and its Orion capsule last weekend due to a hydrogen fuel leak that has been plaguing the rocket for a while.
NASA says it hopes to launch on September 23 or 27.
This rocket will carry the first capsule designed for long-term human transport since the 1970s.
And if the mission is a success, it will kick off a new era of space exploration that could eventually see NASA sending humans to Mars.
Mike Bolger, the manaNASA ger of NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems Program, says that the team is making good progress in resolving all the issues.
Science & Technology
Voice-operated smartphones to target Africa’s illiterate consumer
Voice-operated smartphones are aiming at a vast yet widely overlooked market in sub-Saharan Africa — the tens of millions of people who face huge challenges in life because they cannot read or write, AFP reported.
In Ivory Coast, a so-called “Superphone” using a vocal assistant that responds to commands in a local language is being pitched to the large segment of the population — as many as 40 percent — who are illiterate.
Developed and assembled locally, the phone is designed to make everyday tasks more accessible, from understanding a document and checking a bank balance to communicating with government agencies.
“I’ve just bought this phone for my parents back home in the village, who don’t know how to read or write,” said Floride Jogbe, a young woman who was impressed by adverts on social media.
She believed the 60,000 CFA francs ($92) she forked out was money well spent.
The smartphone uses an operating system called “Kone” that is unique to the Cerco company, and covers 17 languages spoken in Ivory Coast, including Baoule, Bete, and Dioula, as well as 50 other African languages, AFP reported.
Cerco hopes to expand this to 1,000 languages, reaching half of the continent’s population, thanks to help from a network of 3,000 volunteers.
The goal is to address the “frustration” illiterate people feel with technology that requires them to be able to read or write or spell effectively, said Cerco president Alain Capo-Chichi, a Benin national.
“Various institutions set down the priority of making people literate before making technology available to them,” he told AFP.
“Our way skips reading and writing and goes straight to integrating people into economic and social life.”
Of the 750 million adults around the world who cannot read or write, 27 percent live south of the Sahara, according to UN figures for 2016, the latest year for which data is available.
The continent also hosts nearly 2,000 languages, some of which are spoken by tens of millions of people and are used for inter-ethnic communication, while others are dialects with a small geographical spread.
Lack of numbers or economic clout often means these languages are overlooked by developers who have already devised vocal assistants for languages in bigger markets.
Other companies investing in the voice-operation field in Africa include Mobobi, which has created a Twi language voice assistant in Ghana called Abena AI, while Mozilla is working on an assistant in Kiswahili, which has an estimated 100 million speakers in East Africa.
Telecommunications expert Jean-Marie Akepo questioned whether voice operation needed the platform of a dedicated mobile phone.
Existing technology “manages to satisfy people”, he said.
“With the voice message services offered by WhatsApp, for example, a large part of the problem has already been solved.”
Instead of a new phone, he recommended “software with local languages that could be installed on any smartphone”.
Science & Technology
Apple unveils iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max
Apple has launched iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, billed as the most advanced Pro line-up ever, featuring a new design that introduces an intuitive way to experience iPhone and an Always-On display.
Powered by the fastest chip ever in a smartphone, iPhone 14 Pro introduces a new class of pro camera system, with the first-ever 48MP main camera on iPhone featuring a quad-pixel sensor, and Photonic Engine, an enhanced image pipeline that Apple says dramatically improves low-light photos.
The 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max are available from September 16.
Available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes, both models include a new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion that features the Always-On display for the first time ever on iPhone.
This means the new Lock Screen keeps the time, widgets, and Live Activities available at a glance.
Apple says the latest 14 Pro models have industry-leading durability features with the Ceramic Shield front cover tougher than any smartphone glass.
A novel feature is the Crash Detection on iPhone which can detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services when a user is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone.
Science & Technology
Google to finally unveil Pixel 7 smartphones on October 6
Google has announced the reveal date for its next generation smartphones — the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. The flagship phones will be launched on October 6, just under a month after the launch of the latest iPhones.
This announcement follows leaks, speculations, leaked product videos and more.
Given that Google showed off the Pixel 7 back at its developers conference, I/O, back in May, we will now see the phone in all its glory — the redesigned camera housing, new colours, and exact specifications including a second generation Tensor SoC (system-on-a-chip).
In all likelihood, these phones will run Android 13 straight out of the box, as their predecessors (the still-excellent Pixel 6, 6 Pro and 6a).
