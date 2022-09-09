Latest News
Canada agrees to resettle Afghans held in UAE facility
Canada will accept some 1,000 Afghans who fled the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), takeover of their homeland and have been held for months in a makeshift refugee center in the United Arab Emirates awaiting resettlement to the United States and elsewhere, Reuters quoting seven sources said.
Ottawa has agreed to a U.S. request to resettle some of the 5,000 Afghans still in Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi, the sources said, and Canadian officials were now reviewing cases to identify those who meet Ottawa’s resettlement criteria.
It is the first known occasion of Afghans in the facility being resettled to a country to which they do not have direct ties with, such as by having worked with their government in Afghanistan, read the report.
Canada’s criteria for resettlement of those from the facility include religious minorities, single women, civil servants, social activists and journalists, the sources said.
Beyond the 1,000 people that Canada is taking at the request of the United States, Ottawa is also expected to take roughly a further 500 Afghans from the facility who do have ties to Canada, the sources said.
“It is happening,” said a U.S. source quoted by Reuters, who asked not to be further identified, confirming the Canadian resettlement operation expected to begin this month and end in October.
Asked about the arrangement, the Canadian embassy in Abu Dhabi shared an immigration department statement saying Ottawa’s priority was to support vulnerable Afghans getting to Canada.
Emirati authorities and the U.S. Embassy in Abu Dhabi did not respond to requests for comment, read the report.
Mohammad, who said he was a legal adviser to U.S. government projects in Afghanistan, told Reuters from the facility that he had applied with his family for Canadian resettlement because the processing of their U.S. Special Immigration Visa applications has taken so long.
“Because of the delays, we decided to put our names on the list,” Mohammad said in a telephone interview on the condition that his last name be withheld. Like other Afghans there, he described the conditions in the facility as similar to “jail”.
“We have no freedom. We cannot go anywhere.”
Canada’s decision to accept the Afghans brings the temporary refugee center closer to closing, though sources said there was about another 1,000 who were not eligible to be relocated to the United States and would need resettlement elsewhere, Reuters reported.
The UAE, a close security partner of the United States, last year agreed to temporarily house several thousand Afghans evacuated from Kabul as the IEA ousted the U.S.-backed government during the final stages of the U.S.-led withdrawal.
More than 10,000 have since been relocated from the facility to the United States, while others were resettled to nations to which they had ties such as through working with their government in Afghanistan.
According to Reuters protests have sporadically broken out at the facility, including last month, over what Afghans complain is a lack of communication and transparency of the resettlement process. There has been at least one suicide attempt, according to sources and Afghans in the center.
The Canadian immigration department statement said Ottawa plans to resettle at least 40,000 vulnerable Afghans to Canada by 2024. More than 17,650 had been resettled, it added.
Like other Gulf states, the UAE is not a signatory to the 1951 U.N. Refugee Convention and typically does not accept refugees. Foreign diplomats said some Afghans had rejected job offers in the UAE as there was no clear pathway to citizenship.
U.S. officials have said no one would be forcibly returned to Afghanistan and that Washington was working with the UAE and other nations to find “resettlement options” for those Afghans ineligible for resettlement in the United States.
The United States has so far taken in more than 85,000 Afghans since August 2021, Reuter reported.
Latest News
Muttaqi hopeful that US will release frozen assets as ‘talks continue’
Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said Thursday talks with the United States over the frozen assets are ongoing and that he is hopeful the White House will release the country’s foreign reserves in the near future.
He said both Washington and Kabul remained in contact with each other over the issue and over issues relating to the banking and financial sectors.
According to Muttaqi, talks have focused on the facilitation of improving the banking sector, on lifting sanctions and on improving political relations.
He said talks also focused on the need to lift banking restrictions in order to ease processes for Afghan businesses.
He also said the US might consider releasing $3.5 billion of Afghanistan’s foreign reserves but with conditions attached.
However, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Washington continues to call for Afghanistan’s new rulers to respect human rights and basic freedoms of Afghan citizens, including women and girls.
“We will continue to pressure the Taliban (IEA) for the safe release of Mark Frerichs and respect for human rights. We prioritize the basic freedoms of all Afghans, including women and girls, in access to work and education, and this is our commitment to the people of Afghanistan,” said Jean-Pierre.
After the takeover of the Islamic Emirate in August 2021, the US froze $7 billion of Afghanistan’s assets.
Latest News
Turkmenistan to provide Afghan railway employees with training scholarships
Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Kabul, Khawaja Awadov, said in a meeting with the chief director of Afghanistan’s Railway Authority, Mullah Bakhtur Rahman Sharaf, that 28 educational scholarships will be given to the employees of this authority.
Detailed discussions were held on cooperation related to the railway sector and the Turkmen ambassador assured the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) of their extensive cooperation.
Reports indicate that Afghan employees will spend four months at a time in Turkmenistan for training.
This comes after the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said a few months ago that his country is ready to cooperate closely with the IEA.
Berdimuhamedov stated that Turkmenistan follows the policy of non-interference in the internal affairs of foreign countries.
Latest News
More than 24 million people in Afghanistan need urgent aid: OCHA
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says thousands of Afghan citizens who have been affected by the June earthquake and recent floods are facing the risk of famine and in need of urgent aid as winter approaches.
OCHA on Wednesday wrote on Twitter that only 42% of the call for humanitarian aid for Afghanistan has been funded so far.
This office added that “action should be taken now.”
According to OCHA, more than 24 million people in Afghanistan need urgent humanitarian aid.
This comes after Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said recently at a fundraising conference in Kabul that enormous financial losses from the earthquake and floods have been incurred and that Afghans need help.
Muttaqi added that 200 people died and 300 others were injured due to floods in Afghanistan in recent weeks, and 12,000 houses, hundreds of thousands of acres of agricultural land were destroyed, and hundreds of livestock were killed.
“I request countries, institutions, international organizations and good people to help the people suffering from the recent natural disasters,” said Muttaqi.
He asked the international community to keep the humanitarian crisis and political situation separate.
