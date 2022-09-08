Muttaqi hopeful that US will release frozen assets as ‘talks continue’

(Last Updated On: September 8, 2022)

Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said Thursday talks with the United States over the frozen assets are ongoing and that he is hopeful the White House will release the country’s foreign reserves in the near future.

He said both Washington and Kabul remained in contact with each other over the issue and over issues relating to the banking and financial sectors.

According to Muttaqi, talks have focused on the facilitation of improving the banking sector, on lifting sanctions and on improving political relations.

He said talks also focused on the need to lift banking restrictions in order to ease processes for Afghan businesses.

He also said the US might consider releasing $3.5 billion of Afghanistan’s foreign reserves but with conditions attached.

However, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Washington continues to call for Afghanistan’s new rulers to respect human rights and basic freedoms of Afghan citizens, including women and girls.

“We will continue to pressure the Taliban (IEA) for the safe release of Mark Frerichs and respect for human rights. We prioritize the basic freedoms of all Afghans, including women and girls, in access to work and education, and this is our commitment to the people of Afghanistan,” said Jean-Pierre.

After the takeover of the Islamic Emirate in August 2021, the US froze $7 billion of Afghanistan’s assets.