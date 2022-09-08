Latest News
Muttaqi hopeful that US will release frozen assets as ‘talks continue’
Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said Thursday talks with the United States over the frozen assets are ongoing and that he is hopeful the White House will release the country’s foreign reserves in the near future.
He said both Washington and Kabul remained in contact with each other over the issue and over issues relating to the banking and financial sectors.
According to Muttaqi, talks have focused on the facilitation of improving the banking sector, on lifting sanctions and on improving political relations.
He said talks also focused on the need to lift banking restrictions in order to ease processes for Afghan businesses.
He also said the US might consider releasing $3.5 billion of Afghanistan’s foreign reserves but with conditions attached.
However, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Washington continues to call for Afghanistan’s new rulers to respect human rights and basic freedoms of Afghan citizens, including women and girls.
“We will continue to pressure the Taliban (IEA) for the safe release of Mark Frerichs and respect for human rights. We prioritize the basic freedoms of all Afghans, including women and girls, in access to work and education, and this is our commitment to the people of Afghanistan,” said Jean-Pierre.
After the takeover of the Islamic Emirate in August 2021, the US froze $7 billion of Afghanistan’s assets.
Latest News
Turkmenistan to provide Afghan railway employees with training scholarships
Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Kabul, Khawaja Awadov, said in a meeting with the chief director of Afghanistan’s Railway Authority, Mullah Bakhtur Rahman Sharaf, that 28 educational scholarships will be given to the employees of this authority.
Detailed discussions were held on cooperation related to the railway sector and the Turkmen ambassador assured the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) of their extensive cooperation.
Reports indicate that Afghan employees will spend four months at a time in Turkmenistan for training.
This comes after the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said a few months ago that his country is ready to cooperate closely with the IEA.
Berdimuhamedov stated that Turkmenistan follows the policy of non-interference in the internal affairs of foreign countries.
Latest News
More than 24 million people in Afghanistan need urgent aid: OCHA
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says thousands of Afghan citizens who have been affected by the June earthquake and recent floods are facing the risk of famine and in need of urgent aid as winter approaches.
OCHA on Wednesday wrote on Twitter that only 42% of the call for humanitarian aid for Afghanistan has been funded so far.
This office added that “action should be taken now.”
According to OCHA, more than 24 million people in Afghanistan need urgent humanitarian aid.
This comes after Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said recently at a fundraising conference in Kabul that enormous financial losses from the earthquake and floods have been incurred and that Afghans need help.
Muttaqi added that 200 people died and 300 others were injured due to floods in Afghanistan in recent weeks, and 12,000 houses, hundreds of thousands of acres of agricultural land were destroyed, and hundreds of livestock were killed.
“I request countries, institutions, international organizations and good people to help the people suffering from the recent natural disasters,” said Muttaqi.
He asked the international community to keep the humanitarian crisis and political situation separate.
Latest News
UAE urges UN to drop ‘Islamic State’ name when referring to Daesh
The UAE has called on United Nations organizations to stop using the term ‘Islamic State’ when referring to Daesh, during the UN Security Council in New York, arguing that the extremists should not be associated with the religion.
UAE Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative and Chargé d’Affaires, Mohamed Abushahab said in his address that organizations should not “permit Daesh and other groups to hijack a religion of tolerance and give credence to their pretenses,” Arab News reported Thursday.
“There is nothing Islamic about terrorism,” he added.
Abushahab’s statement came as the UN recognized that the threat posed by Daesh and its affiliates remained “global and evolving”.
“Daesh and its affiliates continue to exploit conflict dynamics, governance fragilities and inequality to incite, plan and organize terrorist attacks,” said UN counter-terrorism chief Vladimir Voronkov, as he presented the Secretary-General’s fifteenth report.
Abushahab stressed that the fight against terrorism went beyond Daesh, as the “fight against Al-Qaeda remains a global priority” especially after “the organization enters a leadership vacuum, following the death of Ayman Al-Zawahiri,” Arab News reported.
