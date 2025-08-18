Catastrophic floods ravage northwestern Pakistan, hundreds feared dead

A rare and violent cloudburst triggered flash floods across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), particularly in Buner District, claiming at least 337 lives and leaving many more missing as of Sunday morning.

The deluge, delivering over 150 mm of rain in just one hour, carved a relentless path of destruction through remote and mountainous communities.

While the rainfall struck unexpectedly, its intensity was unlike anything seen in recent memory. “The thunder was so loud I thought the end of the world had come,” said Aziz Ahmed, a local schoolteacher, recalling the moment debris-laden torrents descended the slopes.

In Buner alone, 207 people died, and dozens remain unaccounted for, buried under layers of water, mud, and rock that swept away entire homes and villages.

Remote areas such as Bayshonai Kalay are still awaiting rescue teams—amid scenes of devastation, survivors await relief amid the horror of rotting remains and shattered lives.

Across KP, flash floods and landslides laid waste to villages and infrastructure. According to provincial authorities, monsoon rains intensified and veered westward due to shifting weather patterns, a trend linked to climate change.

In a separate report, officials confirmed that at least 274 people have died in the broader KP region, while helicopter rescue efforts faced tragedy—one aircraft crashed during a relief mission, killing its entire five-member crew.

The scale of the catastrophe is growing daily, with AFP reporting over 340 confirmed deaths in KP alone and hundreds more missing.

Entire roads, homes, and shops have been obliterated, forcing authorities into emergency mass burials and urgent humanitarian response.

Authorities are scrambling to respond to a disaster that reviewers warn could be worsened by further rains. With relief impeded by washed-out roads and damaged infrastructure, efforts to reach survivors are increasingly fragile.

Officials in KP have pledged reconstruction, financial support, and relocation plans for those in high-risk zones.

As Pakistan confronts this unfolding tragedy, it serves as a grim reminder of the mounting threats posed by extreme weather intensified by global warming. Emergency leaders urge enhanced preparedness, mitigation, and international support to cushion communities from further calamity.