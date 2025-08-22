Climate Change
‘Urgent action’ needed to protect workers from heat stress in warming world, UN says
Governments and employers should take urgent action to help protect the health of workers who are increasingly exposed to extreme heat, the United Nations said on Friday.
Climate change is making heatwaves more common and intense, and workers worldwide are already experiencing the health impacts, the agencies said in what they described as a “much needed” major update of a report and guidance last published in 1969, Reuters reported.
Worker productivity drops by 2-3% for every degree above 20°C, the report said, with half of the world’s population already suffering the adverse consequences of high temperatures.
The health risks include heatstroke, dehydration, kidney dysfunction and neurological disorders, said the World Health Organization and the World Meteorological Association.
Manual workers in sectors like agriculture, construction and fisheries, as well as vulnerable populations like children and older adults in developing countries, were particularly at risk, they added.
“Protection of workers from extreme heat is not just a health imperative but an economic necessity,” said WMO Deputy Secretary-General Ko Barrett.
In response, the agencies called for heat action plans tailored to regions and industries, developed alongside workers, employers, unions and public health experts.
Unions in some countries have pushed for maximum legal working temperatures, for example, which the agencies said was an option but would likely differ globally depending on the context.
They also called for better education for health workers and first responders, as heat stress is often misdiagnosed.
The International Labour Organization recently found that more than 2.4 billion workers are exposed to excessive heat globally, resulting in more than 22.85 million occupational injuries each year.
“No-one should have to risk kidney failure or collapse just to earn a living,” said Rüdiger Krech, director ad interim for environment, climate change and health at the WHO, at a press conference ahead of the report’s release.
Catastrophic floods ravage northwestern Pakistan, hundreds feared dead
A rare and violent cloudburst triggered flash floods across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), particularly in Buner District, claiming at least 337 lives and leaving many more missing as of Sunday morning.
The deluge, delivering over 150 mm of rain in just one hour, carved a relentless path of destruction through remote and mountainous communities.
While the rainfall struck unexpectedly, its intensity was unlike anything seen in recent memory. “The thunder was so loud I thought the end of the world had come,” said Aziz Ahmed, a local schoolteacher, recalling the moment debris-laden torrents descended the slopes.
In Buner alone, 207 people died, and dozens remain unaccounted for, buried under layers of water, mud, and rock that swept away entire homes and villages.
Remote areas such as Bayshonai Kalay are still awaiting rescue teams—amid scenes of devastation, survivors await relief amid the horror of rotting remains and shattered lives.
Across KP, flash floods and landslides laid waste to villages and infrastructure. According to provincial authorities, monsoon rains intensified and veered westward due to shifting weather patterns, a trend linked to climate change.
In a separate report, officials confirmed that at least 274 people have died in the broader KP region, while helicopter rescue efforts faced tragedy—one aircraft crashed during a relief mission, killing its entire five-member crew.
The scale of the catastrophe is growing daily, with AFP reporting over 340 confirmed deaths in KP alone and hundreds more missing.
Entire roads, homes, and shops have been obliterated, forcing authorities into emergency mass burials and urgent humanitarian response.
Authorities are scrambling to respond to a disaster that reviewers warn could be worsened by further rains. With relief impeded by washed-out roads and damaged infrastructure, efforts to reach survivors are increasingly fragile.
Officials in KP have pledged reconstruction, financial support, and relocation plans for those in high-risk zones.
As Pakistan confronts this unfolding tragedy, it serves as a grim reminder of the mounting threats posed by extreme weather intensified by global warming. Emergency leaders urge enhanced preparedness, mitigation, and international support to cushion communities from further calamity.
Khalis urges Japanese support for Islamic Emirate’s participation at COP30
Matiul Haq Khalis, Director General of Afghanistan’s National Environmental Protection Agency (NEPA), has urged Japan to help facilitate the participation of a representative from the Islamic Emirate at the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30).
Khalis made the request during a meeting on Thursday with Takayoshi Kuromiya, Japan’s ambassador to Afghanistan. The meeting was held on the eve of the envoy’s departure at the end of his mission.
According to an NEPA statement, Khalis also called for Afghan delegations to be invited to environmental meetings and conferences hosted in Japan.
The talks covered a range of topics, including environmental protection, climate change, water management, the green economy, and clean energy. Khalis appealed for Japan’s cooperation in restarting suspended environmental projects across the country.
Ambassador Kuromiya reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to working with Afghanistan on environmental issues and praised the Islamic Emirate’s efforts in ensuring security, promoting peace, curbing narcotics cultivation and trafficking, and fighting administrative corruption.
He also pledged to launch training programs to build the capacity of NEPA staff and strengthen Afghanistan’s technical expertise in environmental management.
UN warns worsening drought threatens farming in half of Afghanistan
The report also warned of rising cases of livestock disease—particularly foot-and-mouth disease—adding to the pressure on farming communities already struggling with dwindling feed and water supplies.
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has sounded the alarm over a worsening drought crisis in Afghanistan, warning that prolonged dry conditions are severely affecting agriculture and livestock across at least half of the country.
In a new report based on satellite imagery and field assessments, the FAO identified the northern, northwestern, and northeastern regions as the hardest hit, noting that the situation is “deteriorating rapidly” and likely to spread further in the coming months.
“Drought has become a serious threat to the survival of farming and herding families in many parts of Afghanistan,” the report said. Years of insufficient rainfall have eroded soil moisture, decimated pastures, and weakened local economies.
Meanwhile, the effects of climate change have compounded the crisis, undermining the resilience of rural communities and pushing vulnerable families closer to the brink.
The FAO has appealed for $34.5 million in emergency funding to support more than 1 million people in 16 drought-affected provinces, including Bamyan, Ghor, Herat, Balkh, Faryab, Jawzjan, Samangan, Sar-e Pul, Daikundi, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Zabul, Ghazni, Nangarhar, Paktika, and Panjshir.
The report also warned of rising cases of livestock disease—particularly foot-and-mouth disease—adding to the pressure on farming communities already struggling with dwindling feed and water supplies.
Rain-fed agriculture has largely failed in many areas, while irrigated farming is also under threat due to falling groundwater levels and ongoing water scarcity. As a result, food production has been severely curtailed, increasing the risk of food insecurity across wide swathes of the country.
Beyond its immediate impact on crops and livestock, the drought is expected to deepen related challenges, including access to clean water, public health, displacement, environmental degradation, and the reintegration of returnees.
The FAO has called for urgent international assistance to help mitigate the crisis and avert a deepening humanitarian emergency in rural Afghanistan.
