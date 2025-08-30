Climate Change
Pakistan evacuates a million people as farming belt hit by worst floods in decades
Pakistani authorities have evacuated more than a million people from homes in Punjab province this week, officials said on Thursday, as the worst flooding there in four decades caused havoc in hundreds of villages and submerged vital grains crops.
Torrential monsoon rain and neighbouring India’s release of excess water from its dams swelled three rivers that flow into the eastern province, forcing authorities to breach river banks in some places – causing flooding in more than 1,400 villages, Punjab’s disaster management authority said, Reuters reported.
Residents of villages such as Qadirabad were walking through water up to their chests on Thursday after the River Chenab overflowed, causing sudden flooding.
“We spent the whole night awake and frightened,” Nadeem Iqbal, 26, a labourer, told Reuters as he waded through the water with one of his children.
“Everyone was frightened. Kids cried. Women were worried. We were helpless,” he said.
Officials say flooding has been worsened in Punjab – home to half of Pakistan’s people and a major producer of wheat, rice and cotton – by the release of water into the three rivers, the Ravi, Sutlej and Chenab, from Indian dams that were full.
India, which routinely releases water from dams when they get too full, passed on three flood warnings to its arch rival Pakistan this week, calling them a humanitarian measure.
Both countries are battling a heavy monsoon season that has unleashed flash floods. At least 60 people have died this month in hard-hit Indian Kashmir, while Pakistan’s death toll since late June stands at 819.
At least 12 people have died this week in Punjab province, said Marriyum Aurangzeb, a senior minister in the provincial government.
‘THREAT EVADED’
The waters of the Chenab threatened early on Thursday to burst through a 3,300-foot (1,000-metre) concrete barrage at Qadirabad that regulates flows, siphoning some of the water into a canal irrigation network. A collapse of the barrage would have inundated two nearby towns.
To avert the danger, authorities deliberately blew up part of the riverbank at two places to release water onto nearby land before it reached the barrage, the provincial disaster management authority said.
By Thursday afternoon, the level was down to 754,966 cusec, having reached nearly 1 million cusec overnight – well over its capacity of 800,000 cusec. A cusec is a flow of volume equivalent to one cubic foot, or 28 cubic litres, every second.
“We have evaded the threat,” a spokesperson for the authority said.
Officials said shifting weather patterns were to blame for the floods in Pakistan, which has repeatedly been battered by flooding in recent years.
In 2022, unprecedented flash floods caused by historic monsoon rains washed away roads, crops, infrastructure and bridges, killing at least 1,000 people.
The head of Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Agency, Inam Haider Malik, said that for the first time, weather systems coming from the east, south and west had converged over Pakistan this monsoon season.
Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said climate change “is the new normal”.
“But it isn’t unmanageable,” he added.
On the other side of the India-Pakistan border, Himalayan river levels began to recede after days of downpours and forecasters said they expected the rain to start easing from Thursday.
‘Urgent action’ needed to protect workers from heat stress in warming world, UN says
Governments and employers should take urgent action to help protect the health of workers who are increasingly exposed to extreme heat, the United Nations said on Friday.
Climate change is making heatwaves more common and intense, and workers worldwide are already experiencing the health impacts, the agencies said in what they described as a “much needed” major update of a report and guidance last published in 1969, Reuters reported.
Worker productivity drops by 2-3% for every degree above 20°C, the report said, with half of the world’s population already suffering the adverse consequences of high temperatures.
The health risks include heatstroke, dehydration, kidney dysfunction and neurological disorders, said the World Health Organization and the World Meteorological Association.
Manual workers in sectors like agriculture, construction and fisheries, as well as vulnerable populations like children and older adults in developing countries, were particularly at risk, they added.
“Protection of workers from extreme heat is not just a health imperative but an economic necessity,” said WMO Deputy Secretary-General Ko Barrett.
In response, the agencies called for heat action plans tailored to regions and industries, developed alongside workers, employers, unions and public health experts.
Unions in some countries have pushed for maximum legal working temperatures, for example, which the agencies said was an option but would likely differ globally depending on the context.
They also called for better education for health workers and first responders, as heat stress is often misdiagnosed.
The International Labour Organization recently found that more than 2.4 billion workers are exposed to excessive heat globally, resulting in more than 22.85 million occupational injuries each year.
“No-one should have to risk kidney failure or collapse just to earn a living,” said Rüdiger Krech, director ad interim for environment, climate change and health at the WHO, at a press conference ahead of the report’s release.
Catastrophic floods ravage northwestern Pakistan, hundreds feared dead
The deluge, delivering over 150 mm of rain in just one hour, carved a relentless path of destruction through remote and mountainous communities.
A rare and violent cloudburst triggered flash floods across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), particularly in Buner District, claiming at least 337 lives and leaving many more missing as of Sunday morning.
The deluge, delivering over 150 mm of rain in just one hour, carved a relentless path of destruction through remote and mountainous communities.
While the rainfall struck unexpectedly, its intensity was unlike anything seen in recent memory. “The thunder was so loud I thought the end of the world had come,” said Aziz Ahmed, a local schoolteacher, recalling the moment debris-laden torrents descended the slopes.
In Buner alone, 207 people died, and dozens remain unaccounted for, buried under layers of water, mud, and rock that swept away entire homes and villages.
Remote areas such as Bayshonai Kalay are still awaiting rescue teams—amid scenes of devastation, survivors await relief amid the horror of rotting remains and shattered lives.
Across KP, flash floods and landslides laid waste to villages and infrastructure. According to provincial authorities, monsoon rains intensified and veered westward due to shifting weather patterns, a trend linked to climate change.
In a separate report, officials confirmed that at least 274 people have died in the broader KP region, while helicopter rescue efforts faced tragedy—one aircraft crashed during a relief mission, killing its entire five-member crew.
The scale of the catastrophe is growing daily, with AFP reporting over 340 confirmed deaths in KP alone and hundreds more missing.
Entire roads, homes, and shops have been obliterated, forcing authorities into emergency mass burials and urgent humanitarian response.
Authorities are scrambling to respond to a disaster that reviewers warn could be worsened by further rains. With relief impeded by washed-out roads and damaged infrastructure, efforts to reach survivors are increasingly fragile.
Officials in KP have pledged reconstruction, financial support, and relocation plans for those in high-risk zones.
As Pakistan confronts this unfolding tragedy, it serves as a grim reminder of the mounting threats posed by extreme weather intensified by global warming. Emergency leaders urge enhanced preparedness, mitigation, and international support to cushion communities from further calamity.
Khalis urges Japanese support for Islamic Emirate’s participation at COP30
Matiul Haq Khalis, Director General of Afghanistan’s National Environmental Protection Agency (NEPA), has urged Japan to help facilitate the participation of a representative from the Islamic Emirate at the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30).
Khalis made the request during a meeting on Thursday with Takayoshi Kuromiya, Japan’s ambassador to Afghanistan. The meeting was held on the eve of the envoy’s departure at the end of his mission.
According to an NEPA statement, Khalis also called for Afghan delegations to be invited to environmental meetings and conferences hosted in Japan.
The talks covered a range of topics, including environmental protection, climate change, water management, the green economy, and clean energy. Khalis appealed for Japan’s cooperation in restarting suspended environmental projects across the country.
Ambassador Kuromiya reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to working with Afghanistan on environmental issues and praised the Islamic Emirate’s efforts in ensuring security, promoting peace, curbing narcotics cultivation and trafficking, and fighting administrative corruption.
He also pledged to launch training programs to build the capacity of NEPA staff and strengthen Afghanistan’s technical expertise in environmental management.
