World
Ceasefire hopes rise as Israel and Hamas begin talks in Egypt
A delegation led by senior Israeli negotiator Ron Dermer departed for Egypt on Monday, Netanyahu’s office confirmed.
Israel and Hamas began a new round of indirect negotiations in Egypt on Monday, raising hopes for a possible ceasefire in Gaza and the release of remaining hostages, nearly two years after the October 2023 Hamas attack that triggered the ongoing war.
The talks, hosted in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, come as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a deal could be imminent, with a hostage release potentially announced within the week.
A delegation led by senior Israeli negotiator Ron Dermer departed for Egypt on Monday, Netanyahu’s office confirmed.
Meanwhile, a Hamas delegation has already arrived, according to an Egyptian official who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the discussions.
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff is also participating in the negotiations.
The proposed U.S.-backed peace plan includes the release of the remaining 48 hostages held by Hamas—around 20 of whom are believed to still be alive—within a three-day period.
In exchange, Hamas would disarm and relinquish control over Gaza.
President Donald Trump welcomed Hamas’s conditional acceptance of aspects of the U.S. proposal, while Israeli officials have signaled support for the new American initiative.
Egypt’s foreign ministry confirmed that the discussions would center on a possible exchange involving Palestinian prisoners currently held in Israeli jails.
“This is the closest we’ve come to getting all of the hostages released,” said U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, emphasizing the high stakes and fragile progress of the talks.
The negotiations mark a critical juncture in efforts to end the conflict, which has caused widespread destruction and loss of life in Gaza over the past two years.
World
Dozens killed in Gaza despite Trump’s call for Israel to halt bombing
Hamas said in a statement, referring to the Israeli prime minister, that “the continuation of the occupation’s bombing and massacres exposes Netanyahu’s lies about reducing military operations against civilians.”
Dozens were killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza on Saturday, local health officials said, despite a demand from U.S. President Donald Trump for Israel to stop bombing in response to a declaration by Hamas that it was ready to free hostages under his plan to end the two-year-old war, Reuters reported.
With ceasefire talks due to begin in Egypt in the coming week, Trump said on Saturday on his Truth Social platform that Israel had agreed to an “initial withdrawal line” inside Gaza and that “when Hamas confirms, the Ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective.”
At least 36 people were killed in bombardments and airstrikes in the devastated Palestinian enclave since Trump pressed Israel to halt its attacks late on Friday.
Eighteen people died in sporadic incidents, while 18 people, including children, were killed and several others wounded in an Israeli strike on a house in the Tuffah neighbourhood in Gaza City, medics said. The attack damaged several buildings nearby.
Israel said it had targeted a Hamas militant who had posed a threat to its troops in the area, and that reports of casualties were under review.
The military “regrets any harm caused to uninvolved civilians and works to mitigate harm to uninvolved civilians as much as possible,” it said in a statement.
Hamas said in a statement, referring to the Israeli prime minister, that “the continuation of the occupation’s bombing and massacres exposes Netanyahu’s lies about reducing military operations against civilians.”
Early on Saturday, Trump said he appreciated that Israel had “temporarily stopped the bombing,” and he urged Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, to move quickly on his plan “or else all bets will be off.”
“I will not tolerate delay, which many think will happen, or any outcome where Gaza poses a threat again. Let’s get this done, FAST. Everyone will be treated fairly!” Trump said on Truth Social.
Hamas had drawn a welcoming response from Trump on Friday by saying it accepted certain key parts of his 20-point peace proposal, including ending the war, Israel’s withdrawal, and the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian captives, read the report.
But the group has left some issues subject to further negotiation, as well as questions unanswered, such as whether it would be willing to disarm, a key demand from Israel to end the war.
Trump posted later on Saturday: “After negotiations, Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line, which we have shown to, and shared with, Hamas.”
He said that once Hamas agrees to it, a ceasefire would take effect, “the Hostages and Prisoner Exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal.” He did not elaborate.
There was no immediate confirmation from Israel, which has shown little willingness to significantly pull back its forces. Hamas did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.
Before Trump’s post, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised statement that the first stage of the plan calls for Hamas to free the hostages and for Israeli forces to “redeploy in a way” that they “continue to hold all of the controlling areas deep inside the Strip.”
A White House official said Trump was sending his envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to Egypt to finalize the technical details of the hostage release and discuss a lasting peace deal.
Egypt will also host delegations from Israel and Hamas on Monday, the country’s Foreign Ministry said.
Netanyahu said the intention of Israel and the U.S. was to limit the negotiations to a few days.
Netanyahu said he hoped to announce the return of the captives during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, which lasts from October 6-13, all while the Israeli military remained deep in Gaza, Reuters reported.
Hamas would be disarmed and Gaza demilitarized in the second phase of Trump’s plan, Netanyahu said, warning that it would happen either politically or militarily.
Trump’s plan sees the military eventually withdrawing to Gaza’s perimeter but does not lay out any time frame.
The prime minister spoke as tens of thousands took to the streets in Tel Aviv in support of a deal to end the war.
Hamas’ response to the plan drew optimistic statements from world leaders, who urged an end to the deadliest conflict involving Israel since its creation in 1948 and called for the release of Israelis still held in the enclave.
Another possible boost to peace hopes came with a supportive statement from the Iran-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, which is smaller than Hamas but seen as more hardline.
The group, which also holds hostages, on Saturday endorsed Hamas’ response.
Hamas’ stance may raise the spirit of Gazans, who had watched one ceasefire effort after another fail as Israeli strikes hit the strip over the past two years, creating a humanitarian crisis and displacing millions.
Some Palestinians expressed fear that Netanyahu, who heads Israel’s most far-right government in its history, will ultimately withdraw from any plan to end the war.
“What is important is that Netanyahu does not sabotage this, because now that Hamas agreed, Netanyahu will disagree, as he usually does,” said Jerusalem resident Jamal Shihada.
Israeli media reported that the country’s political echelon had instructed the military to reduce offensive activity in Gaza.
Trump has invested significant political capital in efforts to end the war that has left U.S. ally Israel increasingly isolated internationally.
Trump said on Friday he believed Hamas had shown it was “ready for a lasting PEACE” and he called on Netanyahu’s government to halt airstrikes in Gaza.
Domestically, the prime minister is caught between growing pressure to end the war — from hostage families and a war-weary public — and demands from hardline members of his coalition who insist there must be no let-up in Israel’s campaign in Gaza.
Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on X that halting attacks on Gaza was a “grave mistake.”
Israel began attacking Gaza after the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel in which some 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies. Israel says 48 hostages remain, 20 of whom are alive, Reuters reported.
Israel’s campaign has killed more than 67,000 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to Gaza health authorities.
World
Japan’s Takaichi set to become country’s first female PM
Japan’s ruling party picked conservative nationalist Sanae Takaichi as its new head on Saturday, putting her on course to become the country’s first female prime minister.
The Liberal Democratic Party elected Takaichi, 64, to regain trust from a public angered by rising prices and drawn to opposition groups promising big stimulus and clampdowns on foreigners, Reuters reported.
A vote in parliament to choose a prime minister to replace Shigeru Ishiba is expected to be held on October 15.
PARTY IN CRISIS
The new LDP president is likely to succeed Shigeru Ishiba as leader of the world’s fourth-biggest economy because the party, which has governed Japan for almost all the postwar period, is the biggest in parliament. But this is not assured as the party and its coalition partner lost their majorities in both houses under Ishiba in the past year.
Takaichi, the only woman among the five LDP candidates, beat a challenge from the more moderate Shinjiro Koizumi, 44, who was bidding to become the country’s youngest leader in the modern era.
A former internal affairs minister with an expansionary economic agenda, Takaichi inherits a party in crisis.
Various other parties, including the fiscally expansionist Democratic Party for the People and the anti-immigration Sanseito have been steadily luring voters, especially younger ones, away from the LDP.
“Recently, I have heard harsh voices from across the country saying we don’t know what the LDP stands for anymore,” said Takaichi in her speech before the second-round vote.
“That sense of urgency drove me. I wanted to turn people’s anxieties about their daily lives and the future into hope,” she added.
Takaichi, who says her hero is Margaret Thatcher, Britain’s first female prime minister, offered a starker vision for change than Koizumi and is potentially more disruptive.
An advocate of late premier Shinzo Abe’s “Abenomics” strategy to jolt the economy with aggressive spending and easy monetary policy, she has previously criticised the Bank of Japan’s interest rate increases.
Such a policy shift could spook investors worried about one of the world’s biggest debt loads.
Takaichi has also raised the possibility of redoing an investment deal with U.S. President Donald Trump that lowered his punishing tariffs in return for Japanese taxpayer-backed investment.
Her nationalistic positions – such as her regular visits to the Yasukuni shrine to Japan’s war dead, viewed by some Asian neighbours as a symbol of its past militarism – may rile South Korea and China.
She also favours revising Japan’s pacifist postwar constitution and suggested this year that Japan could form a “quasi-security alliance” with Taiwan, the democratically governed island claimed by China.
If elected, Takaichi said she would travel overseas more regularly than her predecessor to spread the word that “Japan is Back!”
Takaichi is expected to hold a press conference around 0900 GMT.
World
Trump tells Israel to stop bombing Gaza, saying Hamas is ready for peace
President Donald Trump told Israel on Friday to immediately stop bombing Gaza after Hamas agreed to release hostages and accept some other terms in a U.S. plan to end the war, but vexing issues like disarmament appeared unresolved.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Israel was preparing for an “immediate implementation” of the first stage of Trump’s Gaza plan for the release of Israeli hostages following Hamas’ response, Reuters reported.
Shortly after, Israeli media reported that the country’s political echelon had instructed the military to reduce offensive activity in Gaza.
BOMBING REPORTED AFTER TRUMP ANNOUNCEMENT
The Israeli military chief of staff instructed forces in a statement to advance readiness for the implementation of the first phase of Trump’s plan, without mentioning whether there would be reduction of military activity in Gaza.
Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that controls Gaza, responded to Trump’s 20-point plan after the U.S. president gave the group until Sunday to accept or face grave consequences.
Trump, who has cast himself as the only person capable of achieving peace in Gaza, has invested significant political capital in efforts to end a two-year-old war that has killed tens of thousands and left U.S. ally Israel increasingly isolated on the world stage.
Trump said he believed Hamas had showed it was “ready for a lasting PEACE” and he put the onus on Netanyahu’s government.
“Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.”We are already in discussions on details to be worked out. This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought PEACE in the Middle East.”
Netanyahu’s office said Israel “will continue to work in full cooperation with the President and his team to end the war in accordance with the principles set out by Israel, which align with President Trump’s vision.”
Residents said Israeli tanks bombarded Talateeni Street, a major artery in the heart of Gaza City, after Trump’s message to Israel to stop.
Witnesses said Israeli military planes also intensified bombing in Gaza City in the hour after Hamas issued its statement, hitting several houses in the Remal neighborhood.
There were strikes on Khan Younis but no reports of casualties, residents said.
PRESSURE ON NETANYAHU
Before Israel’s latest announcements, families of those being held by Hamas in Gaza called on Netanyahu “to immediately order negotiations for the return of all hostages.”
Domestically, the prime minister is caught between growing pressure to end the war — from hostage families and a war-weary public — and demands from hardline members of his far-right coalition who insist there must be no let-up in Israel’s campaign in Gaza.
Israel began its offensive in Gaza after the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel in which some 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken as hostages back to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies. Israel says 48 hostages remain, 20 of whom are alive.
Israel’s military campaign has killed more than 66,000 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to Gaza health authorities. Its assault has destroyed much of the strip while aid restrictions have triggered a famine in parts of Gaza, with conditions dire across the enclave.
A U.N. Commission of Inquiry and multiple human rights experts have concluded that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza. Netanyahu’s government says it has acted in self-defense.
Hamas, in a copy of its response seen by Reuters, did not say whether it would agree to disarm and demilitarize Gaza — something Israel and the U.S. want but Hamas has rejected before.
It also did not agree to an Israeli withdrawal in stages, as opposed to the immediate, full withdrawal Hamas demands.
A senior Hamas official told Al Jazeera that the group would not disarm before Israel’s occupation of the enclave ends, comments that underscored the gap between the parties.
Qatar has begun coordination with mediator Egypt and the United States to continue talks on Trump’s Gaza plan, the Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson said on X.
Trump’s plan specifies an immediate ceasefire, an exchange of all hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, a staged Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas and the introduction of a transitional government led by an international body.
THORNY ISSUES REMAIN
In its response to Trump’s plan, Hamas said it “appreciates the Arab, Islamic, and international efforts, as well as the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump, calling for an end to the war on the Gaza Strip, the exchange of prisoners, (and) the immediate entry of aid,” among other terms.
It said it was announcing its “approval of releasing all occupation prisoners — both living and remains — according to the exchange formula contained in President Trump’s proposal, with the necessary field conditions for implementing the exchange.”
But Hamas added: “In this context, the movement affirms its readiness to immediately enter, through the mediators, into negotiations to discuss the details.”
The group said it was ready “to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body of independents (technocrats) based on Palestinian national consensus and supported by Arab and Islamic backing.”
Hamas did not make clear whether it would agree to Trump’s proposal that it be barred from exercising political power in Gaza. But the group said it should be “included and will contribute” to any Palestinian national discussion on Gaza’s future.
Hamas has previously offered to release all hostages and hand over administration of the Gaza Strip to a different body.
Earlier on Friday, Trump had warned that “all HELL” would break out in Gaza if Hamas failed to agree to his proposal for the enclave by 6 p.m. ET (2200 GMT) on Sunday.
Hamas was not involved in the negotiations that led to Trump’s proposal.
UFC event to take place at White House for Trump’s 80th birthday
Ceasefire hopes rise as Israel and Hamas begin talks in Egypt
Tahawol: Afghanistan-India relations discussed
Afghan and Turkmen FMs discuss bilateral relations and TAPI project in phone call
Afghan commerce minister to attend World Free Zones Organization Congress in China
Rashid Khan leads spin-powered Afghanistan into Asia Cup
Messi questions 2026 World Cup role amid injury concerns
Afghanistan dominates Hong Kong in Asia Cup opener
ATN clinches deal to produce and broadcast Afghanistan Champions League
Asia Cup 2025 kicks off today with Afghanistan vs Hong Kong curtain-raiser
Tahawol: Afghanistan-India relations discussed
Tahawol: Hamas agreement on Trump’s Gaza plan discussed
Saar: Tense relations between Kabul and Islamabad discussed
Tahawol: Calls for inclusive government in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Role of internet and telecom services in economic growth discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan, Bangladesh set for high-stakes series in UAE
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran rejects US return to Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, citing regional security concerns
-
Latest News5 days ago
UAE steps up earthquake relief efforts in Afghanistan
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan-Pakistan trade resumes at Angor Ada Crossing after two-year closure
-
Latest News4 days ago
G7 nations call for inclusive governance and rights in Afghanistan
-
Regional4 days ago
Iranian commander points to potential missile range increase
-
Sport3 days ago
Bangladesh defeat Afghanistan by four wickets in T20I opener
-
Latest News3 days ago
Russia says IEA will not hand over Bagram base to U.S.