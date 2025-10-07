World
US warned about possible attack on its embassy in Caracas, Venezuela says
Maduro said two reliable sources, one domestic and one international, had informed the government of the possible attack and security forces were sent to reinforce the embassy.
Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday his government had warned Washington of a “false flag operation” by “extremist sectors of the local Venezuelan right” to plant explosives at the U.S. Embassy in Caracas, Reuters reported.
A false flag operation is when an act is carried out in such a way that a different party appears responsible.
The White House and State Department did not immediately reply to requests for comment.
Venezuela’s National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez originally reported the plot on Sunday in a message on his Telegram account, saying that the alleged plans had been reported to the United States through three different channels.
He added that a European embassy was also alerted about the plans but did not specify which one. Venezuela severed relations with the United States in 2019, and U.S. diplomatic personnel left the headquarters that year.
In a televised interview late on Monday, Maduro said two reliable sources, one domestic and one international, had informed the government of the possible attack and security forces were sent to reinforce the embassy, read the report.
Maduro added the government was looking to capture those involved in the plot and knew who had orchestrated it.
“This was backed by a person who will be known soon and asked for by a person who will be known soon, but this is all ongoing,” Maduro said, adding that the goal of the plot was to blame his government “and begin an escalation of conflict.”
The United States has struck at least four vessels allegedly carrying drugs off the coast of Venezuela in recent weeks. President Donald Trump has also said the U.S. would look into attacking drug cartels “coming by land” in Venezuela, Reuters reported.
On Monday, the New York Times reported that Trump told his special envoy Richard Grenell to stop all outreach to Venezuela and called off efforts to reach a diplomatic agreement.
Ceasefire hopes rise as Israel and Hamas begin talks in Egypt
A delegation led by senior Israeli negotiator Ron Dermer departed for Egypt on Monday, Netanyahu's office confirmed.
Israel and Hamas began a new round of indirect negotiations in Egypt on Monday, raising hopes for a possible ceasefire in Gaza and the release of remaining hostages, nearly two years after the October 2023 Hamas attack that triggered the ongoing war.
The talks, hosted in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, come as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a deal could be imminent, with a hostage release potentially announced within the week.
A delegation led by senior Israeli negotiator Ron Dermer departed for Egypt on Monday, Netanyahu’s office confirmed.
Meanwhile, a Hamas delegation has already arrived, according to an Egyptian official who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the discussions.
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff is also participating in the negotiations.
The proposed U.S.-backed peace plan includes the release of the remaining 48 hostages held by Hamas—around 20 of whom are believed to still be alive—within a three-day period.
In exchange, Hamas would disarm and relinquish control over Gaza.
President Donald Trump welcomed Hamas’s conditional acceptance of aspects of the U.S. proposal, while Israeli officials have signaled support for the new American initiative.
Egypt’s foreign ministry confirmed that the discussions would center on a possible exchange involving Palestinian prisoners currently held in Israeli jails.
“This is the closest we’ve come to getting all of the hostages released,” said U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, emphasizing the high stakes and fragile progress of the talks.
The negotiations mark a critical juncture in efforts to end the conflict, which has caused widespread destruction and loss of life in Gaza over the past two years.
Dozens killed in Gaza despite Trump’s call for Israel to halt bombing
Hamas said in a statement, referring to the Israeli prime minister, that "the continuation of the occupation's bombing and massacres exposes Netanyahu's lies about reducing military operations against civilians."
Dozens were killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza on Saturday, local health officials said, despite a demand from U.S. President Donald Trump for Israel to stop bombing in response to a declaration by Hamas that it was ready to free hostages under his plan to end the two-year-old war, Reuters reported.
With ceasefire talks due to begin in Egypt in the coming week, Trump said on Saturday on his Truth Social platform that Israel had agreed to an “initial withdrawal line” inside Gaza and that “when Hamas confirms, the Ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective.”
At least 36 people were killed in bombardments and airstrikes in the devastated Palestinian enclave since Trump pressed Israel to halt its attacks late on Friday.
Eighteen people died in sporadic incidents, while 18 people, including children, were killed and several others wounded in an Israeli strike on a house in the Tuffah neighbourhood in Gaza City, medics said. The attack damaged several buildings nearby.
Israel said it had targeted a Hamas militant who had posed a threat to its troops in the area, and that reports of casualties were under review.
The military “regrets any harm caused to uninvolved civilians and works to mitigate harm to uninvolved civilians as much as possible,” it said in a statement.
Hamas said in a statement, referring to the Israeli prime minister, that “the continuation of the occupation’s bombing and massacres exposes Netanyahu’s lies about reducing military operations against civilians.”
Early on Saturday, Trump said he appreciated that Israel had “temporarily stopped the bombing,” and he urged Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, to move quickly on his plan “or else all bets will be off.”
“I will not tolerate delay, which many think will happen, or any outcome where Gaza poses a threat again. Let’s get this done, FAST. Everyone will be treated fairly!” Trump said on Truth Social.
Hamas had drawn a welcoming response from Trump on Friday by saying it accepted certain key parts of his 20-point peace proposal, including ending the war, Israel’s withdrawal, and the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian captives, read the report.
But the group has left some issues subject to further negotiation, as well as questions unanswered, such as whether it would be willing to disarm, a key demand from Israel to end the war.
Trump posted later on Saturday: “After negotiations, Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line, which we have shown to, and shared with, Hamas.”
He said that once Hamas agrees to it, a ceasefire would take effect, “the Hostages and Prisoner Exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal.” He did not elaborate.
There was no immediate confirmation from Israel, which has shown little willingness to significantly pull back its forces. Hamas did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.
Before Trump’s post, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised statement that the first stage of the plan calls for Hamas to free the hostages and for Israeli forces to “redeploy in a way” that they “continue to hold all of the controlling areas deep inside the Strip.”
A White House official said Trump was sending his envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to Egypt to finalize the technical details of the hostage release and discuss a lasting peace deal.
Egypt will also host delegations from Israel and Hamas on Monday, the country’s Foreign Ministry said.
Netanyahu said the intention of Israel and the U.S. was to limit the negotiations to a few days.
Netanyahu said he hoped to announce the return of the captives during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, which lasts from October 6-13, all while the Israeli military remained deep in Gaza, Reuters reported.
Hamas would be disarmed and Gaza demilitarized in the second phase of Trump’s plan, Netanyahu said, warning that it would happen either politically or militarily.
Trump’s plan sees the military eventually withdrawing to Gaza’s perimeter but does not lay out any time frame.
The prime minister spoke as tens of thousands took to the streets in Tel Aviv in support of a deal to end the war.
Hamas’ response to the plan drew optimistic statements from world leaders, who urged an end to the deadliest conflict involving Israel since its creation in 1948 and called for the release of Israelis still held in the enclave.
Another possible boost to peace hopes came with a supportive statement from the Iran-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, which is smaller than Hamas but seen as more hardline.
The group, which also holds hostages, on Saturday endorsed Hamas’ response.
Hamas’ stance may raise the spirit of Gazans, who had watched one ceasefire effort after another fail as Israeli strikes hit the strip over the past two years, creating a humanitarian crisis and displacing millions.
Some Palestinians expressed fear that Netanyahu, who heads Israel’s most far-right government in its history, will ultimately withdraw from any plan to end the war.
“What is important is that Netanyahu does not sabotage this, because now that Hamas agreed, Netanyahu will disagree, as he usually does,” said Jerusalem resident Jamal Shihada.
Israeli media reported that the country’s political echelon had instructed the military to reduce offensive activity in Gaza.
Trump has invested significant political capital in efforts to end the war that has left U.S. ally Israel increasingly isolated internationally.
Trump said on Friday he believed Hamas had shown it was “ready for a lasting PEACE” and he called on Netanyahu’s government to halt airstrikes in Gaza.
Domestically, the prime minister is caught between growing pressure to end the war — from hostage families and a war-weary public — and demands from hardline members of his coalition who insist there must be no let-up in Israel’s campaign in Gaza.
Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on X that halting attacks on Gaza was a “grave mistake.”
Israel began attacking Gaza after the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel in which some 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies. Israel says 48 hostages remain, 20 of whom are alive, Reuters reported.
Israel’s campaign has killed more than 67,000 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to Gaza health authorities.
Japan’s Takaichi set to become country’s first female PM
Japan’s ruling party picked conservative nationalist Sanae Takaichi as its new head on Saturday, putting her on course to become the country’s first female prime minister.
The Liberal Democratic Party elected Takaichi, 64, to regain trust from a public angered by rising prices and drawn to opposition groups promising big stimulus and clampdowns on foreigners, Reuters reported.
A vote in parliament to choose a prime minister to replace Shigeru Ishiba is expected to be held on October 15.
PARTY IN CRISIS
The new LDP president is likely to succeed Shigeru Ishiba as leader of the world’s fourth-biggest economy because the party, which has governed Japan for almost all the postwar period, is the biggest in parliament. But this is not assured as the party and its coalition partner lost their majorities in both houses under Ishiba in the past year.
Takaichi, the only woman among the five LDP candidates, beat a challenge from the more moderate Shinjiro Koizumi, 44, who was bidding to become the country’s youngest leader in the modern era.
A former internal affairs minister with an expansionary economic agenda, Takaichi inherits a party in crisis.
Various other parties, including the fiscally expansionist Democratic Party for the People and the anti-immigration Sanseito have been steadily luring voters, especially younger ones, away from the LDP.
“Recently, I have heard harsh voices from across the country saying we don’t know what the LDP stands for anymore,” said Takaichi in her speech before the second-round vote.
“That sense of urgency drove me. I wanted to turn people’s anxieties about their daily lives and the future into hope,” she added.
Takaichi, who says her hero is Margaret Thatcher, Britain’s first female prime minister, offered a starker vision for change than Koizumi and is potentially more disruptive.
An advocate of late premier Shinzo Abe’s “Abenomics” strategy to jolt the economy with aggressive spending and easy monetary policy, she has previously criticised the Bank of Japan’s interest rate increases.
Such a policy shift could spook investors worried about one of the world’s biggest debt loads.
Takaichi has also raised the possibility of redoing an investment deal with U.S. President Donald Trump that lowered his punishing tariffs in return for Japanese taxpayer-backed investment.
Her nationalistic positions – such as her regular visits to the Yasukuni shrine to Japan’s war dead, viewed by some Asian neighbours as a symbol of its past militarism – may rile South Korea and China.
She also favours revising Japan’s pacifist postwar constitution and suggested this year that Japan could form a “quasi-security alliance” with Taiwan, the democratically governed island claimed by China.
If elected, Takaichi said she would travel overseas more regularly than her predecessor to spread the word that “Japan is Back!”
Takaichi is expected to hold a press conference around 0900 GMT.
