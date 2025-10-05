China evacuates 350,000 as Typhoon Matmo slams southern coast

Nearly 350,000 people have been evacuated from southern China as Typhoon Matmo made landfall on Sunday, bringing destructive winds, torrential rain, and widespread shutdowns across Guangdong and Hainan provinces.

According to the National Meteorological Centre (NMC), the storm — China’s 21st typhoon of the year — strengthened into a severe tropical system before striking the coast between Wuchuan in Guangdong and Wenchang in Hainan around midday.

The typhoon was packing winds of up to 151 km/h and moving northwest at about 25 km/h prompting authorities to issue a red alert, the highest level in the country’s four-tier weather warning system.

Local authorities reported that 347,000 residents were moved from high-risk and coastal zones as emergency teams scrambled to respond. More than 10,000 rescue workers have been deployed across Guangdong, local media reported.

Provincial deputy party secretary Meng Fanli urged officials to go into “battle mode” and prevent casualties as the storm struck during China’s National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holidays, when travel typically peaks.

The port city of Zhanjiang imposed a full shutdown on classes, businesses, and public transport. Similar lockdowns were enforced in parts of Hainan, including Haikou and Wenchang, where schools, ferry routes, and tourist attractions were closed.

All train services on Hainan Island were suspended Sunday, with limited resumption expected Monday. Flights to and from Haikou Meilan International Airport were also grounded overnight, while Hong Kong warned of significant flight disruptions — more than 100 flights affected, including 27 cancellations, according to the Airport Authority.

The Hong Kong Observatory said the storm was weakening as it moved away, though outer rainbands continued to bring squally showers and gusty winds. Residents were warned to avoid coastal areas and water activities.

Despite gradual weakening, authorities warned of up to 250 mm of rainfall in parts of Guangdong, Hainan, and Yunnan provinces, with potential for flash floods and landslides.

Typhoon Matmo’s impact follows weeks of extreme weather across East and Southeast Asia, including record rainfall and deadly floods in the Philippines earlier this week. As the storm tracks inland toward Yunnan and northern Vietnam, officials are maintaining high alert for secondary disasters.