Heavy rains in Mexico leave nearly 30 dead
Heavy rainfall in Mexico has left at least 27 people dead and more missing, authorities said on Friday, as downpours triggered several landslides, cut off power in some municipalities and caused rivers to burst their banks.
Civil protection authorities in Hidalgo state reported 16 deaths and said at least 1,000 homes and hundreds of schools had been affected, Reuters reported.
Puebla state Governor Alejandro Armenta said at least nine people had died due to incidents such as landslides and another five had been reported missing. Authorities reported two more deaths in Veracruz state.
“We are working to support the population, open roads and restore electrical services,” President Claudia Sheinbaum said in a post on X. She shared photos of emergency responders carrying supplies as they waded knee-deep in flooded streets.
A video from the Navy showed an officer searching for stranded people as he advanced down a street neck-deep in water in Poza Rica, where heavy rains and the flooding of the Cazones river brought much of Veracruz town under water.
The ministry of defense said it had deployed over 5,400 personnel to help monitor, evacuate and clean up affected areas.
Meanwhile, storms Raymond and Priscilla have been dumping rains on the Baja California peninsula and the country’s western Pacific seaboard.
China evacuates 350,000 as Typhoon Matmo slams southern coast
The typhoon was packing winds of up to 151 km/h and moving northwest at about 25 km/h prompting authorities to issue a red alert, the highest level in the country’s four-tier weather warning system.
Nearly 350,000 people have been evacuated from southern China as Typhoon Matmo made landfall on Sunday, bringing destructive winds, torrential rain, and widespread shutdowns across Guangdong and Hainan provinces.
According to the National Meteorological Centre (NMC), the storm — China’s 21st typhoon of the year — strengthened into a severe tropical system before striking the coast between Wuchuan in Guangdong and Wenchang in Hainan around midday.
The typhoon was packing winds of up to 151 km/h and moving northwest at about 25 km/h prompting authorities to issue a red alert, the highest level in the country’s four-tier weather warning system.
Local authorities reported that 347,000 residents were moved from high-risk and coastal zones as emergency teams scrambled to respond. More than 10,000 rescue workers have been deployed across Guangdong, local media reported.
Provincial deputy party secretary Meng Fanli urged officials to go into “battle mode” and prevent casualties as the storm struck during China’s National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holidays, when travel typically peaks.
The port city of Zhanjiang imposed a full shutdown on classes, businesses, and public transport. Similar lockdowns were enforced in parts of Hainan, including Haikou and Wenchang, where schools, ferry routes, and tourist attractions were closed.
All train services on Hainan Island were suspended Sunday, with limited resumption expected Monday. Flights to and from Haikou Meilan International Airport were also grounded overnight, while Hong Kong warned of significant flight disruptions — more than 100 flights affected, including 27 cancellations, according to the Airport Authority.
The Hong Kong Observatory said the storm was weakening as it moved away, though outer rainbands continued to bring squally showers and gusty winds. Residents were warned to avoid coastal areas and water activities.
Despite gradual weakening, authorities warned of up to 250 mm of rainfall in parts of Guangdong, Hainan, and Yunnan provinces, with potential for flash floods and landslides.
Typhoon Matmo’s impact follows weeks of extreme weather across East and Southeast Asia, including record rainfall and deadly floods in the Philippines earlier this week. As the storm tracks inland toward Yunnan and northern Vietnam, officials are maintaining high alert for secondary disasters.
Wildfires are fuelling air pollution, UN weather body says
Wildfires likely to have been made more frequent by climate change made significant contributions to air pollution last year, according to a report by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) on Friday.
The World Health Organization says ambient air pollution causes 4.5 million premature deaths a year, and the WMO report for 2024 pointed to pollution hotspots in places that experienced intense fires such as the Amazon basin, Canada, Siberia and central Africa, Reuters reported.
As global warming driven mostly by fossil fuel emissions alters weather patterns, wildfires have become more frequent and extensive around the globe, adding to the airborne particles also produced by the burning of coal, oil, gas and wood as well as transport and farming.
“Wildfires are a big contributor to particle pollution and the problem is expected to increase as the climate warms, posing growing risks for infrastructure and ecosystems and human health,” the WMO said in a statement.
Deputy Secretary-General Ko Barrett added: “Climate change and air quality cannot be addressed in isolation. They must be tackled together in order to protect our planet, our communities, and our economies.”
Though the WMO report covers 2024, the WMO also said record wildfires in southern Europe this year had contributed to pollution across the continent.
However, there were some positive signs, with particle pollution in Eastern China falling thanks to reduction efforts.
Pakistan evacuates a million people as farming belt hit by worst floods in decades
Pakistani authorities have evacuated more than a million people from homes in Punjab province this week, officials said on Thursday, as the worst flooding there in four decades caused havoc in hundreds of villages and submerged vital grains crops.
Torrential monsoon rain and neighbouring India’s release of excess water from its dams swelled three rivers that flow into the eastern province, forcing authorities to breach river banks in some places – causing flooding in more than 1,400 villages, Punjab’s disaster management authority said, Reuters reported.
Residents of villages such as Qadirabad were walking through water up to their chests on Thursday after the River Chenab overflowed, causing sudden flooding.
“We spent the whole night awake and frightened,” Nadeem Iqbal, 26, a labourer, told Reuters as he waded through the water with one of his children.
“Everyone was frightened. Kids cried. Women were worried. We were helpless,” he said.
Officials say flooding has been worsened in Punjab – home to half of Pakistan’s people and a major producer of wheat, rice and cotton – by the release of water into the three rivers, the Ravi, Sutlej and Chenab, from Indian dams that were full.
India, which routinely releases water from dams when they get too full, passed on three flood warnings to its arch rival Pakistan this week, calling them a humanitarian measure.
Both countries are battling a heavy monsoon season that has unleashed flash floods. At least 60 people have died this month in hard-hit Indian Kashmir, while Pakistan’s death toll since late June stands at 819.
At least 12 people have died this week in Punjab province, said Marriyum Aurangzeb, a senior minister in the provincial government.
‘THREAT EVADED’
The waters of the Chenab threatened early on Thursday to burst through a 3,300-foot (1,000-metre) concrete barrage at Qadirabad that regulates flows, siphoning some of the water into a canal irrigation network. A collapse of the barrage would have inundated two nearby towns.
To avert the danger, authorities deliberately blew up part of the riverbank at two places to release water onto nearby land before it reached the barrage, the provincial disaster management authority said.
By Thursday afternoon, the level was down to 754,966 cusec, having reached nearly 1 million cusec overnight – well over its capacity of 800,000 cusec. A cusec is a flow of volume equivalent to one cubic foot, or 28 cubic litres, every second.
“We have evaded the threat,” a spokesperson for the authority said.
Officials said shifting weather patterns were to blame for the floods in Pakistan, which has repeatedly been battered by flooding in recent years.
In 2022, unprecedented flash floods caused by historic monsoon rains washed away roads, crops, infrastructure and bridges, killing at least 1,000 people.
The head of Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Agency, Inam Haider Malik, said that for the first time, weather systems coming from the east, south and west had converged over Pakistan this monsoon season.
Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said climate change “is the new normal”.
“But it isn’t unmanageable,” he added.
On the other side of the India-Pakistan border, Himalayan river levels began to recede after days of downpours and forecasters said they expected the rain to start easing from Thursday.
